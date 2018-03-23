Kaetlyn Osmond wins world title after Zagitova, Kostner crumble

Kaetlyn Osmond moved from fourth after the short program to win Canada’s first women’s world title in 45 years after Olympic champion Alina Zagitova fell three times and short-program leader Carolina Kostner also struggled jumping.

Osmond, the Olympic bronze medalist, overcame a 7.54-point deficit to Kostner and won by 12.33 points over Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi, who was eighth after the short program. Another Japanese, Satoko Miyahara, took bronze.

“To be able to make the podium was my ultimate goal,” said Osmond, who landed seven triple jumps and scored 1.65 points shy of her personal-best free skate from PyeongChang. “I never thought being champion was possible.”

Osmond was a national champion at age 17 in 2013. She missed the 2014-15 season with a broken leg, then went from being ranked 24th in the world in 2015-16 to winning world silver in 2017.

Kostner, at 31 looking to become the oldest female world champion in history, ended up fourth, 1.2 points out of bronze in what may have been her final competition. She fell once, had a single Axel and no triple-triple combination. Kostner won a world title in 2012 and Olympic bronze in 2014.

Zagitova, a 15-year-old looking to cap an undefeated season as the youngest Olympic and world champion since Tara Lipinski, finished fifth. She was second after the short program, looking for her fifth come-from-behind win in eight international events this season.

Americans finished sixth (Bradie Tennell), 10th (Mirai Nagasu) and 12th (Mariah Bell) after the U.S. women at the Olympics were ninth (Tennell), 10th (Nagasu) and 11th (Karen Chen). No U.S. woman finished in the top six for the first time in Winter Games history.

Friday’s results mean the U.S. drops from three women to two for the 2019 Worlds because the top two finishes didn’t add up to 13 or fewer (sixth and seventh, for example). The last time the U.S. had fewer than the maximum three spots at an Olympics or worlds was 2013.

This is the first time since 2010 that the U.S. didn’t put a woman in the top five at the annual worlds.

That said, Tennell capped her rise the last two seasons — from ninth at the 2017 U.S. Championships and seventh at the 2017 World Championships to ninth in her Olympic debut and sixth in her senior world debut. And that U.S. title from January.

“I feel really good about that performance,” Tennell said, according to U.S. Figure Skating. “I went out there and I just wanted to enjoy myself and skate a clean program and I feel like I did that.”

None of the U.S. women fell, but judges docked them for under rotations (Nagasu had three; Tennell two) and negative grades of execution.

“I think we could all say that [the season] was a very difficult but rewarding journey, and I’m glad to have finished it the way that I did,” said Nagasu, a 24-year-old who said before worlds she hasn’t decided if she will continue competing.

Worlds lacked the 2016 and 2017 champion, Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva, who withdrew before the event with an ankle injury that plagued her this season before she took silver in PyeongChang.

Earlier Friday, French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron broke the world record short dance score, one month after Papadakis’ wardrobe malfunction in the Olympic short dance. A full recap is here.

Worlds conclude Saturday with the free dance and men’s free skate.

