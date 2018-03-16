TRENDING PARALYMPICS | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Katie Ledecky beaten in NCAA Championships individual medley

By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2018, 5:33 PM EDT
Katie Ledecky lost an NCAA Championships race for the first time in eight career finals, taking second in the 400-yard individual medley on Friday.

Stanford teammate Ella Eastin easily beat Ledecky by 3.69 seconds and grabbed the American and NCAA records from Ledecky, too. Eastin went 1.93 seconds faster than Ledecky’s time from the Pac-12 Championships last month.

How did she do it?

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Eastin said on ESPNU. “I’ve built a lot of endurance this year, and it really showed.”

Eastin is decorated in her own right. She three-peated as NCAA 400-yard IM champion and held the American record in the event before Ledecky lowered it last month.

Eastin would have made the 2017 World Championships team had she not been disqualified for an illegal turn after finishing in second place at nationals.

Ledecky, a sophomore, has never contested the 400m IM at a U.S. Championships, Olympics or world championships, nor did she race the 400-yard IM at 2017 NCAAs. She raced the 400 IM instead of the 200 freestyle on Friday.

All of Ledecky’s races at major meets before Friday were in freestyle events. Her only defeat in a major international meet individual final was the 200m freestyle at 2017 Worlds.

Ledecky won five NCAA titles last year and the last two nights anchored the 800-yard freestyle relay and captured the 500-yard freestyle by eight seconds.

Meet results are here.

Later Friday, co-Olympic 100m free champ Simone Manuel of Stanford races the 200 free final. The field includes Louisville’s Mallory Comerford, who tied Ledecky for the title at NCAAs last year.

Then Olympic and world 100m breast champ (and world-record holder) Lilly King of Indiana goes for an NCAA title three-peat in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Finally, Olympic 100m backstroke silver medalist Kathleen Baker of Cal-Berkeley headlines the 100-yard backstroke final.

NCAAs conclude Saturday. Ledecky swims the 1,650-yard freestyle. She is the overwhelming favorite, having gone 35 seconds faster than anyone this season.

Ledecky hasn’t discussed with Stanford whether she will return for her junior season or turn pro, according to the school.

World vault champion out for all of 2018

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 16, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
Maria Paseka, a two-time world vault champion and four-time Olympic medalist, said she is out for the rest of the year after December back surgery, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Paseka, 22, earned the lone Russian title at worlds in October, repeating as champion on vault by edging American Jade Carey by .084. She handed Simone Biles her only defeat in a 2015 Worlds final, also on vault.

Paseka also took vault silver and bronze medals at the last two Olympics, as well as helping Russia to team silvers in London and Rio.

As Paseka is sidelined, Russia’s two other recent headliners are on the comeback trail.

Viktoria Komova, the all-around silver medalist at the 2011 Worlds and 2012 Olympics who missed Rio due to a back injury, competed in December for the first time since 2015.

Aliya Mustafina, a seven-time Olympic medalist with two uneven bars golds, is expected to return to competition this spring from June childbirth.

The world championships are in Doha in October.

World Figure Skating Championships broadcast schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 16, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Nathan Chen headlines the U.S. roster for the world figure skating championships in Milan, Italy, next week, with live coverage of every session between Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBCSN.

Coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Chen, the 18-year-old U.S. champion, looks to continue his rebound from disastrous short programs at the Olympics. He did record the best free skate, with five quadruple jumps, to rise from 17th to fifth in the individual event in PyeongChang.

He is a clear medal favorite in Milan, aided by the absence of Olympic gold and bronze medalists Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and Javier Fernandez of Spain. Skaters often bow out of the worlds held one month after the Olympics due to exhaustion, off-ice opportunities or retirement.

Chen is joined in the men’s field by Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan and fourth-place finisher Jin Boyang of China.

The other U.S. men are Vincent Zhou and Max Aaron, the latter replacing Adam Rippon.

U.S. champion Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu, the only U.S. woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics, face a field lacking 2017 World champion and Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva of Russia, who is injured. Gold medalist Alina Zagitova is the clear favorite.

In ice dance, U.S. champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and two-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates could both make the podium. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, the Olympic gold and bronze medalists, are not in the world field.

Olympic champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany headline the pairs’ event that also includes U.S. champions Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim.

Day Program Time (ET) Network
Wednesday Women’s Short 6 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Women’s Short 12-2 p.m. NBCSN
Pairs’ Short 2-6 p.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Thursday Men’s Short 5-10 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Men’s Short 12-2 p.m. NBCSN
Pairs’ Free 3-5 p.m. NBCSN (LIVE)
Friday Short Dance 6-11 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Short Dance 1:30-3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s Free 3:30-5:30 p.m. NBCSN (LIVE)
Saturday Men’s Free 5-9 a.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Free Dance 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel (LIVE)
Free Dance 12-2 p.m. NBCSN (LIVE)
Men’s Free 5-7 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday Exhibition 4:30-7 p.m. Olympic Channel
April 8 Recap 3-6 p.m. NBC

 