Yevgenia Medvedeva misses figure skating worlds; all 2017 champs out

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
Yevgenia Medvedeva withdrew from next week’s world figure skating championships due to a recurrence of a right foot injury that kept her out of competition in December, according to the Russian Figure Skating Federation.

The absence of the two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist makes training partner and Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova an even bigger favorite at worlds in Milan, Italy.

Medvedeva joins the other 2017 World champions — Yuzuru HanyuSui Wenjing and Han Cong and Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in missing worlds.

Hanyu and Sui and Han also cited injuries, while Virtue and Moir may be retiring. This same scenario — the previous year’s world champions in every discipline missing the post-Olympics worlds — happened in 2014.

Top skaters often skip the world championships that are held one month after the Olympics for fatigue or off-ice opportunities.

Medvedeva, 18, could have tried to become the first woman to win three straight world singles titles since Peggy Fleming 50 years ago.

Instead, she’ll have to return from four to eight weeks of recovery to offseason training at some point, then face stiff domestic competition to return to the top of her sport.

Not only has Zagitova blossomed from world junior champion to the best senior skater this season, but a host of young Russian teens are similarly on the rise. Such as 13-year-old Alexandra Trusova, who on Saturday became the first woman to land two different quads in one program in winning junior worlds.

Due to age rules, Trusova cannot compete at senior worlds until 2020.

Notable skaters missing senior worlds:
Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — Injured
Javier Fernandez (ESP)
Patrick Chan (CAN) — Reportedly retired
Adam Rippon (USA)
Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — Injured
Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — Possibly retiring
Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA)
Yekaterina Bobrova/Dmitry Soloviyev (RUS)
Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — Sui’s injured
Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — Retired

U.S. sled hockey team dominates pool play, onto semifinals

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2018, 9:20 AM EDT
The U.S. sled hockey team, bidding for a Paralympic three-peat, finished pool play with an 8-0 rout of host South Korea on Tuesday and won its three games by a combined 28-0.

Declan Farmer, a 21-year-old Princeton student, netted a hat trick Tuesday, while Brody Roybal tallied five points. Steve Cash faced just four shots en route to his fourth straight Paralympic shutout dating to 2014.

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

The U.S. gets Italy in the semifinals Thursday (7 a.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app) and, potentially, rival Canada in the final Saturday (11 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming).

The Canadians went undefeated in the other group, outscoring foes 35-0.

In 2014, the U.S. blanked Canada 3-0 in the semifinals en route to gold. Its final opponent in Sochi, Russia, doesn’t have a hockey team in PyeongChang as it was unable to qualify while banned from competition due to the country’s poor anti-doping record.

Canada won the most recent world title, topping the U.S. 4-1 in the gold-medal game last April. Then the U.S. returned the favor at their last meeting, a 3-2 win in Prince Edward Island on Dec. 9.

The U.S. is the only nation to win multiple Paralympic hockey titles. It is dedicating its tournament to its 2014 Olympic coach, Jeff Sauer, who died of pancreatic cancer in February 2017.

Curler Matt Hamilton gets his own bobblehead

By OlympicTalkMar 12, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is producing what it says is the first curling bobblehead, of U.S. Olympic champion Matt Hamilton.

Hamilton was part of skip John Shuster‘s team that earned surprise gold in PyeongChang, winning its last five games after a 2-4 start for the first U.S. Olympic title in the sport.

Hamilton also competed in the first Olympic mixed doubles tournament with sister Becca Hamilton.

The bobblehead, whose design hasn’t been finalized yet but is available for preorder here, is expected to ship in June.

