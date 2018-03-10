13-year-old is first female figure skater to land two quads (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The next great Russian figure skater is 13-year-old Alexandra Trusova.

Trusova won the world junior title with an unprecedented two quadruple jumps in her free skate, both called fully rotated with positive grades of execution from judges.

Trusova is the second woman to land a clean, fully rotated quad in competition after Japan’s Miki Ando at the 2002 Junior Grand Prix Final.

Trusova joined Ando in landing a quad Salchow at a domestic event last month.

Then on Saturday, Trusova landed both a quad Salchow and the first quad toe loop by a woman in her junior worlds free skate.

Her total score — 225.25 — would have placed fourth at the PyeongChang Olympics.

A Russian won the junior world title for the seventh time in the last eight years.

The previous winners became a Who’s Who of senior stars — 2014 Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova (2011), 2014 Olympic team champion Yulia Lipnitskaya (2012), 2015 World bronze medalist Yelena Radionova (2013, 2014), 2016 and 2017 World champion Yevgenia Medvedeva (2015) and 2018 Olympic champion Alina Zagitova (2017).

Trusova cannot compete at the senior world championships until 2020 due to age requirements.

