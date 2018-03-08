Hilary Knight joins new club team

Fresh off beating Canada at the Olympics, Hilary Knight is now moving to Canada to continue her club career.
Knight, a three-time Olympian and stalwart U.S. forward for the last decade, joined the Montreal Canadiennes of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and is expected to play her first game Sunday.
Knight played all of her previous club games in Boston. She was drafted by the CWHL’s Boston Blades out of college in 2012, then joined the Boston Pride when the U.S. domestic league, the NWHL, launched in 2015.
Knight didn’t play club hockey this past fall. Nobody on the U.S. national team did as they prepared for the Olympics.
But before Olympic prep, none of the 23 players who eventually made the PyeongChang team were playing in the CWHL.
All were either aligned with U.S. college programs, NWHL teams, the independent Minnesota Whitecaps or, in the case of defender Sidney Morin, playing in Sweden.
Two players cut from the U.S. national team before the Olympics — Megan Bozek and Alex Carpenter — joined CWHL teams in January.
