John-Henry Krueger, Maame Biney back for short track worlds; schedule

By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Olympic medalists John-Henry Krueger and J.R. Celski and world junior champion Maame Biney headline the U.S. team for the world short track speed skating championships, which begin Friday in Montreal.

Qualifying heats are Friday, with finals Saturday (1500m, 500m) and Sunday (1000m, 3000m, relays).

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air same-day coverage of Saturday’s competition at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sunday’s competition at 12 a.m. ET.

A full race schedule is here.

The U.S. last earned world champs medals in 2014 (Celski, Jessica Kooreman) but rides the momentum of Krueger’s silver (the first individual U.S. Olympic speed skating medal since 2010) and Biney’s world junior title (first-ever by a U.S. woman in any short track event) in the 500m on March 3.

Biney, 18, made the 500m quarterfinals in PyeongChang and was eliminated in the first round of the 1500m.

Celski, who owns three Olympic medals between 2010 and 2014, will look to rebound after not making a final in PyeongChang.

The international men’s field will rival the Olympics, given the addition of Viktor Ahn, the six-time Olympic champion left off the list of Russians invited to PyeongChang by the International Olympic Committee.

Italian Arianna Fontana, the most decorated short track skater in PyeongChang with a medal of every color, will compete only in the relay in Montreal due to emotional exhaustion, according to her social media.

Brit Elise Christie, the 2017 World overall champion, is out of the championships altogether after suffering ankle ligament damage in a crash at the Olympics.

World Short Track Speed Skating Championships Schedule

Day Time (ET) Events Network
Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Qualifying
Saturday 1:30-5:20 p.m. 1500m, 500m, relay semis Olympic Channel (8:30 p.m.)
Sunday 1-3:45 p.m. 1000m, 3000m, relay finals Olympic Channel (12 a.m.)

Katie Ledecky routs field, wins another NCAA title

By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Katie Ledecky won the 500-yard freestyle by more than eight seconds at the NCAA Swimming Championships in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday night.

The Stanford sophomore clocked 4:26.57 and won by 8.29 seconds over teammate Katie Drabot. Ledecky’s NCAA and American record time of 4:24.06 was set at last year’s NCAAs. Her time Thursday was the fifth-fastest ever.

Meet results are here.

Ledecky owns the 14 fastest times ever in the event, according to USA Swimming. NCAA events are not contested on the senior international level because they are held in 25-yard pools rather than 25- or 50-meter pools.

The next-fastest 500-yard free swimmer all-time is Olympic 400m freestyle bronze medalist Leah Smith, who clocked 4.28.90 to take second to Ledecky at 2017 NCAAs.

Ledecky’s margin of victory Thursday was the largest in NCAA Champs history in the event, beating the 5.91-second margin by Beijing Olympian Caroline Burckle in 2008, according to Swimming World.

Ledecky improved to 7-for-7 in career NCAA Championships events, including relays. She anchored Stanford to the 800-yard freestyle relay title Wednesday, splitting faster than she did in the same event at 2017 NCAAs (but slower than Louisville’s Mallory Comerford for a second straight year).

She has two individual finals left this week, the 400-yard individual medley on Friday and the 1,650-yard freestyle on Saturday, her 21st birthday. She holds the NCAA and American records in both events.

Ledecky and four-time Rio Olympic medalist Simone Manuel are expected to lead Stanford to a repeat national title.

Ledecky hasn’t discussed with Stanford whether she will return for her junior season or turn pro, according to the school.

Reflective Lindsey Vonn finishes season on podium, looks ahead

By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
Lindsey Vonn was reflective after finishing third in her last race of the season, a super-G at the World Cup Finals in Are, Sweden, on Thursday.

Vonn said her best race of the campaign was either Wednesday’s downhill (82nd win of her World Cup career, moving four shy of Ingemar Stenmark‘s record) or her first of five victories this season at a super-G in Val d’Isere, France, on Dec. 16.

That Vonn won five times this season, plus became the oldest female Olympic Alpine medalist with a downhill bronze, was a testament to her proven (time and again) comeback ability.

The 33-year-old crashed and fell in two of her first three speed races in early December at her favorite venue, Lake Louise in Alberta.

“Definitely derailed me quite a bit,” Vonn told media in Are on Thursday. “Definitely the lowest point of the season.”

The following weekend, she needed supporting poles just to walk (gingerly) due to a back injury. Her right knee, the one she blew out in 2013 that kept her out of the Sochi Olympics, also aggravated her more than she let on.

Then the Val d’Isere victory on Dec. 16 — after which Vonn said, “I guess I’m not a washed-up old hag,” after her first win in 11 months — proved a turning point.

“Because I had come off a series of crashes, and my knee wasn’t doing well,” Vonn said Thursday. “To be able to pull through in that situation and come up with a win I think was really important for my confidence. It got me on the right track for the rest of the year.”

Vonn entered the Olympics in February as the downhill favorite, winning the last three World Cups leading into the Games. Vonn said in PyeongChang that her bronze medal felt like a gold. She said it was the highlight of her season, if not her best skiing.

“It’s been a very successful season, all things considered,” Vonn said Wednesday.

What’s next?

“My knee gets a break, and that’s really what matters,” Vonn said. “As you progress through the season, I definitely lose strength because I’m just not able to lift as much as I need to keep the knee supported.”

Next fall, the focus will be on Stenmark’s record. It’s Vonn’s last major goal before retirement. Next season could be her last.

The record pursuit could be impacted by the International Ski Federation (FIS). FIS is expected to rule in May on a Vonn-backed U.S. Ski & Snowboard proposal to allow her to enter a men’s World Cup race (the other remaining goal before she retires).

When the proposal was put forth last year, Vonn preferred that race be at Lake Louise, Alberta, her favorite venue (18 wins in 44 World Cup starts).

If Vonn is granted a spot in a Lake Louise men’s race in November, FIS rules could mean she’s not allowed to enter the women’s races in Lake Louise the following weekend because of her extra runs at the venue giving her an advantage over female skiers.

Missing three women’s races at Lake Louise would significantly impact her pursuit of Stenmark’s record in what could be her last season.

When the proposal was first made in 2012, Vonn said she would back down if FIS didn’t allow her to start in a women’s race in Lake Louise, too, according to The Associated Press.

Then again, Vonn has said she will not retire until she breaks the record, so she could conceivably ski beyond the 2018-19 season. And five wins outside of Lake Louise in 2018-19 is very possible. She earned 22 World Cup wins the last four seasons, an average of five and a half per season, despite numerous injuries. She didn’t win in Lake Louise this past season and still managed five victories despite the knee and back problems.

Vonn’s quest is complicated not only by the FIS proposal and her health but also by rising competition. Italian Sofia Goggia emerged the last two seasons as perhaps the top threat to Vonn since the heyday of her rivalry with German Maria Hoefl-Riesch seven years ago.

Then there’s the expected return of Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, who won six World Cup speed races in 2016-17, plus the 2017 World downhill tile, but missed all of this past season with a torn ACL.

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s maturation in downhill and super-G is not to be discounted, either.

“I’m in a good place, picking up steam, confident and relatively healthy,” Vonn said. “I hope to (break Stenmark’s record) before my knee gives out.”

The World Cup Finals conclude with slaloms and giant slaloms on Saturday and Sunday, headlined by Mikaela Shiffrin. Shiffrin already clinched her second straight World Cup overall title and a fifth slalom season title.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air live coverage of the second runs of the women’s slalom on Saturday (8:30 a.m. ET) and giant slalom on Sunday (7:30 a.m. ET).

