13-year-old is first female figure skater to land two quads (video)

The next great Russian figure skater is 13-year-old Alexandra Trusova.
Trusova won the world junior title with an unprecedented two quadruple jumps in her free skate, both called fully rotated with positive grades of execution from judges.
Trusova is the second woman to land a clean, fully rotated quad in competition after Japan’s Miki Ando at the 2002 Junior Grand Prix Final.
Trusova joined Ando in landing a quad Salchow at a domestic event last month.
Then on Saturday, Trusova landed both a quad Salchow and the first quad toe loop by a woman in her junior worlds free skate.
Her total score — 225.25 — would have placed fourth at the PyeongChang Olympics.
A Russian won the junior world title for the seventh time in the last eight years.
The previous winners became a Who’s Who of senior stars — 2014 Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova (2011), 2014 Olympic team champion Yulia Lipnitskaya (2012), 2015 World bronze medalist Yelena Radionova (2013, 2014), 2016 and 2017 World champion Yevgenia Medvedeva (2015) and 2018 Olympic champion Alina Zagitova (2017).
Trusova cannot compete at the senior world championships until 2020 due to age requirements.
The most hallowed World Cup cross-country skiing race — the Holmenkollen 50km in Oslo, Norway — was decided by a photo finish after more than two hours on course Saturday.
Swiss Dario Cologna edged Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby in a lean, both crossing the line in 2 hours, 1 minute, 48.1 seconds.
Cologna, who owns four individual Olympic titles among the last three Winter Games, captured his first Holmenkollen win after runners-up in 2012 and 2015.
“Going to the finish I thought he would be stronger than me,” Cologna said, according to the International Ski Federation. “It is amazing to finally win here. It’s the most important individual competition on the World Cup. I had to wait some years to finally get this victory.”
Sundby, the World Cup overall champion three of the previous four seasons, was trying to become the first man to win three Holmenkollen 50km races.
“Dario has been second a few times only by a few centimetres, so I think it was karma or something that Dario finally got his victory,” Sundby said.
Chloe Kim jumped from fifth place to win the Burton U.S. Open with her third and final run to become the first halfpipe rider to sweep the X Games, Olympics and U.S. Open in one season.
In her last run, the 17-year-old did not attempt the back-to-back 1080s she used on her victory lap at the PyeongChang Olympics. She did a 1080 followed by a 720 instead.
It was enough. Kim scored 85.8 points, jumping past Olympic teammate Maddie Mastro, the leader after two runs with 82.9.
Kim three-peated as U.S. Open champ.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t land the back-to-back 10s, which is a huge bummer because I was getting them perfectly in practice,” said Kim, who tried back-to-back 1080s on her first run but fell on the second trick. “But I’m stoked I was able to put something down.”
The U.S. Open is the last major contest of the season. Kim may enroll in college classes in the fall, but she still plans to compete next season.
