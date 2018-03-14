Lindsey Vonn wins No. 82, beaten for downhill crystal globe (video)

Lindsey Vonn won her 82nd World Cup race by six hundredths of a second and lost the downhill season title by three points at the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, on Wednesday.
Vonn edged Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy for her fourth straight World Cup downhill win.
American Alice McKennis took third, her first World Cup podium since her only previous World Cup podium on Jan. 12, 2013, when she won a downhill.
Full results are here.
But Goggia, who helped relegate Vonn to bronze in PyeongChang, took the crystal globe for the season title combining results from all eight World Cup downhills this season. Vonn needed one more skier to beat Goggia on Wednesday to pass her in the standings.
Vonn was going for a ninth downhill crystal globe, which would break her shared record with retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark for the most season titles in one discipline.
Instead, Vonn appeared content with moving four wins shy of Stenmark’s record 86 World Cup wins. She screamed and shook a TV camera in the finish area after she skied into the lead, knowing Goggia was in second place and still in position to keep Vonn from the crystal globe.
The World Cup Finals continue with the men’s downhill at 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
Vonn races for the last time this season in the super-G on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers. Vonn is out of the running for the super-G season title, which will go to either Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein or Lara Gut of Switzerland.
Mikaela Shiffrin, already with the overall and slalom titles clinched, races in the slalom Saturday and giant slalom Sunday.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic legacy
Stephen Hawking, the renowned British theoretical physicist, died at age 76 on Wednesday.
Hawking owed one part of his fame to his triumph over amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a degenerative disease that eats away at the nervous system. When he was diagnosed aged only 21, he was given only a few years to live.
But Hawking defied the normally fatal illness for more than 50 years, pursuing a brilliant career that stunned doctors and thrilled his fans. Even though a severe attack of pneumonia left him breathing through a tube, an electronic voice synthesizer allowed him to continue speaking, albeit in a robotic monotone that became one of his trademarks.
Hawking received loud applause when he appeared at the London 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony and delivered these words:
“The Paralympic Games is also about transforming our perception of the world. We are all different. There is no such thing as a standard or run-of-the-mill human being, but we share the same human spirit. What is important is that we have the ability to create. This creativity can take many forms, from physical achievement to theoretical physics. However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.
The Games provide an opportunity for athletes to excel, to stretch themselves and become outstanding in their field. So let us together celebrate excellence, friendship and respect. Good luck to you all.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: PyeongChang Paralympics TV, streaming schedule
Australian Tyler Wright is a two-time reigning World Surf League champion, which makes her an early favorite for the first Olympic surfing title at Tokyo 2020.
While Wright said surfing’s Olympic inclusion is “incredible,” her focus remains on those season-long world titles, according to the Australian.
“I wouldn’t say I get paid to win gold medals,” she said, according to the report. “I more get paid to win world titles. That’s where it comes into more perspective for me.
“My clear job is to win world titles. It takes a whole, full year to win one. It takes so many conversations. It takes so much preparation for every single individual event. So much work goes into a world title year that is really hard to question it. That’s why I think it will always be known as the biggest thing in surfing. whether the rest of the world recognizes that, I don’t think the people who surf will really care. That’s kind of the way I view it. I’m not denying that winning the gold medal wouldn’t be really freaking cool, but it’s a long way off, and I’ve got other things to focus on now.”
Like, potentially, making the Australian Olympic team.
The maximum number of Olympic surfers per country hasn’t been announced. The fields are 20 men and 20 women and will be determined in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
It could make things tricky for Australia, land of the top three women in last year’s World Surf League standings, plus another four in the top 18.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Kelly Slater on surfing’s addition to Olympics