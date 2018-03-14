TRENDING PARALYMPICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Oksana Masters wins first Paralympic gold after being told to sit out

By Nick ZaccardiMar 14, 2018, 10:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Paralympics

Watch Stephen Hawking speak at 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony U.S. sled hockey team dominates pool play, onto semifinals U.S. dominates Paralympic medal standings after snowboard haul

Oksana Masters was told this day would not happen. They told her two weeks ago, when she dislocated her right elbow in Montana. They told her yesterday, when she fell in a race, reinjured her arm and failed to finish.

Yet there was Masters, raising that arm, covered nearly from shoulder to wrist in a black brace, at the finish line of the 1.1km sitting cross-country skiing sprint at the PyeongChang Paralympics on Wednesday.

Masters, who previously earned five combined silver and bronze medals among three sports between the Summer and Winter Paralympics, finally earned her first gold.

“I did not believe this would happen,” she told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN. “I just knew that I wasn’t going to let yesterday be my last race and that’s how I end my Paralympic Games.”

Masters and Andy Soule notched an American sweep of the sitting sprint gold medals Wednesday. The U.S remained atop the medal standings through 53 of 80 events. The Americans have 21 total medals and eight golds, their most in either category since hosting the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games.

Masters, 28, grabbed her first gold in her 12th career Paralympic event at her fourth Games. She rowed at London 2012, cycled at Rio 2016 and competed in biathlon and cross-country skiing at Sochi 2014 and in three previous events in PyeongChang.

“Internally, I kind of knew that I have had four years into this, and I wasn’t going to let an elbow take that away from me,” Masters said, according to PyeongChang 2018.

Masters, skiing with what she called “excruciating” pain, held off German and Russian skiers by 2.1 and 3.7 seconds, respectively, in the four-minute final.

Masters has become one of the world’s most versatile athletes after being born in Ukraine with defects believed to be caused by the Chernobyl disaster and bouncing from orphanage to orphanage for seven years before being adopted by a single mother in New York.

“I cannot wait to put it around my mom’s neck,” she said of the gold medal. “I told her the first gold, it’s hers.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang Paralympics TV, streaming schedule

Lindsey Vonn wins No. 82, beaten for downhill crystal globe (video)

By Nick ZaccardiMar 14, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

World’s top surfer: World title bigger than Olympics Katie Ledecky mixes up schedule for her second NCAA Championships Ronda Rousey: UFC return just as likely as Olympic return

Lindsey Vonn won her 82nd World Cup race by six hundredths of a second and lost the downhill season title by three points at the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, on Wednesday.

Vonn edged Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy for her fourth straight World Cup downhill win.

American Alice McKennis took third, her first World Cup podium since her only previous World Cup podium on Jan. 12, 2013, when she won a downhill.

Full results are here.

But Goggia, who helped relegate Vonn to downhill bronze in PyeongChang, took the crystal globe for the season title combining results from all eight World Cup downhills this season. Vonn needed one skier to finish between her and Goggia on Wednesday to pass the Italian in the standings.

“It reminds me of the days when [German] Maria [Hoefl-Riesch] and I were fighting for every single title every single year,” Vonn told media in Are (Vonn and the now-retired Hoefl-Riesch finished top three in the overall every year between 2008 and 2012; Hoefl-Riesch edged Vonn for the 2011 title by three points.). “Now, there’s a new face. Sofia’s a great character. She always gives it 110 percent. Sometimes she wins. Sometimes she crashes. I feel like it’s very similar to myself.”

Vonn was going for a ninth downhill crystal globe, which would break her shared record with retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark for the most season titles in one discipline.

Instead, Vonn appeared content with moving four shy of Stenmark’s record 86 World Cup wins. She screamed a TV camera in the finish area after skiing into the lead, knowing Goggia was in second place and still in position to keep Vonn from the crystal globe.

“My main goal for the remainder of my career is to beat Ingemar’s record,” Vonn, who plans to race at least one more season, repeated Wednesday. “I hope to do that before my knee gives out.”

If Vonn stays healthy and on her recent pace of wins per season, she will pass Stenmark in 2019.

“It’s been a very successful season, all things considered,” she said.

Vonn races for the last time this season in the super-G on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers. Vonn is out of the running for the super-G season title, which will go to either Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein or Lara Gut of Switzerland.

Mikaela Shiffrin, already with the overall and slalom titles clinched, races in the slalom Saturday and giant slalom Sunday.

Later Wednesday, Swiss Beat Feuz clinched the men’s downhill season title with a third-place finish in Are, adding to his silver and bronze medals in PyeongChang. Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr shared the race win, keeping Austria from going winless in World Cup downhills over a full season for the second time in three years.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic legacy

Watch Stephen Hawking speak at 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony

By OlympicTalkMar 14, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Stephen Hawking, the renowned British theoretical physicist, died at age 76 on Wednesday.

Hawking owed one part of his fame to his triumph over amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a degenerative disease that eats away at the nervous system. When he was diagnosed aged only 21, he was given only a few years to live.

But Hawking defied the normally fatal illness for more than 50 years, pursuing a brilliant career that stunned doctors and thrilled his fans. Even though a severe attack of pneumonia left him breathing through a tube, an electronic voice synthesizer allowed him to continue speaking, albeit in a robotic monotone that became one of his trademarks.

Hawking received loud applause when he appeared at the London 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony and delivered these words:

“The Paralympic Games is also about transforming our perception of the world. We are all different. There is no such thing as a standard or run-of-the-mill human being, but we share the same human spirit. What is important is that we have the ability to create. This creativity can take many forms, from physical achievement to theoretical physics. However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.

The Games provide an opportunity for athletes to excel, to stretch themselves and become outstanding in their field. So let us together celebrate excellence, friendship and respect. Good luck to you all.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang Paralympics TV, streaming schedule