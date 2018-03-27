TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

U.S. Olympic, Paralympic teams to visit White House in April

Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team has been invited to the White House for a visit April 27, leaving the 244 members about four weeks to decide if they’ll attend.

Four members from the U.S. team — Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon, Nathan Chen and Lindsey Vonn — have said they would not go if invited.

Visits to the White House are a decades-old tradition, though there have been notable absences over the years regardless of who’s in office.

Kenworthy and Rippon are gay. Rippon has said he wouldn’t go because he doesn’t think “somebody like me would be welcome there.”

Vonn has said she would “absolutely not” accept an invitation and that she hoped to represent the “people of the United States, not the president” at the Olympics.

But USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky said so far RSVP numbers have been robust and in line with past visits.

Michigan State official who oversaw Larry Nassar faces charges

AP
Associated PressMar 27, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University widened Tuesday when authorities charged a former dean not only with failing to keep sports doctor Larry Nassar in line but with sexually harassing female students and pressuring them for nude selfies.

William Strampel, 70, is the first person charged since an investigation was launched in January into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who for years sexually violated girls and young women, especially gymnasts, with his fingers during examinations.

Strampel was dean until December of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he oversaw the clinic where Nassar worked, yet he failed to enforce restrictions he imposed on Nassar after a female patient accused him in 2014 of sexual contact, authorities alleged.

Nassar was not supposed to administer any treatment to patients near any “sensitive areas” without a chaperone present. Because Strampel did not follow up to make sure Nassar was abiding by the restrictions, he was able to commit a host of additional sexual assaults until he was fired two years later, prosecutors said.

The criminal complaint also accused Strampel of soliciting nude photos from at least one female medical student and using his office to “harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition, and sexually assault female students in violation of his statutory duty as a public officer.”

His computer contained about 50 photos of female genitalia, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys and pornography, prosecutors said. “Many of these photos are of what appear to be ‘selfies’ of female MSU students, as evidenced by the MSU clothing and piercings featured in multiple photos,” according to the complaint.

Strampel was also accused of grabbing students’ buttocks at the college’s annual ball and a scholarship dinner.

Strampel spent Monday night in jail ahead of an arraignment Tuesday afternoon. His attorney, John Dakmak, declined to comment.

The maximum penalty for the charges — misconduct in office, criminal sexual conduct and two counts of neglect of duty — ranges from a year to five years behind bars.

Bill Forsyth, hired as special prosecutor by Michigan’s attorney general to investigate the university, would not discuss the photos on Strampel’s computer or precisely how he obtained them.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Forsyth said at a news conference. “We would encourage anybody with information, whether it be about former Dean Strampel or whether it’s about anything at Michigan State that they’re concerned about, call the hotline at the attorney general’s office and report that.”

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison earlier this year after roughly 200 women gave statements against him in two courtrooms over 10 extraordinary days.

Strampel told authorities in 2017 that he did not check to see if Nassar was following the restrictions on his practice because Nassar had been “exonerated” in an investigation by police and the university. At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the probe ended, according to university police.

Nassar was fired in 2016 for violating the chaperone rules.

Strampel announced his leave of absence as dean — citing medical reasons — late last year. In February, interim Michigan State President John Engler announced plans to fire Strampel, who still has tenure that protects his employment as a faculty member.

More than 250 girls and women have sued Michigan State, Strampel and other current and former university officials, USA Gymnastics — where Nassar also worked — and others.

John Manly, a lawyer for many of the victims, said his clients were encouraged by the latest arrest.

He said it shows that Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette “is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable.”

U.S. Alpine skiing director Patrick Riml leaves

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 27, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml left his leadership post after seven years. No reason was given, and U.S. Ski & Snowboard said Riml had no immediate plans.

“I’m proud of the contribution I have made to the U.S. Ski Team,” Riml said in a press release Tuesday. “But I also recognized the need for continued evolution of the sport in America to ensure that same success for the future.”

The organization is searching for a replacement for Riml, who joined the U.S. Ski Team as a coach in 2001, then coached the women’s team from 2003 to 2008, left to direct Canada’s program for three years and returned in 2011.

“Patrick has led an incredibly successful and sustained effort at the elite team level,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief of Sport Luke Bodensteiner said in a press release. “We now have an opportunity to build on that as we look to establish a program that can re-establish and sustain that level of success over time.”

Under Riml, the U.S. Alpine skiing team earned eight medals between the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, led by Lindsey VonnMikaela ShiffrinJulia MancusoBode Miller and Ted Ligety.

Last week, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced that men’s head coach Sasha Rearick shifted roles to head men’s development coach. Rearick had been men’s head coach for 10 years.

“I am very excited about bringing my 16 years of World Cup and Europa Cup experience, my knowledge and my enthusiasm to this new role,” Rearick said in a press release. “We have a very clear focus on helping our nation’s young athletes develop their skills for future long-term success, and to be part of that in my new role is a tremendous opportunity.”

In PyeongChang, the U.S. earned zero men’s Alpine medals at the Olympics for the first time since 1998. Riml called the Olympic men’s performance “disappointing” and said “we definitely have to rebuild” before the 2022 Olympics, according to The Associated Press.

The U.S. had one men’s World Cup podium finish this season and two the season before, its least successful stretch since 1999-00.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard has a goal of becoming the world’s best team by 2026 through “Project 26,” a change in national team selection and development programming with a focus on the 2022 and 2026 Olympics.

