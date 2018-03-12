TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin’s emotional video to Paralympic skier Thomas Walsh

By Nick ZaccardiMar 12, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
As Thomas Walsh underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and pelvic resection treatments, childhood friend Mikaela Shiffrin frequented his hospital bedside.

When he was 14 in 2009, Walsh was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer in his pelvis and lungs.

The Vail, Colo., native received the diagnosis one day before he was to leave to attend Green Mountain Valley School, a ski academy in Vermont, on a full scholarship. Walsh, a promising youth skier, was first coached by Shiffrin’s mom, Eileen.

Walsh received those treatments for 14 months before being declared cancer-free.

One of those days in the hospital, Shiffrin told Walsh that she had never been to a high school prom. “Mikaela said to me, ‘You better be around for that because you’re taking me to your prom,'” Walsh said, according to The New York Times.

Walsh did just that in 2012. Then in 2014, Walsh traveled to Sochi through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to watch his longtime friend compete in the Olympics.

It motivated Walsh to research para Alpine skiing. He debuted on the World Cup in 2015 and by 2017 competed at worlds.

Then on Sunday, the 23-year-old Walsh made his Paralympic debut, finishing 13th in the standing super-G in PyeongChang.

“It’s a whole bunch of emotions,” Walsh said on NBCSN. “As all of our athletes and people with disabilities, I know there’s a lot of different struggles. Competing in the Games is a pretty big dream of mine.”

Walsh was then shown a video screen of a taped message from Shiffrin, who was in Germany for World Cup competition.

“I wish I could hug you right now and tell you that we’re so proud of you,” Shiffrin said, sniffling back tears. “I love you.”

Walsh was taken aback.

“Mikaela may be a champion and a star and an international hero, some would say, to ski racing,” he said. “I’ll even say the greatest female ski racer of all time, but above it all she’s just one of my good friends. … You look at me now. I’m standing here talking to you. I look pretty normal. Mikaela was there when I was really in the dumps and life was really uncertain.”

Walsh is next scheduled to race in the super combined on Monday night (ET). NBCSN coverage of the Paralympics continues at 9 p.m.

U.S. dominates Paralympic medal standings after snowboard haul

By Nick ZaccardiMar 12, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
The U.S. leads the PyeongChang Paralympic standings with 15 total medals and six golds after a six-medal-day in snowboard cross on Monday.

Opening Ceremony flag bearer Mike Schultz and Brenna Huckaby led the way with golds in their Paralympic debuts. Huckaby and Amy Purdy went one-two in the women’s LL1. Schultz was joined by bronze medalist Noah Elliott on the men’s LL1 podium.

Keith Gabel (LL2) and Mike Minor (UL) added silver and bronze medals, respectively, giving the U.S. six of the 15 snowboard medals handed out on the third of nine days of competition in South Korea.

Through 29 of 80 medal events, the U.S. already has more medals than it earned in 2006 or 2010 and more gold medals than it won in 2010 or 2014.

The last time the U.S. earned the most medals at a Winter Paralympics held outside of the U.S. was in Albertville in 1992.

Medal Standings

Huckaby, 22, dedicated her gold to her 20-month-old daughter.

“In the start gate I said to myself, ‘For Lilah,'” she said.

Huckaby and Schultz each go for a second gold in the banked slalom, which is scheduled for Thursday night (ET).

Photo finish decides famed World Cup 50km cross-country race (video)

By Nick ZaccardiMar 10, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
The most hallowed World Cup cross-country skiing race — the Holmenkollen 50km in Oslo, Norway — was decided by a photo finish after more than two hours on course Saturday.

Swiss Dario Cologna edged Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby in a lean, both crossing the line in 2 hours, 1 minute, 48.1 seconds.

Cologna, who owns four individual Olympic titles among the last three Winter Games, captured his first Holmenkollen win after runners-up in 2012 and 2015.

“Going to the finish I thought he would be stronger than me,” Cologna said, according to the International Ski Federation. “It is amazing to finally win here. It’s the most important individual competition on the World Cup. I had to wait some years to finally get this victory.”

Sundby, the World Cup overall champion three of the previous four seasons, was trying to become the first man to win three Holmenkollen 50km races.

“Dario has been second a few times only by a few centimetres, so I think it was karma or something that Dario finally got his victory,” Sundby said.

MORE: Best cross-country skiing moments from PyeongChang Olympics