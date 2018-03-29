Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez respond to bobsledder’s challenge

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles called it “easy money.” Laurie Hernandez said “NO WAYY” (Update: Then did it anyway).

Olympic bobsledder Sam McGuffie challenged the gymnasts, plus Aly Raisman, to what he called the back flip box jump challenge via Twitter.

McGuffie has long been known for athleticism. While playing Texas high school football, a YouTube video of his highlights was uploaded in 2007 and garnered more than three million views. The running back became known for hurdling defensive backs.

McGuffie signed and played for Michigan, then transferred to Rice after one season. He wasn’t drafted by the NFL but signed with the Raiders in 2013 and played in two preseason games.

McGuffie bounced around NFL practice squads and in the CFL before turning to bobsled in 2015. He has been part of the U.S. national team for three seasons.

He pushed for Codie Bascue in PyeongChang, finishing ninth in the four-man and 25th in two-man.

Biles and Hernandez’s accomplishments are well-known as members of the Final Five. Biles also showed her athleticism with this ridiculous rope climb and backflip off a wall.

easy money, I got this 😈 https://t.co/cF6QAV6rex — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 29, 2018

NO WAYYY. I mean, maybe off the mat. But on?? Ya girl’s gon die. This is sick tho!! https://t.co/FsTOqwDjEA — Laurie Hernandez (@lzhernandez02) March 29, 2018