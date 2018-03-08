TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Hilary Knight joins new club team

By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 6:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Hockey

Tonight Show women's hockey team Goalie Maddie Rooney challenges Justin Bieber on Tonight Show Hilary Knight appears on ‘Saturday Night Live’ (video) Three Stars from men’s hockey at the Olympics

Fresh off beating Canada at the Olympics, Hilary Knight is now moving to Canada to continue her club career.

Knight, a three-time Olympian and stalwart U.S. forward for the last decade, joined the Montreal Canadiennes of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and is expected to play her first game Sunday.

Knight played all of her previous club games in Boston. She was drafted by the CWHL’s Boston Blades out of college in 2012, then joined the Boston Pride when the U.S. domestic league, the NWHL, launched in 2015.

Knight didn’t play club hockey this past fall. Nobody on the U.S. national team did as they prepared for the Olympics.

But before Olympic prep, none of the 23 players who eventually made the PyeongChang team were playing in the CWHL.

All were either aligned with U.S. college programs, NWHL teams, the independent Minnesota Whitecaps or, in the case of defender Sidney Morin, playing in Sweden.

Two players cut from the U.S. national team before the Olympics — Megan Bozek and Alex Carpenter — joined CWHL teams in January.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Top hockey moments from PyeongChang Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin can clinch World Cup overall title Friday

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 2:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Hilary Knight joins new club team Nastia Liukin among gymnastics Hall of Fame inductees Adam Rippon meets Reese Witherspoon

Mikaela Shiffrin will mathematically clinch a second straight World Cup overall title if she finishes sixth or better in a World Cup giant slalom on Friday, her first race since taking gold and silver medals at the PyeongChang Olympics.

The race in Ofterschwang, Germany, is scheduled for 5 a.m. ET (first run) and 8 a.m. (second run), both streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app. Olympic Channel will air TV coverage at 7:30 a.m. The women also race a slalom Saturday on the Olympic Channel.

Shiffrin leads the season standings with 1,513 points through 33 of 39 scheduled races, thanks largely to a run of 10 wins in 14 starts between Thanksgiving and Jan. 9.

Swiss Wendy Holdener is in second place with 952 points, putting her 561 points behind with six races left.

A skier can receive a maximum of 100 points per race (that’s for a win), so Holdener would pretty much need to win out and have Shiffrin ski out of the remaining races to pull off one of the most improbable comebacks in sports history.

Holdener said last weekend that “there is no chance” she overtakes Shiffrin, according to The Associated Press.

“I am second, and it would be nice if it stays that way,” she said, according to the AP.

Shiffrin skipped last weekend’s super-G and super combined in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. As did Lindsey Vonn, who is also missing this weekend’s technical events (not her specialties) but will return for the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, next week.

If Shiffrin wins two more races between the next two weeks, she will match Vonn’s record for most wins in a World Cup season by an American.

If Shiffrin wins four of the final six races (unlikely but possible), she would tie Swiss Vreni Schneider‘s record for wins in a season by any skier.

A World Cup overall repeat will put Shiffrin halfway to Vonn’s four career overall titles, the annual prize that goes to the world’s best all-around skier.

Shiffrin is also in the running for season titles in the giant slalom and slalom. She is 81 points behind German Viktoria Rebensburg for the GS title and leads the slalom standings by 175 points. There are two races left in each of those disciplines.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best Alpine skiing moments of PyeongChang Olympics

Nastia Liukin among gymnastics Hall of Fame inductees

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 11:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Hilary Knight joins new club team Mikaela Shiffrin can clinch World Cup overall title Friday Adam Rippon meets Reese Witherspoon

U.S. Olympic all-around champions Nastia Liukin and Paul Hamm, along with original 2000 Olympic all-around gold medalist Andreea Raducan, make up this year’s International Gymnastics Hall of Fame class, according to hall partner International Gymnast magazine.

Liukin, Hamm and Raducan will be honored in a May 19 ceremony in Oklahoma City, according to the report. They’ll be joined by Russian Alexei Nemov, a 2000 Olympic all-around champion, who was inducted last year but could not attend the 2017 ceremony.

Liukin, 28 and an NBC Sports gymnastics analyst, earned five medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, including all-around gold in a memorable competition with Shawn Johnson. Liukin shares the record for most medals earned by an American female gymnast at a single Olympics with Mary Lou RettonShannon Miller and Simone Biles.

Hamm, 35 and now a coach, became the only U.S. man to win an Olympic all-around when he prevailed controversially at the 2004 Athens Games. A judging error bumped South Korean Yang Tae-Young from gold to bronze, thought it was a bit more complicated than that. A South Korean appeal went all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and was denied.

Raducan, 34 and now Romanian gymnastics federation president, also dealt with Olympic all-around controversy. She led a Romanian sweep in Sydney 2000 but was later stripped of the title after testing positive for a banned substance from cold-medicine pills given to her by a team doctor. The blame fell on the doctor, and the women who were upgraded in the final medal standings all reportedly said Raducan was the deserving winner.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. gymnasts sweep American Cup titles