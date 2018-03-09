TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Figure skating coach Richard Callaghan suspended

Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 9:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Olympic pairs silver medalists out of figure skating worlds, report says Kelly Clark to end season at Burton U.S. Open, then evaluate Mikaela Shiffrin repeats as World Cup overall champion

A figure skating coach who once trained Olympic champion Tara Lipinski has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct first made against him nearly 20 years ago.

Richard Callaghan was accused of sexual misconduct in April 1999 by Craig Maurizi, one of his former students and later an assistant to him in San Diego and Detroit.

Maurizi told The New York Times that Callaghan had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with him beginning when he was 15 years old. The alleged misconduct had begun nearly 20 years earlier. Callaghan denied the allegations.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s misconduct watchdog, announced Callaghan’s suspension on its website this week. U.S. Figure Skating then issued an order barring him from all of its events until further notice, as mandated in its bylaws.

On Friday, the 72-year-old Callaghan told ABC News: “That’s 19 or 20 years ago. I have nothing to say.”

He also said he had not been notified of the suspension, though he said he “saw a note on a website somewhere.”

In a statement on Friday, U.S. Figure Skating confirmed the suspension and said it would have no further comment.

Maurizi told ABC News that the suspension was “a great step in the right direction,” but he did not go into details about what prompted the action.

“At this time, I’m not going to discuss whether I have or have not filed a new claim through SafeSport,” Maurizi said. “I’m in the process of securing legal representation on my behalf.”

Maurizi’s previous grievance against Callaghan with the U.S. Figure Skating Association, the precursor to U.S. Figure Skating, was dismissed on procedural grounds.

He was Callaghan’s assistant at the Detroit Skating Club until they split after Lipinski turned pro, left Callaghan and decided to train with Maurizi.

Callaghan, who also coached six-time U.S. champion Todd Eldredge, said he has retired to Florida but still coaches a few times a week.

He was listed as the chief operating officer of Champions of America, a skating clinic owned by Eldredge.

The company’s website still advertised private skating lessons with Callaghan until Friday afternoon, when the page was removed, ABC News reported.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best figure skating moments from PyeongChang Olympics

Olympic pairs silver medalists out of figure skating worlds, report says

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 9, 2018, 11:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Figure skating coach Richard Callaghan suspended Kelly Clark to end season at Burton U.S. Open, then evaluate Mikaela Shiffrin repeats as World Cup overall champion

Olympic pairs silver medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are the latest PyeongChang stars to pull out of the world figure skating championships, citing a stress fracture in Sui’s foot, according to Xinhua News Agency.

That means Sui and Han will not defend their 2017 World title in Milan, Italy, in two weeks.

Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, the 2015 and 2016 World champions, are also out as they retired after taking bronze in PyeongChang.

That makes Olympic gold medalists Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany even bigger favorites.

Savchenko, 34, earned five world titles with former partner Robin Szolkowy, making the podium eight straight years between 2007 and 2014 before he retired. With Massot, she earned bronze in 2016 and silver in 2017.

Top challengers should be Russians Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who were fourth in PyeongChang and third at the 2017 Worlds. Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres could earn France’s first Olympic or world pairs medal since 2000.

Top skaters often skip the world championships that are held one month after the Olympics for fatigue or off-ice opportunities.

Other notable skaters missing worlds:
Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — Injured
Javier Fernandez (ESP)
Patrick Chan (CAN) — Reportedly retired
Adam Rippon (USA)
Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA)
Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — Retired
Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — Possibly retiring
Yekaterina Bobrova/Dmitry Soloviyev (RUS)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best figure skating moments from PyeongChang Olympics

Kendall Gretsch wins first U.S. gold medal of Paralympics

Kendall Gretsch
IPC
By Nick ZaccardiMar 9, 2018, 10:55 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Paralympics

Dan Cnossen, double-amputee Navy SEAL, wins Paralympic biathlon gold Paralympian, Olympic medalist light PyeongChang Paralympic cauldron (video) Koreas to march separately at Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Kendall Gretsch, an ESPY-nominated paratriathlete, earned the first U.S. medal of the Paralympics. It just happened to be gold in her very first Paralympic event and the first U.S. women’s biathlon medal in the Olympics or the Paralympics.

The U.S. swept the opening biathlon events — its first Olympic or Paralympic biathlon titles — and earned an Alpine skiing gold, too. It has now won more gold medals — three — than it did in the entirety of the Sochi Paralympics.

Gretsch, 25, won the 6km sitting on the first of nine days of medal competition in PyeongChang.

Then retired Lt. Cmdr. Dan Cnossen, the only double-amputee Navy SEAL in history, according to TeamUSA.org, earned his first Paralympic medal, also a gold, in the men’s 7.5km sitting event.

Oksana Masters made it a U.S. one-two in the women’s race, finishing 22.8 seconds behind Gretsch for her fourth Paralympic medal between Summer and Winter Games. Masters’ previous medals came in cross-country skiing and rowing.

In Alpine skiing, 2017 World champion Andrew Kurka crushed the sitting downhill field by 1.64 seconds for his first Paralympic medal in his second Games. Starting at age 8, Kurka won six Alaska state wrestling titles before an ATV accident at age 13 severely damaged three vertebrae in the middle of his spinal cord.

Laurie Stephens captured her seventh Paralympic medal Saturday morning, bronze in the women’s sitting downhill.

Gretsch, born with spina bifida, was the 2014 USA Triathlon Female Para Triathlete of the Year.

Though triathlon was added to the Paralympics for Rio 2016, it would not include Gretsch’s classification. Still wanting to compete at a Games, she picked up Nordic skiing, according to TeamUSA.org.

Cnossen earned his first medal in 25 career Paralympic and world championships biathlon and cross-country skiing events dating to 2011.

In September 2009, Cnossen was serving as a U.S. Navy SEAL in Kandahar, Afghanistan, when he was injured by an improvised explosive device.

Cnossen learned his legs had been amputated just above the knee when he woke up after being unconscious for eight days, according to Harvard, where he earned master’s degree in public administration and theological studies.

He was awarded both a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with Valor from the Secretary of the Navy for his service in combat.

The Paralympics continue with more medal events in Alpine skiing and biathlon overnight into Saturday, all events streamed live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

NBCSN will air broadcast coverage starting at 11 p.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Paralympic TV, streaming schedule