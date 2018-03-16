TRENDING PARALYMPICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Karen Chen out of world figure skating championships

By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2018, 10:58 AM EDT
U.S. Olympian Karen Chen is replaced by Mariah Bell at next week’s world figure skating championships, according to the International Skating Union entry list.

U.S. pairs silver medalists Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea were also replaced by U.S. bronze medalists Deanna Stellato and Nathan Bartholomay. They join U.S champions and Olympians Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim on the team.

Chen, 18, placed 11th in PyeongChang, right behind teammates Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu, who Bell joins on the world team.

Chen was third at nationals in January, but her real breakout was last winter, when Chen won the U.S. title and placed fourth at the world championships.

Bell missed the Olympic team after placing fifth at the U.S. Championships in January, one year after taking silver at Skate America and bronze at nationals.

Bell was the second alternate for worlds after Sochi Olympian Ashley Wagner, who did not take the spot vacated by Chen.

The medal contenders at worlds in Milan are led by Russian Olympic champion Alina Zagitova, Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada, Japanese Satoko Miyahara and Italian Carolina Kostner.

Notable skaters missing senior worlds:
Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — Injured
Javier Fernandez (ESP)
Patrick Chan (CAN) — Reportedly retired
Adam Rippon (USA)
Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — Injured
Karen Chen (USA)
Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — Possibly retiring
Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA)
Yekaterina Bobrova/Dmitry Soloviyev (RUS)
Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — Sui’s injured
Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — Retired

U.S. keeps dominating Paralympics with 7 more snowboard medals

AP
By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2018, 9:54 AM EDT
Make it a leading 30 medals for the U.S. Paralympic team. Second place? The Neutral Paralympic Athletes from Russia with 20 medals.

The Americans, who placed third at Sochi 2014 with 18 medals (just two golds) and last topped a medal standings at a Winter Games it didn’t host in 1992, go into the last two days of competition ahead of the field in PyeongChang.

Thank the snowboard team’s performance Friday. The U.S. bagged seven of the 15 banked slalom medals awarded, including three of the five golds (first-time Paralympians Brenna HuckabyMike Minor and Noah Elliott).

Nordic skiers Oksana Masters and Dan Cnossen added their fourth and fifth medals of the Games, respectively, with silvers in biathlon.

The U.S. can see the finish line through 64 of 80 medal events in South Korea.

The team’s 30 total medals mark its most since 43 in Salt Lake City 2002 (when there were 92 events). The 11 golds are its most since 13 in Nagano 1998 (when there were 122 events).

It’s a big swing from four years ago, when Russia broke the Winter Paralympic record with 80 medals plus 30 golds, more than three times the runner-up nation in each standings.

Russia topped the Winter Paralympic medal standings at the last three editions but trails in PyeongChang with a depleted roster of 43 neutral athletes due to the nation’s sanctions for its poor anti-doping record. The U.S. has a leading 81 athletes.

A closer look at the three U.S. gold medalists on Friday: Elliott went one-two with U.S. flag bearer Mike Schultz, four days after Schultz won gold with Elliott taking bronze in snowboard cross in their classification.

Elliott, then 16, was motivated to start snowboarding after watching the 2014 Paralympics from his hospital bed while undergoing treatment for bone cancer. His left leg was later amputated above the knee.

“Now I am out here ripping it with the same guys I saw on TV,” Elliott said Friday.

Minor, a 27-year-old born without a right forearm, added gold to his snowboard cross bronze, 27 months after making his international debut in the sport (which he also won).

Huckaby, a 22-year-old with a 20-month-old daughter, Lilah, made it two golds in two events in her Paralympic debut. Huckaby, like Elliott, had a leg amputated due to bone cancer.

Brittani Coury and Evan Strong (silvers) and Amy Purdy (bronze) rounded out the U.S. medals Friday.

The snowboarders’ competition in PyeongChang is finished. What’s next?

“I’m going to go get baby snuggles,” Huckaby said.

John-Henry Krueger, Maame Biney back for short track worlds; schedule

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 15, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Olympic medalists John-Henry Krueger and J.R. Celski and world junior champion Maame Biney headline the U.S. team for the world short track speed skating championships, which begin Friday in Montreal.

Qualifying heats are Friday, with finals Saturday (1500m, 500m) and Sunday (1000m, 3000m, relays).

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air same-day coverage of Saturday’s competition at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sunday’s competition at 12 a.m. ET.

A full race schedule is here.

The U.S. last earned world champs medals in 2014 (Celski, Jessica Kooreman) but rides the momentum of Krueger’s silver (the first individual U.S. Olympic speed skating medal since 2010) and Biney’s world junior title (first-ever by a U.S. woman in any short track event) in the 500m on March 3.

Biney, 18, made the 500m quarterfinals in PyeongChang and was eliminated in the first round of the 1500m.

Celski, who owns three Olympic medals between 2010 and 2014, will look to rebound after not making a final in PyeongChang.

The international men’s field will rival the Olympics, given the addition of Viktor Ahn, the six-time Olympic champion left off the list of Russians invited to PyeongChang by the International Olympic Committee.

Italian Arianna Fontana, the most decorated short track skater in PyeongChang with a medal of every color, will compete only in the relay in Montreal due to emotional exhaustion, according to her social media.

Brit Elise Christie, the 2017 World overall champion, is out of the championships altogether after suffering ankle ligament damage in a crash at the Olympics.

World Short Track Speed Skating Championships Schedule

Day Time (ET) Events Network
Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Qualifying
Saturday 1:30-5:20 p.m. 1500m, 500m, relay semis Olympic Channel (8:30 p.m.)
Sunday 1-3:45 p.m. 1000m, 3000m, relay finals Olympic Channel (12 a.m.)