TRENDING PARALYMPICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Katie Ledecky now 6-for-6 at NCAA Champs with opening relay win

By Nick ZaccardiMar 14, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Lindsey Vonn wins No. 82, beaten for downhill crystal globe (video) World’s top surfer: World title bigger than Olympics Katie Ledecky mixes up schedule for her second NCAA Championships

Stanford sophomore Katie Ledecky remained unblemished in her NCAA Championships career, opening this year’s meet by anchoring the Cardinal to an 800-yard freestyle relay title in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The five-time Olympic champion had the second-fastest split of the event as Stanford clocked 6:46.93 to beat runner-up Michigan by 3.1 seconds.

Katie DrabotElla Eastin and Brooke Forde were the first three legs, handing a lead to Ledecky.

Meet results are here.

For the second straight year, Ledecky was outsplit by Louisville’s Mallory Comerford.

Ledecky
2017 NCAA Champs: 1:40.46
2018 NCAA Champs: 1:39.87
Comerford
2017 NCAA Champs: 1:40.21
2018 NCAA Champs: 1:39.14

Ledecky and Comerford went on to race to a tie in the individual 200-yard freestyle last year. That won’t happen this week. Ledecky is entered in the 400-yard individual medley on Friday rather than the 200 free.

Stanford, which last season won its first women’s team title since 1998, is favored to repeat thanks in part to having two of the most decorated female swimmers in NCAA history.

Simone Manuel, a four-time Rio Olympic medalist, reportedly said she will forgo her last year of eligibility next season, making NCAAs her last college meet. This is Manuel’s fourth year at Stanford, but she redshirted the 2015-16 season in preparation for the Olympics.

She went nearly six months between meets from the July 2017 World Championships until mid-January, missing the first three months of the college season due to a hip injury.

No matter, Manuel repeated as Pac-12 champion in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles last month and can repeat as NCAA champion in those events on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Though Manuel did not swim Wednesday’s relay, she is also the top seed in Friday’s 200 free field with Ledecky’s absence.

Ledecky hasn’t discussed with Stanford whether she will return for her junior season or turn pro, according to the school. Next up for her are individual finals each of the next three days — 500 free, 400 IM and the 1,650 free on Saturday, her 21st birthday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Rio Olympic breaststroke gold medalist retires

Lindsey Vonn wins No. 82, beaten for downhill crystal globe (video)

By Nick ZaccardiMar 14, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Katie Ledecky now 6-for-6 at NCAA Champs with opening relay win World’s top surfer: World title bigger than Olympics Katie Ledecky mixes up schedule for her second NCAA Championships

Lindsey Vonn won her 82nd World Cup race by six hundredths of a second and lost the downhill season title by three points at the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, on Wednesday.

Vonn edged Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy for her fourth straight World Cup downhill win.

American Alice McKennis took third, her first World Cup podium since her only previous World Cup podium on Jan. 12, 2013, when she won a downhill.

Full results are here.

But Goggia, who helped relegate Vonn to downhill bronze in PyeongChang, took the crystal globe for the season title combining results from all eight World Cup downhills this season. Vonn needed one skier to finish between her and Goggia on Wednesday to pass the Italian in the standings.

“It reminds me of the days when [German] Maria [Hoefl-Riesch] and I were fighting for every single title every single year,” Vonn told media in Are (Vonn and the now-retired Hoefl-Riesch finished top three in the overall every year between 2008 and 2012; Hoefl-Riesch edged Vonn for the 2011 title by three points.). “Now, there’s a new face. Sofia’s a great character. She always gives it 110 percent. Sometimes she wins. Sometimes she crashes. I feel like it’s very similar to myself.”

Vonn was going for a ninth downhill crystal globe, which would break her shared record with retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark for the most season titles in one discipline.

Instead, Vonn appeared content with moving four shy of Stenmark’s record 86 World Cup wins. She screamed a TV camera in the finish area after skiing into the lead, knowing Goggia was in second place and still in position to keep Vonn from the crystal globe.

“My main goal for the remainder of my career is to beat Ingemar’s record,” Vonn, who plans to race at least one more season, repeated Wednesday. “I hope to do that before my knee gives out.”

If Vonn stays healthy and on her recent pace of wins per season, she will pass Stenmark in 2019.

“It’s been a very successful season, all things considered,” she said.

Vonn races for the last time this season in the super-G on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers. Vonn is out of the running for the super-G season title, which will go to either Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein or Lara Gut of Switzerland.

Mikaela Shiffrin, already with the overall and slalom titles clinched, races in the slalom Saturday and giant slalom Sunday.

Later Wednesday, Swiss Beat Feuz clinched the men’s downhill season title with a third-place finish in Are, adding to his silver and bronze medals in PyeongChang. Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr shared the race win, keeping Austria from going winless in World Cup downhills over a full season for the second time in three years.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic legacy

Oksana Masters wins first Paralympic gold after being told to sit out

By Nick ZaccardiMar 14, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Paralympics

Watch Stephen Hawking speak at 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony U.S. sled hockey team dominates pool play, onto semifinals U.S. dominates Paralympic medal standings after snowboard haul

Oksana Masters was told this day would not happen. They told her two weeks ago, when she dislocated her right elbow in Montana. They told her yesterday, when she fell in a race, reinjured her arm and failed to finish.

Yet there was Masters, raising that arm, covered nearly from shoulder to wrist in a black brace, at the finish line of the 1.1km sitting cross-country skiing sprint at the PyeongChang Paralympics on Wednesday.

Masters, who previously earned five combined silver and bronze medals among three sports between the Summer and Winter Paralympics, finally earned her first gold.

“I did not believe this would happen,” she told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN. “I just knew that I wasn’t going to let yesterday be my last race and that’s how I end my Paralympic Games.”

Masters and Andy Soule notched an American sweep of the sitting sprint gold medals Wednesday. The U.S remained atop the medal standings through 53 of 80 events. The Americans have 21 total medals and eight golds, their most in either category since hosting the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games.

Masters, 28, grabbed her first gold in her 12th career Paralympic event at her fourth Games. She rowed at London 2012, cycled at Rio 2016 and competed in biathlon and cross-country skiing at Sochi 2014 and in three previous events in PyeongChang.

“Internally, I kind of knew that I have had four years into this, and I wasn’t going to let an elbow take that away from me,” Masters said, according to PyeongChang 2018.

Masters, skiing with what she called “excruciating” pain, held off German and Russian skiers by 2.1 and 3.7 seconds, respectively, in the four-minute final.

Masters has become one of the world’s most versatile athletes after being born in Ukraine with defects believed to be caused by the Chernobyl disaster and bouncing from orphanage to orphanage for seven years before being adopted by a single mother in New York.

“I cannot wait to put it around my mom’s neck,” she said of the gold medal. “I told her the first gold, it’s hers.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang Paralympics TV, streaming schedule