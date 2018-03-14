Lindsey Vonn wins No. 82, beaten for downhill crystal globe (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Vonn won her 82nd World Cup race by six hundredths of a second and lost the downhill season title by three points at the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, on Wednesday.

Vonn edged Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy for her fourth straight World Cup downhill win.

American Alice McKennis took third, her first World Cup podium since her only previous World Cup podium on Jan. 12, 2013, when she won a downhill.

Full results are here.

But Goggia, who helped relegate Vonn to bronze in PyeongChang, took the crystal globe for the season title combining results from all eight World Cup downhills this season. Vonn needed one more skier to beat Goggia on Wednesday to pass her in the standings.

Vonn was going for a ninth downhill crystal globe, which would break her shared record with retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark for the most season titles in one discipline.

Instead, Vonn appeared content with moving four wins shy of Stenmark’s record 86 World Cup wins. She screamed and shook a TV camera in the finish area after she skied into the lead, knowing Goggia was in second place and still in position to keep Vonn from the crystal globe.

The World Cup Finals continue with the men’s downhill at 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Vonn races for the last time this season in the super-G on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers. Vonn is out of the running for the super-G season title, which will go to either Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein or Lara Gut of Switzerland.

Mikaela Shiffrin, already with the overall and slalom titles clinched, races in the slalom Saturday and giant slalom Sunday.

