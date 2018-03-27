TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Michigan State official who oversaw Larry Nassar faces charges

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 8:51 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sports doctor, who is in prison for sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment.

William Strampel was in jail pending an arraignment Tuesday, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press. He declined to say what charges Strampel faces because the probe is being led by the Michigan attorney general’s office.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment. A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday, two months after Schuette appointed a special assistant attorney general to investigate.

Strampel, 70, is the first person besides Nassar to be charged in connection with the worst sexual abuse case in sports history. Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography. Strampel’s arrest Monday was first reported by the Detroit Free Press, and WILX-TV earlier reported that state police were seen outside Strampel’s home in DeWitt, north of Lansing.

Strampel was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, which includes the sports medicine clinic, until he announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December. He told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to “anything close to a sensitive area.” In letting Nassar resume seeing patients, he also said any skin-to-skin contact should be minimal and needed to be explained in detail.

Nassar was fired in 2016 for violating the rule. His dismissal came less than a month after former gymnast Rachael Denhollander filed a criminal complaint saying Nassar had sexually assaulted her with his hands while treating her for back pain years earlier.

Strampel told a campus detective and FBI agent in 2017 that he did not check to see if Nassar was following the guidance because Nassar had been “exonerated” in an investigation of a patient’s complaint and the imposed guidelines were “health care 101.” At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the probe ended, including many during which Nassar made ungloved skin-to-skin contact when no chaperone was present, according to a university police report.

The school has also come under scrutiny for not sharing the full conclusions of the Title IX investigation with Amanda Thomashow, the woman who complained. A campus police probe of Nassar that occurred at the same time resulted in no charges being filed. And a teen’s 2004 complaint to Meridian Township police also led to no charges after Nassar offered an aggressive defense and insisted he was using a legitimate medical technique.

In February, interim Michigan State President John Engler announced plans to fire Strampel, who still has tenure that protects his employment as a faculty member.

More than 250 girls and women have sued Michigan State, Strampel and other current and former university officials, USA Gymnastics — where Nassar also worked — and others. Roughly 200 women gave statements in two courtrooms over 10 day of proceedings.

A message seeking comment was left Monday night with Strampel’s civil attorneys.

John Manly, a lawyer for many of the victims, said his clients were encouraged by the development.

“It demonstrates that (Schuette) is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable,” he said.

A Michigan State spokeswoman said the university would continue cooperating with any investigations and pointed to Engler’s past statements.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” Engler said last month.

By Nick ZaccardiMar 27, 2018, 9:14 AM EDT
Daniel Gyurta, the 2012 Olympic 200m breaststroke champion, has retired, according to his social media and Hungarian media.

“Making the most difficult decision of my life, I am saying goodbye to competitive swimming,” was posted on Gyurta’s Facebook along with a photo the swimmer holding an array of medals. “I am not a ‘give-up type of guy’, but I had to admit that it’s time to let it go. I am grateful to the whole nation for standing behind me and for the fact that I won everything a swimmer may dream of: I was undefeated for 6 years in the world. 💪🇭🇺 I will not show my back to the world of pools, Hungarian swimming can rely on me!”

Gyurta splashed onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the 2004 Olympics, surging from seventh place after the first 50 meters to take silver in the 200m breast between rivals Kosuke Kitajima and Brendan Hansen. He was the youngest male Olympic swimming medalist since 1932.

After a disappointing fifth-place finish at the 2008 Beijing Games, Gyurta overtook Kitajima in the London 2012 final and broke Australian Christian Sprenger‘s world record. Gyurta’s record was broken by Japanese Akihiro Yamaguchi a month later.

Gyurta finished his career with 17th-place finishes at the Rio Olympics and the 2017 World Championships at his home of Budapest.

Gyurta also won three straight 200m breast world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2013 and European titles in 2010 and 2012.

Meb Keflezighi to run Boston Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiMar 26, 2018, 6:01 PM EDT
Meb Keflezighi isn’t coming out of competitive retirement, but he will be running the Boston Marathon on April 16.

Keflezighi, who won the 2014 Boston Marathon one year after twin bombings rocked the world’s oldest annual 26.2-mile race, will run “on a non-competitive basis” representing the Martin Richard Foundation, in honor of the youngest victim of the bombings, according to the foundation.

The foundation “provides opportunities for young people to learn, grow and lead through volunteerism and community engagement,” according to its website.

Keflezighi retired after finishing 11th in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5, fittingly his 26th career 26.2-mile race. The 42-year-old raced in four Olympics and is the only person to win an Olympic medal and the New York City and Boston Marathons.

When Keflezighi won Boston in 2014, he did so with the names of three bombing victims, including Richard, and a slain police officer written on his bib. Last April, at his final Boston Marathon, Keflezighi embraced Richard’s family in the finish area on Boylston Street, feet away from where Richard, then 8 years old, was killed at the 2013 race.

This year’s competitive fields are loaded with elite Americans, headlined by 2017 New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan and two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp.

