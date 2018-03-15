TRENDING PARALYMPICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Katie Ledecky routs field, wins another NCAA title

By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Reflective Lindsey Vonn finishes season on podium, looks ahead Charles Hamelin changes mind about retirement Katie Ledecky now 6-for-6 at NCAA Champs with opening relay win

Katie Ledecky won the 500-yard freestyle by more than eight seconds at the NCAA Swimming Championships in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday night.

The Stanford sophomore clocked 4:26.57 and won by 8.29 seconds over teammate Katie Drabot. Ledecky’s NCAA and American record time of 4:24.06 was set at last year’s NCAAs. Her time Thursday was the fifth-fastest ever.

Meet results are here.

Ledecky owns the 14 fastest times ever in the event, according to USA Swimming. NCAA events are not contested on the senior international level because they are held in 25-yard pools rather than 25- or 50-meter pools.

The next-fastest 500-yard free swimmer all-time is Olympic 400m freestyle bronze medalist Leah Smith, who clocked 4.28.90 to take second to Ledecky at 2017 NCAAs.

Ledecky’s margin of victory Thursday was the largest in NCAA Champs history in the event, beating the 5.91-second margin by Beijing Olympian Caroline Burckle in 2008, according to Swimming World.

Ledecky improved to 7-for-7 in career NCAA Championships events, including relays. She anchored Stanford to the 800-yard freestyle relay title Wednesday, splitting faster than she did in the same event at 2017 NCAAs (but slower than Louisville’s Mallory Comerford for a second straight year).

She has two individual finals left this week, the 400-yard individual medley on Friday and the 1,650-yard freestyle on Saturday, her 21st birthday. She holds the NCAA and American records in both events.

Ledecky and four-time Rio Olympic medalist Simone Manuel are expected to lead Stanford to a repeat national title.

Ledecky hasn’t discussed with Stanford whether she will return for her junior season or turn pro, according to the school.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Rio Olympic breaststroke gold medalist retires

Reflective Lindsey Vonn finishes season on podium, looks ahead

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Katie Ledecky routs field, wins another NCAA title Charles Hamelin changes mind about retirement Katie Ledecky now 6-for-6 at NCAA Champs with opening relay win

Lindsey Vonn was reflective after finishing third in her last race of the season, a super-G at the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, on Thursday.

Vonn said her best race of the campaign was either Wednesday’s downhill (82nd win of her World Cup career, moving four shy of Ingemar Stenmark‘s record) or her first of five victories this season at a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, on Dec. 16.

That Vonn won five times this season, plus became the oldest female Olympic Alpine medalist with a downhill bronze, was a testament to her proven (time and again) comeback ability.

The 33-year-old crashed and fell in two of her first three speed races in early December at her favorite venue, Lake Louise in Alberta.

“Definitely derailed me quite a bit,” Vonn told media in Are on Thursday. “Definitely the lowest point of the season.”

The following weekend, she needed supporting poles just to walk (gingerly) due to a back injury. Her right knee, the one she blew out in 2013 that kept her out of the Sochi Olympics, also aggravated her more than she let on.

Then the Val d’Isere victory on Dec. 16 — after which Vonn said, “I guess I’m not a washed-up old hag,” after her first win in 11 months — proved a turning point.

“Because I had come off a series of crashes, and my knee wasn’t doing well,” Vonn said Thursday. “To be able to pull through in that situation and come up with a win I think was really important for my confidence. It got me on the right track for the rest of the year.”

Vonn entered the Olympics in February as the downhill favorite, winning the last three World Cups leading into the Games. Vonn said in PyeongChang that her bronze medal felt like a gold. She said it was the highlight of her season, if not her best skiing.

“It’s been a very successful season, all things considered,” Vonn said Wednesday.

What’s next?

“My knee gets a break, and that’s really what matters,” Vonn said. “As you progress through the season, I definitely lose strength because I’m just not able to lift as much as I need to keep the knee supported.”

Next fall, the focus will be on Stenmark’s record. It’s Vonn’s last major goal before retirement. Next season could be her last.

