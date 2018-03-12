TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Skater loses gold at world allround championships with stunning fall

Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
AMSTERDAM (AP) — In a stunning finish to the world allround speed skating championships, Dutchman Patrick Roest won the title Sunday after Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway fell in the closing 10,000m race as he was on track for a convincing overall victory.

Video is here.

Roest was some eight seconds behind Pedersen ahead of the 10,000m and, thanks to Pedersen’s fall around 6500m, finished the grueling finale more than 15 seconds faster than the Norwegian.

Pedersen picked himself up off the ice at the temporary, outdoor oval at Amsterdam’s 1928 Olympic Stadium and still managed to come back to beat nine-time allround champion Sven Kramer in their head-to-head battle to finish second overall.

But he lost so much time that a title that was his for the taking slipped through his fingers and went to Roest.

Afterward, Pedersen sat at the side of the oval with his head in his hands as Kramer gave him a consoling pat on the back.

“I am almost never falling,” Pedersen said. “I don’t know what to say.

“What can I say? It’s a pity for all of us that something like this happens. But that’s how it is.”

In a changing of the guard, Pedersen’s fall handed the allround title to Roest, Kramer’s 22-year-old teammate and training partner.

“I can’t believe it,” Roest said. “Of course it’s a shame that Sverre fell. You wouldn’t wish that on him. But it’s very cool to be world champion allround.”

Dutchman Marcel Bosker took third place in the overall standings. Kramer finished fourth after skating 14:05.70 in the 10,000m, his slowest time in that event by more than 20 seconds in more than a decade on the top senior international level.

“I did not feel well physically this weekend,” Kramer said, according to the International Skating Union.

Kramer was going for his record-extending 10th straight world allround title (not counting the editions he missed in 2011 and 2014).

On Saturday, Miho Takagi became the first Japanese woman to win a world allround title after beating defending champion Ireen Wust in a thrilling 1500m.

The 1500m win was partial revenge for Takagi, who was relegated to silver by Wust over the same distance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

“I am very, very happy,” Takagi said. “I am proud.”

The world title capped a great season for Takagi, who won an Olympic gold medal in the team pursuit when Japan beat the Netherlands in the final.

“She has shown all season that she’s really good,” Wust said. “She has more speed than me.”

Wust won the closing 5000m to finish second overall, falling just short in her chase for a seventh allround title. Countrywoman Annouk van der Weijden ended third.

The championships are a test of skaters’ all-around prowess, with races over 500m, 1500m, 3000m and 5000m for women and 500m, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m for men. They have been held officially since 1893.

They also were a test of how they coped with warm and rainy conditions that left puddles all over the oval at a championships being staged outdoors for the first time since 2001.

Curler Matt Hamilton gets his own bobblehead

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 12, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is producing what it says is the first curling bobblehead, of U.S. Olympic champion Matt Hamilton.

Hamilton was part of skip John Shuster‘s team that earned surprise gold in PyeongChang, winning its last five games after a 2-4 start for the first U.S. Olympic title in the sport.

Hamilton also competed in the first Olympic mixed doubles tournament with sister Becca Hamilton.

The bobblehead, whose design hasn’t been finalized yet but is available for preorder here, is expected to ship in June.

U.S. dominates Paralympic medal standings after snowboard haul

By Nick ZaccardiMar 12, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
The U.S. leads the PyeongChang Paralympic standings with 15 total medals and six golds after a six-medal-day in snowboard cross on Monday.

Opening Ceremony flag bearer Mike Schultz and Brenna Huckaby led the way with golds in their Paralympic debuts. Huckaby and Amy Purdy went one-two in the women’s LL1. Schultz was joined by bronze medalist Noah Elliott on the men’s LL1 podium.

Keith Gabel (LL2) and Mike Minor (UL) added silver and bronze medals, respectively, giving the U.S. six of the 15 snowboard medals handed out on the third of nine days of competition in South Korea.

Through 29 of 80 medal events, the U.S. already has more medals than it earned in 2006 or 2010 and more gold medals than it won in 2010 or 2014.

The last time the U.S. earned the most medals at a Winter Paralympics held outside of the U.S. was in Albertville in 1992.

Medal Standings

Huckaby, 22, dedicated her gold to her 20-month-old daughter.

“In the start gate I said to myself, ‘For Lilah,'” she said.

Huckaby and Schultz each go for a second gold in the banked slalom, which is scheduled for Thursday night (ET).

