Nastia Liukin among gymnastics Hall of Fame inductees

U.S. Olympic all-around champions Nastia Liukin and Paul Hamm, along with original 2000 Olympic all-around gold medalist Andreea Raducan, make up this year’s International Gymnastics Hall of Fame class, according to hall partner International Gymnast magazine.

Liukin, Hamm and Raducan will be honored in a May 19 ceremony in Oklahoma City, according to the report. They’ll be joined by Russian Alexei Nemov, a 2000 Olympic all-around champion, who was inducted last year but could not attend the 2017 ceremony.

Liukin, 28 and an NBC Sports gymnastics analyst, earned five medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, including all-around gold in a memorable competition with Shawn Johnson. Liukin shares the record for most medals earned by an American female gymnast at a single Olympics with Mary Lou Retton, Shannon Miller and Simone Biles.

Hamm, 35 and now a coach, became the only U.S. man to win an Olympic all-around when he prevailed controversially at the 2004 Athens Games. A judging error bumped South Korean Yang Tae-Young from gold to bronze, thought it was a bit more complicated than that. A South Korean appeal went all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and was denied.

Raducan, 34 and now Romanian gymnastics federation president, also dealt with Olympic all-around controversy. She led a Romanian sweep in Sydney 2000 but was later stripped of the title after testing positive for a banned substance from cold-medicine pills given to her by a team doctor. The blame fell on the doctor, and the women who were upgraded in the final medal standings all reportedly said Raducan was the deserving winner.

