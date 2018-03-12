U.S. dominates Paralympic medal standings after snowboard haul

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The U.S. leads the PyeongChang Paralympic standings with 15 total medals and six golds after a six-medal-day in snowboard cross on Monday.

Opening Ceremony flag bearer Mike Schultz and Brenna Huckaby led the way with golds in their Paralympic debuts. Huckaby and Amy Purdy went one-two in the women’s LL1. Schultz was joined by bronze medalist Noah Elliott on the men’s LL1 podium.

Keith Gabel (LL2) and Mike Minor (UL) added silver and bronze medals, respectively, giving the U.S. six of the 15 snowboard medals handed out on the third of nine days of competition in South Korea.

Through 29 of 80 medal events, the U.S. already has more medals than it earned in 2006 or 2010 and more gold medals than it won in 2010 or 2014.

The last time the U.S. earned the most medals at a Winter Paralympics held outside of the U.S. was in Albertville in 1992.

Huckaby, 22, dedicated her gold to her 20-month-old daughter.

“In the start gate I said to myself, ‘For Lilah,'” she said.

Huckaby and Schultz each go for a second gold in the banked slalom, which is scheduled for Thursday night (ET).

