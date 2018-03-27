TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Alpine skiing director Patrick Riml leaves

By Nick ZaccardiMar 27, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml left his leadership post after seven years. No reason was given, and U.S. Ski & Snowboard said Riml had no immediate plans.

“I’m proud of the contribution I have made to the U.S. Ski Team,” Riml said in a press release Tuesday. “But I also recognized the need for continued evolution of the sport in America to ensure that same success for the future.”

The organization is searching for a replacement for Riml, who joined the U.S. Ski Team as a coach in 2001, then coached the women’s team from 2003 to 2008, left to direct Canada’s program for three years and returned in 2011.

“Patrick has led an incredibly successful and sustained effort at the elite team level,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief of Sport Luke Bodensteiner said in a press release. “We now have an opportunity to build on that as we look to establish a program that can re-establish and sustain that level of success over time.”

Under Riml, the U.S. Alpine skiing team earned eight medals between the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, led by Lindsey VonnMikaela ShiffrinJulia MancusoBode Miller and Ted Ligety.

Last week, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that men’s head coach Sasha Rearick shifted roles to head men’s development coach. Rearick had been men’s head coach for 10 years.

“I am very excited about bringing my 16 years of World Cup and Europa Cup experience, my knowledge and my enthusiasm to this new role,” Rearick said in a press release. “We have a very clear focus on helping our nation’s young athletes develop their skills for future long-term success, and to be part of that in my new role is a tremendous opportunity.”

In PyeongChang, the U.S. earned zero men’s Alpine medals at the Olympics for the first time since 1998. Riml called the Olympic men’s performance “disappointing” and said “we definitely have to rebuild” before the 2022 Olympics, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. had one men’s World Cup podium finish this season and two the season before, its least successful stretch since 1999-00.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard has a goal of becoming the world’s best team by 2026 through “Project 26,” a change in national team selection and development programming with a focus on the 2022 and 2026 Olympics.

Michigan State official who oversaw Larry Nassar faces charges

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State University official who oversaw a clinic that employed Larry Nassar was charged Tuesday with sexually propositioning female medical students and compiling nude student “selfies” on his work computer, in the first charges to spring from an investigation into how complaints against the disgraced former sports doctor were handled.

William Strampel, who until December was dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, also was charged with failing to enforce or monitor protocols set for Nassar after a female patient complained of inappropriate sexual contact.

The 70-year-old Strampel, who has been jailed, was scheduled for arraignment in the afternoon. His attorney, John Dakmak, declined to comment.

The complaint, which alleges Strampel solicited nude photos from at least one female medical student, said he used his office to “harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition, and sexually assault female students in violation of his statutory duty as a public officer.”

His computer contained approximately 50 photos of female genitalia, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography. “Many of these photos are of what appear to be ‘selfies’ of female MSU students, as evidence by the MSU clothing and piercings featured in multiple photos,” according to the complaint.

He is also accused of grabbing students’ buttocks on the dance floor at the college’s annual ball and at a scholarship dinner.

The maximum penalty for the charges ranges from one year in jail to five years in prison.

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison. Strampel is accused of letting Nassar continue to treat patients unchecked by protocols that were supposedly put in place — thus allowing Nassar to “commit a host of sexual assaults against new victims until, following news reports of additional allegations against Nassar, MSU finally terminated his employment over two years later,” the complaint says.

Strampel announced his leave of absence as college dean — for medical reasons — in December.

Strampel told police last year that he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to “anything close to a sensitive area,” and that any skin-to-skin contact should be minimal and explained in detail.

Nassar was fired in 2016 for violating that rule. His dismissal came less than a month after former gymnast Rachael Denhollander filed a criminal complaint saying Nassar had sexually assaulted her with his hands while treating her for back pain years earlier.

Strampel told a campus detective and FBI agent in 2017 that he did not check to see if Nassar was following the guidance because Nassar had been “exonerated” in an investigation of a patient’s complaint and that the imposed guidelines were “health care 101.” At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the probe ended, including many during which Nassar made ungloved skin-to-skin contact when no chaperone was present, according to a university police report.

The school has also come under scrutiny for not sharing the full conclusions of the Title IX investigation with Amanda Thomashow, the woman who complained. A simultaneous campus police probe of Nassar resulted in no charges being filed. And a teen’s 2004 complaint to Meridian Township police also led to no charges after Nassar offered an aggressive defense and insisted he was using a legitimate medical technique.

In February, interim Michigan State President John Engler announced plans to fire Strampel, who still has tenure that protects his employment as a faculty member.

More than 250 girls and women have sued Michigan State, Strampel and other current and former university officials, USA Gymnastics — where Nassar also worked — and others. Roughly 200 women gave statements in two courtrooms over 10 day of proceedings.

John Manly, a lawyer for many of the victims, said his clients were encouraged by the development.

“It demonstrates that (Schuette) is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable,” he said.

A Michigan State spokeswoman said the university would continue cooperating with any investigations and pointed to Engler’s past statements.

“William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety,” Engler said last month.

Daniel Gyurta, Olympic breaststroke champion, retires

By Nick ZaccardiMar 27, 2018, 9:14 AM EDT
Daniel Gyurta, the 2012 Olympic 200m breaststroke champion, has retired, according to his social media and Hungarian media.

“Making the most difficult decision of my life, I am saying goodbye to competitive swimming,” was posted on Gyurta’s Facebook along with a photo the swimmer holding an array of medals. “I am not a ‘give-up type of guy’, but I had to admit that it’s time to let it go. I am grateful to the whole nation for standing behind me and for the fact that I won everything a swimmer may dream of: I was undefeated for 6 years in the world. 💪🇭🇺 I will not show my back to the world of pools, Hungarian swimming can rely on me!”

Gyurta splashed onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the 2004 Olympics, surging from seventh place after the first 50 meters to take silver in the 200m breast between rivals Kosuke Kitajima and Brendan Hansen. He was the youngest male Olympic swimming medalist since 1932.

After a disappointing fifth-place finish at the 2008 Beijing Games, Gyurta overtook Kitajima in the London 2012 final and broke Australian Christian Sprenger‘s world record. Gyurta’s record was broken by Japanese Akihiro Yamaguchi a month later.

Gyurta finished his career with 17th-place finishes at the Rio Olympics and the 2017 World Championships at his home of Budapest.

Gyurta also won three straight 200m breast world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2013 and European titles in 2010 and 2012.

