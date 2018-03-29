TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Stadium Australia Sydney Olympics
Sydney Olympic Stadium will not be torn down after all

By Nick ZaccardiMar 29, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
The Sydney Olympic Stadium won’t be demolished in 2019 after all.

Stadium Australia, now named ANZ Stadium, will be renovated into a rectangular stadium rather than knocked down and rebuilt to save $500 million, the New South Wales government said Thursday.

In November, it was reported that the stadium would be demolished.

In 2000, Stadium Australia housed more than 100,000 people for the Opening Ceremony and evening track and field sessions (including Magic Monday).

Its capacity was trimmed after the Games closer to 80,000, regularly holding rugby and soccer matches as well as concerts.

Renovation construction is expected to start in late 2019 and be completed in 2021.

Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez respond to bobsledder’s challenge

By OlympicTalkMar 29, 2018, 10:57 AM EDT
Simone Biles called it “easy money.” Laurie Hernandez said “NO WAYY” (Update: Then did it anyway).

Olympic bobsledder Sam McGuffie challenged the gymnasts, plus Aly Raisman, to what he called the back flip box jump challenge via Twitter.

McGuffie has long been known for athleticism. While playing Texas high school football, a YouTube video of his highlights was uploaded in 2007 and garnered more than three million views. The running back became known for hurdling defensive backs.

McGuffie signed and played for Michigan, then transferred to Rice after one season. He wasn’t drafted by the NFL but signed with the Raiders in 2013 and played in two preseason games.

McGuffie bounced around NFL practice squads and in the CFL before turning to bobsled in 2015. He has been part of the U.S. national team for three seasons.

He pushed for Codie Bascue in PyeongChang, finishing ninth in the four-man and 25th in two-man.

Biles and Hernandez’s accomplishments are well-known as members of the Final Five. Biles also showed her athleticism with this ridiculous rope climb and backflip off a wall.

Italy declares two-city bid for 2026 Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiMar 29, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Italy declared a joint Milan-Torino bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) made the announcement two days before an International Olympic Committee deadline to enter a dialogue phase, after which no new cities will be accepted for 2026 bids.

The IOC said last month that four other cities entered the initial dialogue phase for potential 2026 Olympic bids: Calgary, Stockholm, Sion, Switzerland and Sapporo, Japan. Bids from Austria and Norway have also been discussed but not formally announced.

Bids could hinge on public votes, which led to the demise of recent Summer and Winter Games bids. Rome’s mayor ended the Italian capital’s bid for the 2024 Olympics in October 2016.

CONI said it will present a feasibility study on its bid once the new Italian government forms for “a comprehensive evaluation of the entire project.” Italy’s general election on March 4 resulted in no clear majority.

IOC president Thomas Bach has said he hopes the Winter Olympics can return to a more traditional location after PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, which USOC chairman Larry Probst called “code for Europe or North America.”

The U.S. prefers to bid for the 2030 Olympics — with one of Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno-Tahoe — but would consider bidding earlier if the 2026 and 2030 Olympics will be awarded together like the 2024 and 2028 Games were to Paris and Los Angeles last year. A double vote appears unlikely at this point.

The 2026 Olympic host city is set to be chosen via IOC members vote in September 2019 in Milan.

Though multiple locations can host Olympic events (like PyeongChang and Gangneung last month), one place is labeled the official Olympic host. CONI said it would let the IOC make that decision on Milan-Torino, cities separated by 90 miles.

Torino hosted the 2006 Winter Games, which also included Alpine skiing in Sestriere, snowboarding in Bardonecchia and sliding sports in Cesana.

Italy also hosted the 1956 Winter Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the 1960 Summer Games in Rome.

