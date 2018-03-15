TRENDING PARALYMPICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
U.S., Canada set Paralympic hockey showdown for gold

By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
To get to the gold-medal game, the U.S. and Canada outscored opponents by a combined 80-1. The final on Saturday (11 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming) figures to be a little closer.

The U.S. dropped Italy 10-1 in the semifinals Thursday, hours after Canada dumped host South Korea 7-0, to set up the Paralympic gold-medal game that everybody anticipated.

Nikko Landeros, in his third Paralympics, led the U.S. with a hat trick against Italy. Brody Roybal, the youngest member of the 2014 team at age 15, scored twice and has a tournament-leading 10 goals in five games.

Roybal is one goal shy of the record for a single Paralympic tournament set by American Sylvester Flis in 2002 (via Stuart Lieberman with the International Paralympic Committee in PyeongChang).

The U.S. was scored on for the first time in the tournament in the third period with the victory already in hand. It outshot Italy 33-4.

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

The Americans, already the only nation with multiple Paralympic hockey titles, now bid for a three-peat against their rivals to the north.

“It’s going to be a chess match,” NBC analyst and three-time Paralympian Taylor Lipsett said. “Both teams are fairly equally matched up.”

The Canadians are the reigning world champions, beating the Americans 4-1 in the final (also in PyeongChang) on April 20. Then the U.S. returned the favor with a 3-2 win in Prince Edward Island on Dec. 9. The teams then split a home-and-home series in February.

In 2014, the U.S. blanked Canada 3-0 in the Paralympic semifinals en route to gold. Its final opponent in Sochi, Russia, doesn’t have a hockey team in PyeongChang as it was unable to qualify while banned from competition due to the country’s poor anti-doping record.

The U.S. is dedicating its tournament to its 2014 Paralympic coach, Jeff Sauer, who died of pancreatic cancer in February 2017.

Charles Hamelin changes mind about retirement

By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 11:25 AM EDT
Charles Hamelin, the only Canadian short track speed skater with multiple individual Olympic titles, isn’t retiring after this weekend’s world championships after all.

“Since I’ve returned from the Olympics, I feel like I’m in great shape and I’ve been coming up with new personal bests in training,” Hamelin said in a Wednesday press release. “So I’ve thought about all that and, today, I’m announcing that I am postponing my retirement and that I’ve decided to come back for at least another year. I believe I still have something to give to the new generation of skaters, to the sport of short track and to Canada. I’m looking forward to being in the thick of things this weekend, to representing Canada proudly and to contribute to the team’s medal haul.

“I don’t want to have any regrets in my mind or my heart about the sport,” Hamelin added, according to the Canadian Press. “If I was to quit after these world championships I would have had regrets.”

Hamelin, 33, headlines the Canadian team for worlds in Montreal beginning with qualifying Friday.

Hamelin said before the PyeongChang Olympics, his fourth Winter Games, that he would retire after this season.

Hamelin then struggled individually in South Korea, failing to finish in the top five in any individual race for the first time at an Olympics.

He did break the Olympic record in the 1000m heats and earn a bronze in the relay, giving him five Olympic medals to match retired François-Louis Tremblay and Marc Gagnon for the Canadian short track record. Hamelin also became the oldest male Olympic short track medalist.

Two weeks after the Olympics, Hamelin and his fiancée since 2014, three-time Olympian Marianne St-Gelais, announced their breakup. Hamelin had talked in PyeongChang of starting a family with St-Gelais.

St-Gelais and Hamelin’s younger brother, Francois, have said they will retire after worlds.

Katie Ledecky now 6-for-6 at NCAA Champs with opening relay win

By Nick ZaccardiMar 14, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Stanford sophomore Katie Ledecky remained unblemished in her NCAA Championships career, opening this year’s meet by anchoring the Cardinal to an 800-yard freestyle relay title in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The five-time Olympic champion had the second-fastest split of the event as Stanford clocked 6:46.93 to beat runner-up Michigan by 3.1 seconds.

Katie DrabotElla Eastin and Brooke Forde were the first three legs, handing a lead to Ledecky.

Meet results are here.

For the second straight year, Ledecky was outsplit by Louisville’s Mallory Comerford.

Ledecky
2017 NCAA Champs: 1:40.46
2018 NCAA Champs: 1:39.87
Comerford
2017 NCAA Champs: 1:40.21
2018 NCAA Champs: 1:39.14

Ledecky and Comerford went on to race to a tie in the individual 200-yard freestyle last year. That won’t happen this week. Ledecky is entered in the 400-yard individual medley on Friday rather than the 200 free.

Stanford, which last season won its first women’s team title since 1998, is favored to repeat thanks in part to having two of the most decorated female swimmers in NCAA history.

Simone Manuel, a four-time Rio Olympic medalist, reportedly said she will forgo her last year of eligibility next season, making NCAAs her last college meet. This is Manuel’s fourth year at Stanford, but she redshirted the 2015-16 season in preparation for the Olympics.

She went nearly six months between meets from the July 2017 World Championships until mid-January, missing the first three months of the college season due to a hip injury.

No matter, Manuel repeated as Pac-12 champion in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles last month and can repeat as NCAA champion in those events on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Though Manuel did not swim Wednesday’s relay, she is also the top seed in Friday’s 200 free field with Ledecky’s absence.

Ledecky hasn’t discussed with Stanford whether she will return for her junior season or turn pro, according to the school. Next up for her are individual finals each of the next three days — 500 free, 400 IM and the 1,650 free on Saturday, her 21st birthday.

