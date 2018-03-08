TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Nastia Liukin among gymnastics Hall of Fame inductees

By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 11:37 AM EST
U.S. Olympic all-around champions Nastia Liukin and Paul Hamm, along with original 2000 Olympic all-around gold medalist Andreea Raducan, make up this year’s International Gymnastics Hall of Fame class, according to hall partner International Gymnast magazine.

Liukin, Hamm and Raducan will be honored in a May 19 ceremony in Oklahoma City, according to the report. They’ll be joined by Russian Alexei Nemov, a 2000 Olympic all-around champion, who was inducted last year but could not attend the 2017 ceremony.

Liukin, 28 and an NBC Sports gymnastics analyst, earned five medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, including all-around gold in a memorable competition with Shawn Johnson. Liukin shares the record for most medals earned by an American female gymnast at a single Olympics with Mary Lou RettonShannon Miller and Simone Biles.

Hamm, 35 and now a coach, became the only U.S. man to win an Olympic all-around when he prevailed controversially at the 2004 Athens Games. A judging error bumped South Korean Yang Tae-Young from gold to bronze, thought it was a bit more complicated than that. A South Korean appeal went all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and was denied.

Raducan, 34 and now Romanian gymnastics federation president, also dealt with Olympic all-around controversy. She led a Romanian sweep in Sydney 2000 but was later stripped of the title after testing positive for a banned substance from cold-medicine pills given to her by a team doctor. The blame fell on the doctor, and the women who were upgraded in the final medal standings all reportedly said Raducan was the deserving winner.

Adam Rippon meets Reese Witherspoon

By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 8:35 AM EST
Reese Witherspoon‘s first impression of Adam Rippon?

“This is the relationship the world’s been waiting for,” she said. “You smell really good. You’re more handsome in person than even on the ice.”

The actress and the figure skater, who became Twitter friends during the Olympics, sat side by side on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday.

Rippon had Witherspoon hold his Olympic team event bronze medal as he detailed his wardrobe malfunction, losing a button on his shirt before walking on stage.

Then Witherspoon recalled how she first heard about Rippon.

“I was working out with my trainer,” she said. “He was like, have you seen Adam? He’s so amazing. He’s so awesome. He’s so outspoken. And then I started reading some of his tweets, which are the funniest tweets ever. I think there was one that was like, to all my haters who say that I’m failing: I have failed. I have failed. I have gotten up. I have learned from my mistakes, and now I’m a glamazon b—- ready for the runway. Not that I memorized it or anything or committed it to memory or, like, made it my screensaver.”

Koreas to march separately at Paralympic Opening Ceremony

By Nick ZaccardiMar 8, 2018, 8:15 AM EST
North Korea and South Korea will march separately at the PyeongChang Paralympic Opening Ceremony on Friday, a reversal of their unified entrance at the Olympic Opening Ceremony at the same venue one month ago.

The Opening Ceremony will air live Friday at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. A full Paralympic TV and streaming schedule is here.

The National Paralympic Committees of South Korea and North Korea and the International Paralympic Committee had talks Thursday.

“The IPC had offered both countries the chance to march together under the same conditions as last month’s Olympic Winter Games,” the IPC said in a press release. “However, despite a day of amicable and positive discussions between the two NPCs in the Paralympic Village, the two parties have decided not to march under the same conditions as the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

The IPC recommended the Koreas march separately after the nations’ Paralympic committees disagreed about the unification flag that would have been used, according to Yonhap News Agency:

The [South Korean committee] said the two Koreas had a meeting earlier Thursday to discuss the details of the joint parade at the opening ceremony, but failed to reach agreement on whether they should march behind a Korean Unification Flag showing Dokdo — the eastern islets of South Korea that Japan claims as its own territory. Dokdo, called Takeshima in Japan, consists of a set of rocky islets lying close to the Korean Peninsula in the East Sea. It has long been a recurring source of tension between the neighbors.

The North said that it wants the flag to show Dokdo. It emphasized that not showing the islets hurts the pride of Koreans. The South, however, apparently wanted to have the Korean Unification Flag without Dokdo to respect the International Paralympic Committe (IPC)’s recommendation not to politicize sports events.

The flag without Dokdo was used when the two nations marched together at the Olympic Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9, according to Yonhap.

On Feb. 2, the IPC invited North Korea to participate in the Winter Paralympics for the first time by offering two special spots to North Korean Nordic skiers. The IPC said then that if the North Koreans accepted the invite, then the Koreas would march together in the Opening Ceremony under a unified flag.

“Although we are disappointed, we respect the decision of the two [National Paralympic Committees] who decided that marching separately would be better for both parties,” IPC president Andrew Parsons said in Thursday’s press release. “At the end of the meeting both NPCs recognized that their participation in PyeongChang 2018 has brought them closer together, and the two have committed to working more closely together in the future.”

MORE: Full U.S. roster for PyeongChang Paralympics