Ken Flach, Olympic doubles champion, dies at 54

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
Ken Flach, a 1988 Olympic doubles tennis champion, died at age 54 on Monday after a sudden illness, the ATP confirmed.

Flach’s wife said on social media on Friday that Flach was on life support after a bout with bronchitis that turned into pneumonia and then septic shock in a span of four days.

Flach and fellow American Robert Seguso paired to win the first Olympic men’s doubles title since 1924 when tennis was added back to the medal program for the Seoul Games.

“This is it for us,” Flach said after they beat Spain’s Sergio Casal and Emilio Sánchez in a five-set final, according to The Associated Press. “On the tour, you always have another big tournament coming up. The Olympics only comes round every four years. You can win $50,000 when you win the U.S. Open. But this by far beats that. It’s the highlight of our career.”

Flach also won two Wimbledons and two U.S. Opens with Seguso and was ranked No. 1 in the world. Flach won French Open and Wimbledon mixed doubles titles with Kathy Jordan in 1986.

Goalie Maddie Rooney receives letter from U.S. Defense Secretary

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
When Maddie Rooney finally arrived home in Minnesota last week, it looks like she had mail waiting from U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The note posted on Rooney’s Instagram Story on Monday and dated Feb. 28, six days after Rooney stopped 29 of 31 Canadian shots (and another four of six in a shootout) in the Olympic gold-medal game:

“Dear Madam Secretary Maddie,
I want to add my congratulations to you and your teammates for your magnificent performance in the gold medal game. You proved yourself in a hard-fought competition and I salute you — one secretary of defense to another!
We are all very proud of you.
Sincerely, Jim Mattis.”

Mattis clearly referred to a viral moment that occurred after the U.S.’ 3-2 win. Somebody changed Rooney’s position on her Wikipedia page from “goaltender” to “Secretary of Defense.” It was changed back.

This is all reminiscent of 2014, when Tim Howard made 16 saves against Belgium in the World Cup and was inserted as the U.S. Defense Secretary on Wikipedia.

The man whom Howard replaced, Chuck Hagel, later called Howard to congratulate him.

“He told Howard that with some training, he could someday become the real Secretary of Defense,” a U.S. Department of Defense press release said.

Lindsey Vonn eyes more hardware, history at World Cup Finals

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
Lindsey Vonn can break another age record and move closer to the last goal of her career on Wednesday. To do it, she must go through the Olympic downhill champion.

The international Alpine skiing season ends with the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, to decide the remaining competitions for season-long titles in each discipline.

The women race a downhill on Wednesday (7 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers), a super-G on Thursday, a slalom on Saturday and a giant slalom on Sunday.

Mikaela Shiffrin already clinched the overall and slalom titles, but Vonn has work left for the downhill crown.

The 33-year-old trails PyeongChang gold medalist Sofia Goggia of Italy by 23 points combining results from the seven downhills contested so far this World Cup season. Goggia will clinch the season title if she finishes first or second on Wednesday.

Vonn will clinch a record-extending ninth downhill crystal globe if she wins and Goggia is third or worse, if she is second and Goggia is fourth or worse or if she is third and Goggia is seventh or worse.

Vonn is tied with retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark for the most season titles in a single discipline. Stenmark won eight slalom and eight giant slalom titles between the 1970s and 1980s.

Vonn captured eight of the last 10 downhill season titles. In the two years she didn’t win, she missed significant time due to injuries. This season, Vonn has started every World Cup downhill.

A ninth downhill title would also make Vonn the oldest woman to capture a crystal globe. That record is currently held by Austrian Michaela Dorfmeister.

The number that matters most to Vonn is 86 — Stenmark’s record total of World Cup victories. Vonn, by taking the last three World Cup downhill races before the Olympics, is now at 81 wins. She could get two more in Wednesday’s downhill and Thursday’s super-G (though she isn’t in the running for the super-G season title).

Even if she doesn’t, Vonn stands a great chance to catch Stenmark in the 2018-19 season, which could be her last before retirement. Vonn averaged five wins per season in this Olympic cycle despite missing significant time due to injuries.

