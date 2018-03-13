Ken Flach, Olympic doubles champion, dies at 54

Lindsey Vonn can break another age record and move closer to the last goal of her career on Wednesday. To do it, she must go through the Olympic downhill champion.

The international Alpine skiing season ends with the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, to decide the remaining competitions for season-long titles in each discipline.

The women race a downhill on Wednesday (7 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers), a super-G on Thursday, a slalom on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday.

Mikaela Shiffrin already clinched the overall and slalom titles, but Vonn has work left for the downhill crown.

The 33-year-old trails PyeongChang gold medalist Sofia Goggia of Italy by 23 points combining results from the seven downhills contested so far this World Cup season. Goggia will clinch the season title if she finishes first or second on Wednesday.

Vonn will clinch a record-extending ninth downhill crystal globe if she wins and Goggia is third or worse, if she is second and Goggia is fourth or worse or if she is third and Goggia is seventh or worse.

Vonn is tied with retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark for the most season titles in a single discipline. Stenmark won eight slalom and eight giant slalom titles between the 1970s and 1980s.

Vonn captured eight of the last 10 downhill season titles. In the two years she didn’t win, she missed significant time due to injuries. This season, Vonn has started every World Cup downhill.

A ninth downhill title would also make Vonn the oldest woman to capture a crystal globe. That record is currently held by Austrian Michaela Dorfmeister.

The number that matters most to Vonn is 86 — Stenmark’s record total of World Cup victories. Vonn, by taking the last three World Cup downhill races before the Olympics, is now at 81 wins. She could get two more in Wednesday’s downhill and Thursday’s super-G (though she isn’t in the running for the super-G season title).

Even if she doesn’t, Vonn stands a great chance to catch Stenmark in the 2018-19 season, which could be her last before retirement. Vonn averaged five wins per season in this Olympic cycle despite missing significant time due to injuries.

