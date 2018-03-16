World Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nathan Chen headlines the U.S. roster for the world figure skating championships in Milan, Italy, next week, with live coverage of every session between Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBCSN.

Coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Chen, the 18-year-old U.S. champion, looks to continue his rebound from disastrous short programs at the Olympics. He did record the best free skate, with five quadruple jumps, to rise from 17th to fifth in the individual event in PyeongChang.

He is a clear medal favorite in Milan, aided by the absence of Olympic gold and bronze medalists Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and Javier Fernandez of Spain. Skaters often bow out of the worlds held one month after the Olympics due to exhaustion, off-ice opportunities or retirement.

Chen is joined in the men’s field by Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan and fourth-place finisher Jin Boyang of China.

The other U.S. men are Vincent Zhou and Max Aaron, the latter replacing Adam Rippon.

U.S. champion Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu, the only U.S. woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, face a field lacking 2017 World champion and Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva of Russia, who is injured. Gold medalist Alina Zagitova is the clear favorite.

In ice dance, U.S. champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and two-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates could both make the podium. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, the Olympic gold and bronze medalists, are not in the world field.

Olympic champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany headline the pairs’ event that also includes U.S. champions Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim.

