Sydney Olympic Stadium will not be torn down after all

The Sydney Olympic Stadium won’t be demolished in 2019 after all.

Stadium Australia, now named ANZ Stadium, will be renovated into a rectangular stadium rather than knocked down and rebuilt to save $500 million, the New South Wales government said Thursday.

In November, it was reported that the stadium would be demolished.

In 2000, Stadium Australia housed more than 100,000 people for the Opening Ceremony and evening track and field sessions (including Magic Monday).

Its capacity was trimmed after the Games closer to 80,000, regularly holding rugby and soccer matches as well as concerts.

Renovation construction is expected to start in late 2019 and be completed in 2021.

