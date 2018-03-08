TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Mikaela Shiffrin can clinch World Cup overall title Friday

By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 2:47 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin will mathematically clinch a second straight World Cup overall title if she finishes sixth or better in a World Cup giant slalom on Friday, her first race since taking gold and silver medals at the PyeongChang Olympics.

The race in Ofterschwang, Germany, is scheduled for 5 a.m. ET (first run) and 8 a.m. (second run), both streaming on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app. Olympic Channel will air TV coverage at 7:30 a.m. The women also race a slalom Saturday on the Olympic Channel.

Shiffrin leads the season standings with 1,513 points through 33 of 39 scheduled races, thanks largely to a run of 10 wins in 14 starts between Thanksgiving and Jan. 9.

Swiss Wendy Holdener is in second place with 952 points, putting her 561 points behind with six races left.

A skier can receive a maximum of 100 points per race (that’s for a win), so Holdener would pretty much need to win out and have Shiffrin ski out of the remaining races to pull off one of the most improbable comebacks in sports history.

Holdener said last weekend that “there is no chance” she overtakes Shiffrin, according to The Associated Press.

“I am second, and it would be nice if it stays that way,” she said, according to the AP.

Shiffrin skipped last weekend’s super-G and super combined in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. As did Lindsey Vonn, who is also missing this weekend’s technical events (not her specialties) but will return for the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, next week.

If Shiffrin wins two more races between the next two weeks, she will match Vonn’s record for most wins in a World Cup season by an American.

If Shiffrin wins four of the final six races (unlikely but possible), she would tie Swiss Vreni Schneider‘s record for wins in a season by any skier.

A World Cup overall repeat will put Shiffrin halfway to Vonn’s four career overall titles, the annual prize that goes to the world’s best all-around skier.

Shiffrin is also in the running for season titles in the giant slalom and slalom. She is 81 points behind German Viktoria Rebensburg for the GS title and leads the slalom standings by 175 points. There are two races left in each of those disciplines.

Nastia Liukin among gymnastics Hall of Fame inductees

By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 11:37 AM EST
U.S. Olympic all-around champions Nastia Liukin and Paul Hamm, along with original 2000 Olympic all-around gold medalist Andreea Raducan, make up this year’s International Gymnastics Hall of Fame class, according to hall partner International Gymnast magazine.

Liukin, Hamm and Raducan will be honored in a May 19 ceremony in Oklahoma City, according to the report. They’ll be joined by Russian Alexei Nemov, a 2000 Olympic all-around champion, who was inducted last year but could not attend the 2017 ceremony.

Liukin, 28 and an NBC Sports gymnastics analyst, earned five medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, including all-around gold in a memorable competition with Shawn Johnson. Liukin shares the record for most medals earned by an American female gymnast at a single Olympics with Mary Lou RettonShannon Miller and Simone Biles.

Hamm, 35 and now a coach, became the only U.S. man to win an Olympic all-around when he prevailed controversially at the 2004 Athens Games. A judging error bumped South Korean Yang Tae-Young from gold to bronze, thought it was a bit more complicated than that. A South Korean appeal went all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and was denied.

Raducan, 34 and now Romanian gymnastics federation president, also dealt with Olympic all-around controversy. She led a Romanian sweep in Sydney 2000 but was later stripped of the title after testing positive for a banned substance from cold-medicine pills given to her by a team doctor. The blame fell on the doctor, and the women who were upgraded in the final medal standings all reportedly said Raducan was the deserving winner.

Adam Rippon meets Reese Witherspoon

By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 8:35 AM EST
Reese Witherspoon‘s first impression of Adam Rippon?

“This is the relationship the world’s been waiting for,” she said. “You smell really good. You’re more handsome in person than even on the ice.”

The actress and the figure skater, who became Twitter friends during the Olympics, sat side by side on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday.

Rippon had Witherspoon hold his Olympic team event bronze medal as he detailed his wardrobe malfunction, losing a button on his shirt before walking on stage.

Then Witherspoon recalled how she first heard about Rippon.

“I was working out with my trainer,” she said. “He was like, have you seen Adam? He’s so amazing. He’s so awesome. He’s so outspoken. And then I started reading some of his tweets, which are the funniest tweets ever. I think there was one that was like, to all my haters who say that I’m failing: I have failed. I have failed. I have gotten up. I have learned from my mistakes, and now I’m a glamazon b—- ready for the runway. Not that I memorized it or anything or committed it to memory or, like, made it my screensaver.”

