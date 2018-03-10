Chloe Kim rallies to win U.S. Open, notch unprecedented sweep (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chloe Kim jumped from fifth place to win the Burton U.S. Open with her third and final run to become the first halfpipe rider to sweep the X Games, Olympics and U.S. Open in one season.

In her last run, the 17-year-old did not attempt the back-to-back 1080s she used on her victory lap at the PyeongChang Olympics. She did a 1080 followed by a 720 instead.

It was enough. Kim scored 85.8 points, jumping past Olympic teammate Maddie Mastro, the leader after two runs with 82.9.

Kim three-peated as U.S. Open champ.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t land the back-to-back 10s, which is a huge bummer because I was getting them perfectly in practice,” said Kim, who tried back-to-back 1080s on her first run but fell on the second trick. “But I’m stoked I was able to put something down.”

The U.S. Open is the last major contest of the season. Kim may enroll in college classes in the fall, but she still plans to compete next season.