The record pursuit could be impacted by the International Ski Federation (FIS). FIS is expected to rule in May on a Vonn-backed U.S. Ski & Snowboard proposal to allow her to enter a men’s World Cup race (the other remaining goal before she retires).

When the proposal was put forth last year, Vonn preferred that race be at Lake Louise, Alberta, her favorite venue (18 wins in 44 World Cup starts).

If Vonn is granted a spot in a Lake Louise men’s race in November, FIS rules could mean she’s not allowed to enter the women’s races in Lake Louise the following weekend because of her extra runs at the venue giving her an advantage over female skiers.

Missing three women’s races at Lake Louise would significantly impact her pursuit of Stenmark’s record in what could be her last season.

When the proposal was first made in 2012, Vonn said she would back down if FIS didn’t allow her to start in a women’s race in Lake Louise, too, according to The Associated Press.

Then again, Vonn has said she will not retire until she breaks the record, so she could conceivably ski beyond the 2018-19 season. And five wins outside of Lake Louise in 2018-19 is very possible. She earned 22 World Cup wins the last four seasons, an average of five and a half per season, despite numerous injuries. She didn’t win in Lake Louise this past season and still managed five victories despite the knee and back problems.

Vonn’s quest is complicated not only by the FIS proposal and her health but also by rising competition. Italian Sofia Goggia emerged the last two seasons as perhaps the top threat to Vonn since the heyday of her rivalry with German Maria Hoefl-Riesch seven years ago.

Then there’s the expected return of Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, who won six World Cup speed races in 2016-17, plus the 2017 World downhill tile, but missed all of this past season with a torn ACL.

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s maturation in downhill and super-G is not to be discounted, either.

“I’m in a good place, picking up steam, confident and relatively healthy,” Vonn said. “I hope to (break Stenmark’s record) before my knee gives out.”

The World Cup Finals conclude with slaloms and giant slaloms on Saturday and Sunday, headlined by Mikaela Shiffrin. Shiffrin already clinched her second straight World Cup overall title and a fifth slalom season title.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air live coverage of the second runs of the women’s slalom on Saturday (8:30 a.m. ET) and giant slalom on Sunday (7:30 a.m. ET).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic legacy

U.S., Canada set Paralympic hockey showdown for gold

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Paralympics

Oksana Masters wins first Paralympic gold after being told to sit out Watch Stephen Hawking speak at 2012 Paralympic Opening Ceremony U.S. sled hockey team dominates pool play, onto semifinals

To get to the gold-medal game, the U.S. and Canada outscored opponents by a combined 80-1. The final on Saturday (11 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming) figures to be a little closer.

The U.S. dropped Italy 10-1 in the semifinals Thursday, hours after Canada dumped host South Korea 7-0, to set up the Paralympic gold-medal game that everybody anticipated.

Nikko Landeros, in his third Paralympics, led the U.S. with a hat trick against Italy. Brody Roybal, the youngest member of the 2014 team at age 15, scored twice and has a tournament-leading 10 goals in five games.

Roybal is one goal shy of the record for a single Paralympic tournament set by American Sylvester Flis in 2002 (via the International Paralympic Committee).

The U.S. was scored on for the first time in the tournament in the third period with the victory already in hand. It outshot Italy 33-4.

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

The Americans, already the only nation with multiple Paralympic hockey titles, now bid for a three-peat against their rivals to the north.

“It’s going to be a chess match,” NBC analyst and three-time Paralympian Taylor Lipsett said. “Both teams are fairly equally matched up.”

The Canadians are the reigning world champions, beating the Americans 4-1 in the final (also in PyeongChang) on April 20. Then the U.S. returned the favor with a 3-2 win in Prince Edward Island on Dec. 9. The teams then split a home-and-home series in February.

In 2014, the U.S. blanked Canada 3-0 in the Paralympic semifinals en route to gold. Its final opponent in Sochi, Russia, doesn’t have a hockey team in PyeongChang as it was unable to qualify while banned from competition due to the country’s poor anti-doping record.

The U.S. is dedicating its tournament to its 2014 Paralympic coach, Jeff Sauer, who died of pancreatic cancer in February 2017.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Paralympics TV, streaming schedule