U.S. sled hockey team dominates pool play, onto semifinals

The U.S. sled hockey team, bidding for a Paralympic three-peat, finished pool play with an 8-0 rout of host South Korea on Tuesday and won its three games by a combined 28-0.
Declan Farmer, a 21-year-old Princeton student, netted a hat trick Tuesday, while Brody Roybal tallied five points. Steve Cash faced just four shots en route to his fourth straight Paralympic shutout dating to 2014.
The U.S. gets Italy in the semifinals Thursday (7 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app) and, potentially, rival Canada in the final Saturday (11 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming).
The Canadians went undefeated in the other group, outscoring foes 35-0.
In 2014, the U.S. blanked Canada 3-0 in the semifinals en route to gold. Its final opponent in Sochi, Russia, doesn’t have a hockey team in PyeongChang as it was unable to qualify while banned from competition due to the country’s poor anti-doping record.
Canada won the most recent world title, topping the U.S. 4-1 in the gold-medal game last April. Then the U.S. returned the favor with a 3-2 win in Prince Edward Island on Dec. 9. The teams then split a home-and-home series in February.
The U.S. is the only nation to win multiple Paralympic hockey titles. It is dedicating its tournament to its 2014 Paralympic coach, Jeff Sauer, who died of pancreatic cancer in February 2017.
Ken Flach, a 1988 Olympic doubles tennis champion, died at age 54 on Monday after a sudden illness, the ATP confirmed.
Flach’s wife said on social media on Friday that Flach was on life support after a bout with bronchitis that turned into pneumonia and then septic shock in a span of four days.
Flach and fellow American Robert Seguso paired to win the first Olympic men’s doubles title since 1924 when tennis was added back to the medal program for the Seoul Games.
“This is it for us,” Flach said after they beat Spain’s Sergio Casal and Emilio Sánchez in a five-set final, according to The Associated Press. “On the tour, you always have another big tournament coming up. The Olympics only comes round every four years. You can win $50,000 when you win the U.S. Open. But this by far beats that. It’s the highlight of our career.”
Flach also won two Wimbledons and two U.S. Opens with Seguso and was ranked No. 1 in the world. Flach won French Open and Wimbledon mixed doubles titles with Kathy Jordan in 1986.
When Maddie Rooney finally arrived home in Minnesota last week, it looks like she had mail waiting from U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
The note posted on Rooney’s Instagram Story on Monday and dated Feb. 28, six days after Rooney stopped 29 of 31 Canadian shots (and another four of six in a shootout) in the Olympic gold-medal game:
“Dear Madam Secretary Maddie,
I want to add my congratulations to you and your teammates for your magnificent performance in the gold medal game. You proved yourself in a hard-fought competition and I salute you — one secretary of defense to another!
We are all very proud of you.
Sincerely, Jim Mattis.”
Mattis clearly referred to a viral moment that occurred after the U.S.’ 3-2 win. Somebody changed Rooney’s position on her Wikipedia page from “goaltender” to “Secretary of Defense.” It was changed back.
This is all reminiscent of 2014, when Tim Howard made 16 saves against Belgium in the World Cup and was inserted as the U.S. Defense Secretary on Wikipedia.
The man whom Howard replaced, Chuck Hagel, later called Howard to congratulate him.
“He told Howard that with some training, he could someday become the real Secretary of Defense,” a U.S. Department of Defense press release said.
