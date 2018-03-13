TRENDING PARALYMPICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Ronda Rousey: UFC return just as likely as Olympic return

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Ronda Rousey repeated that she doesn’t know if she will return to UFC in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres published Tuesday.

“It’s just as likely as me going to back to another Olympics for judo,” the 31-year-old Rousey said. “No one demanded a written resignation from me for judo, and I don’t really think the same thing is necessary for fighting. I’m just doing what I enjoy, and WWE is what I enjoy right now.”

Rousey, a 2008 Olympic judo bronze medalist, is now under contract with WWE. She is scheduled for a match debut at WrestleMania on April 8 in a mixed tag-team event with 1996 Olympic wrestling champion Kurt Angle as her partner.

“I’m nervous, but it’s not like Olympics nervous,” Rousey said. “The worst thing that’ll happen is I’ll look stupid.”

Rousey said in an ESPN interview published Jan. 28 that WWE has “first priority on my time the next several years.” Rousey shrugged off a question about retirement from mixed martial arts.

“That’s what everybody else seems to say,” Rousey said. “I mean, I never retired from judo. If that’s what you guys want to think, all I know is that I really want to devote 100 percent of my time to wrestling right now, and whatever people want to call that, they can call it.”

Previously, Rousey said she needed “to take some time to reflect and think about the future” on Dec. 31, 2016, one day after losing her second straight UFC fight via a brutal TKO at the pummeling hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Rousey has been out of MMA ever since.

UFC president Dana White said in January 2017 that he believed Rousey would never fight in UFC again.

“I think she’s probably done,” White said then. “I think she’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

White said he made those comments after speaking to Rousey earlier that same day.

“Her spirits are good. She’s doing her own thing,” he said. “In the conversation that I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now — and, again, I don’t like saying right here, right now because, you know, it’s up to her and her thing — but I wouldn’t say she fights again.”

World’s top surfer: World title bigger than Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2018, 4:42 PM EDT
Australian Tyler Wright is a two-time reigning World Surf League champion, which makes her an early favorite for the first Olympic surfing title at Tokyo 2020.

While Wright said surfing’s Olympic inclusion is “incredible,” her focus remains on those season-long world titles, according to the Australian.

“I wouldn’t say I get paid to win gold medals,” she said, according to the report. “I more get paid to win world titles. That’s where it comes into more perspective for me.

“My clear job is to win world titles. It takes a whole, full year to win one. It takes so many conversations. It takes so much preparation for every single individual event. So much work goes into a world title year that is really hard to question it. That’s why I think it will always be known as the biggest thing in surfing. whether the rest of the world recognizes that, I don’t think the people who surf will really care. That’s kind of the way I view it. I’m not denying that winning the gold medal wouldn’t be really freaking cool, but it’s a long way off, and I’ve got other things to focus on now.”

Like, potentially, making the Australian Olympic team.

The maximum number of Olympic surfers per country hasn’t been announced. The fields are 20 men and 20 women and will be determined in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

It could make things tricky for Australia, land of the top three women in last year’s World Surf League standings, plus another four in the top 18.

Katie Ledecky mixes up schedule for her second NCAA Championships

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
Katie Ledecky swims in her second NCAA Championships this week. Could it be her last college meet?

Ledecky, a Stanford sophomore, is expected to race in a relay Wednesday and three individual events starting Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. Whether Ledecky turns pro after the NCAA season-ending meet has not been discussed, according to Stanford.

“I don’t have a strong feeling about it [whether she should turn pro] one way or the other,” said NBC Olympics analyst Rowdy Gaines, who will call the meet on Friday and Saturday for ESPNU and ESPN3. “I’m not one of those saying she has to stay in school, that it’s ridiculous to turn pro. But I’m not the one that says she should turn pro, and it’s not going to be a bad thing. She’s going to be great no matter what.”

Ledecky did no interviews leading into NCAAs, according to Stanford. The Cardinal are favored to repeat as team champion.

Missy Franklin, after winning four gold medals at the 2012 Olympics and six at the 2013 Worlds, turned pro after her sophomore season at Cal-Berkeley. But Franklin’s sophomore campaign ended one year before the Rio Olympics, while Ledecky has two years until the Tokyo Games.

Ledecky is one of a host of stars at this week’s meet, joined by co-Olympic 100m free champion Simone Manuel (Stanford), Olympic 100m breaststroke champ Lilly King (Indiana) and Olympic 100m backstroke silver medalist Kathleen Baker (Cal-Berkeley).

OhioStateBuckeyes.com will live stream finals Wednesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. ESPNU and ESPN3 have coverage Friday and Saturday. A full schedule is here.

Ledecky is expected to race the 800-yard freestyle relay on Wednesday before starting her individual slate with the 500-yard free on Thursday, the 400-yard individual medley on Friday and the 1,650-yard freestyle on Saturday.

NCAA meets are contested in 25-yard pools versus 50-meter pools at major international meets like the Olympics and world championships.

As a freshman, Ledecky swept the 200-, 500-, and 1,650-yard frees, albeit tying for the title in the 200 with Mallory Comerford.

Ledecky’s schedule is different this week, swapping the 200 free for the 400 IM as her Friday event.

Ledecky swept the pair in the same evening at the Pac-12 Championships last month, clocking the fastest time this season in the 200 free and the fastest time ever in the 400 IM. Franklin’s record in the 200 free from 2015 — 1:39.10 — is more than a second faster than anyone else in history.

Swimmers can enter no more than three individual events at championship meets. Ledecky didn’t contest the 1,650 free at Pac-12s, so when she added it for NCAAs (as she did last year) it meant she had to drop one of the 200 free and 400 IM.

“If I know [Stanford coach] Greg [Meehan], he probably would have left that [decision] up to Katie, especially after Pac-12s,” Gaines said. “Why not do something that she’s the best in history?”

Gaines doesn’t believe the decision could lead to Ledecky focusing any more on the 400m IM on the international level. Ledecky has never contested it at a U.S. Championships or an Olympics, worlds or at the Pan Pacific Championships, which is this year’s major meet in Tokyo in late August.

“I think this is kind of a yards thing, a little bit of variety,” for college swimming, Gaines said.

MORE: Rio Olympic breaststroke gold medalist retires