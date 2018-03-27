U.S. Alpine skiing director Patrick Riml leaves

U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml left his leadership post after seven years. No reason was given, and U.S. Ski & Snowboard said Riml had no immediate plans.
“I’m proud of the contribution I have made to the U.S. Ski Team,” Riml said in a press release Tuesday. “But I also recognized the need for continued evolution of the sport in America to ensure that same success for the future.”
The organization is searching for a replacement for Riml, who joined the U.S. Ski Team as a coach in 2001, then coached the women’s team from 2003 to 2008, left to direct Canada’s program for three years and returned in 2011.
“Patrick has led an incredibly successful and sustained effort at the elite team level,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief of Sport Luke Bodensteiner said in a press release. “We now have an opportunity to build on that as we look to establish a program that can re-establish and sustain that level of success over time.”
Under Riml, the U.S. Alpine skiing team earned eight medals between the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, led by Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Julia Mancuso, Bode Miller and Ted Ligety.
Last week, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that men’s head coach Sasha Rearick shifted roles to head men’s development coach. Rearick had been men’s head coach for 10 years.
“I am very excited about bringing my 16 years of World Cup and Europa Cup experience, my knowledge and my enthusiasm to this new role,” Rearick said in a press release. “We have a very clear focus on helping our nation’s young athletes develop their skills for future long-term success, and to be part of that in my new role is a tremendous opportunity.”
In PyeongChang, the U.S. earned zero men’s Alpine medals at the Olympics for the first time since 1998. Riml called the Olympic men’s performance “disappointing” and said “we definitely have to rebuild” before the 2022 Olympics, according to The Associated Press.
The U.S. had one men’s World Cup podium finish this season and two the season before, its least successful stretch since 1999-00.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard has a goal of becoming the world’s best team by 2026 through “Project 26,” a change in national team selection and development programming with a focus on the 2022 and 2026 Olympics.
