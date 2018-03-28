TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Carli Lloyd
ANA Inspiration/Kelly Kline

Carli Lloyd on retirement plan, career milestones, more in Q&A

By Nick ZaccardiMar 28, 2018, 11:31 AM EDT
Carli Lloyd, a double Olympic gold medalist and 2015 World Cup winner, shared her time while promoting female empowerment and motivating youth at the LPGA Tour’s ANA Inspiration on Tuesday (Golf Channel broadcast schedule). Highlights …

OlympicTalk: You said last year that the national team was still trying to find its identity (after a 2016 Olympic quarterfinal loss and last-place finish at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup). After winning the SheBelieves Cup this month, has the team found its identity and can you put it into words?

Lloyd: I think it has. Obviously, since the 2015 World Cup, we’ve gone through a bit of a transition period. We’ve got younger players. We’ve got players who came through the NWSL who don’t have a ton of experience. And then we also have veterans as well in myself. I think that we just need to mold all of that together. Now we’re starting to hone in on what this team’s about, how we want to play as a team, the identity. I do think we are an exciting team to watch. As we get closer and closer to World Cup qualifying [in October], obviously we’re still the U.S. team with that fight and that mentality, but we also have a lot of talented younger players to help bridge all that together. Great result, the SheBelieves. Now we can continue to push on. We know that we can continue to get better. We all just have to do our part to keep pushing on.

OlympicTalk: You’re at 250 caps. You’re almost at 100 goals (98). Which of those numbers means more to you and why?

Lloyd: I didn’t even [know I hit 250]. After the game, [coach] Jill [Ellis] said in front of the group, congrats on 250 caps. I had no idea where I was even at. It was a bit of surprise to me. It’s really not about those numbers. That’s entirely not my focus. I’m just mainly focused on getting myself back into the groove and continuing to be better and better every single day. I have a lot more that I still want to accomplish. I think the best is yet to come.

OlympicTalk: You said in 2015 that you plan to retire from the national team after the 2020 Olympics. Is that still the plan, and is there anything that could happen at the 2019 World Cup or 2020 Olympics that could change that?

Lloyd: I don’t live too far in the future. The goal is that I will be a part of 2019, 2020. Obviously, I have to continue to keep performing, first and foremost. But I know that the only person that would hold me back is myself. So, as long as I continue to keep working as hard as I can every single day, I know that I will be at those events. Yes, you have to account for injuries and things that happen, but that’s life.

Editor’s Note: Lloyd turns 38 in 2020, when she will be older than any previous U.S. Olympic soccer player. She came back from an MCL sprain for the Rio Olympics and missed time last summer with an ankle sprain. Still, she won FIFA Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and was runner-up to Dutch Lieke Martens in 2017.

OlympicTalk: So are you leaving the option open of playing beyond 2020?

Lloyd: Internationally, most likely not. I have no clue, to be quite honest. I’m not going to rule out potentially still playing in the NWSL. I really have to kind of figure that out after 2020 and see where I’m at. The challenging thing for women is starting a family. That is something that is important to my husband and I.

OlympicTalk: What are the chances you would play for Manchester City or another European club again, knowing that the next two years are major tournament years?

Lloyd: Anything’s possible, but as we’re gearing up for these two world events, most likely not. It’s just not really feasible to be flying back and forth from Europe. My time at Manchester City for those three months was merely just for those three months, at the moment. Enjoyed my experience, glad I did it. I’m not going to say never, but, most likely, probably, won’t be going overseas again.

OlympicTalk: Do you think Hope Solo will play for the national team again?

Lloyd: No idea. I know she’s had some major shoulder surgeries. I don’t know where she’s at on that. I honestly have no idea.

VIDEO: Olympic gold medalist pole vaults in Michelin Man costume

Olympic gold medalist pole vaults in Michelin Man costume (video)

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 28, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Renaud Lavillenie owns the pole vault world record of 6.16 meters, or 20 feet, 2.5 inches. He may also now hold the world record for pole vaulting while dressed as the Michelin Man.

The 2012 Olympic champion from France cleared 3.10 meters, or 10 feet, 2 inches, according to a video tweeted from his account Monday (with a belly more than one foot wide complicating matters).

Michelin confirmed that it was Lavillenie in the costume.

Lavillenie is sponsored by Michelin. He took silver at the 2016 Olympics (behind surprise Brazilian Thiago Braz) and bronze at the 2017 World Championships (won by American Sam Kendricks).

MORE: Beat a record? Win an island at track and field meet

Martins Dukurs wants one more chance at missing Olympic gold

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 28, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Skeleton slider Martins Dukurs, one of the greatest Winter Olympians of all time without a gold medal, said he intends to compete another four years for another opportunity to fill his resumé, according to Latvian media.

It was thought that the Latvian, who turns 34 on Saturday, might retire after his fourth-place finish in PyeongChang following silver medals in 2010 and 2014.

In January, the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation reported that Dukurs and older brother Tomass Dukurs had retired from World Cup competition.

Now that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Dukurs, nicknamed “Superman,” won five world championships and eight straight World Cup season titles. At the last three Olympics, Dukurs saw a host-country slider take gold — Canadian Jon Montgomery in 2010, Russian Alexksandr Tretiyakov in 2014 and South Korean Yun Sungbin last month.

Tretiyakov’s gold medal was stripped on Nov. 22 as part of Russian athlete doping sanctions from the Sochi Games, making it appear likely that Dukurs would be elevated to gold. But then Tretiyakov and other Russians were reinstated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Feb. 1.

“The evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was committed by the athletes concerned,” CAS said Feb. 1.

Latvia, apart from its time competing as part of the Soviet Union, has two Summer Olympic gold medalists (gymnast Igors Vihrovs and BMX rider Māris Štrombergs) but none from the Winter Games. Its eight Winter Olympic medals are the most by any nation without a gold.

Dukurs’ path to 2022 gold appears it must go through three men who are a decade younger than him — Yun, Olympic silver medalist Nikita Tregubov of Russia and Chinese up-and-comer Geng Wenqiang, who was 13th in PyeongChang but should have a big home-track boost in Beijing.

MORE: Top skeleton moments from PyeongChang Olympics