IOC president Thomas Bach visits North Korea

Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach arrived in North Korea on Thursday after playing a key role in allowing it to participate in PyeongChang.

Bach was met at Pyongyang’s international airport by North Korean Sports Minister Kim Il Guk and Chang Ung, the country’s Olympic committee member.

Bach did not take questions at the airport.

It was not known if Bach would meet during his three-day visit with leader Kim Jong Un, who has just returned from a summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first known trip abroad as leader. Kim also is to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on April 27.

The IOC said on its website that discussions during Bach’s visit would focus on development of sports in North Korea and the preparation of its athletes to qualify and participate in upcoming Olympics.

Of the 22 North Koreans who competed in PyeongChang, two earned places on merit. The other 20 were granted spots by the IOC.

During the Olympics, Bach said he was happy with the role the IOC played in getting North Korea and South Korea together at the Games. But he added that sports alone cannot heal all wounds.

“You know sport cannot create peace,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “We cannot lead their political negotiations. We have sent this message — this dialogue — that negotiations can lead to a positive result. Now it’s up to the political side to use this momentum.”

Bach, who is German, competed in the Olympics for West Germany when the Germanys were still divided, and said that gives him a special feeling for the Koreas.

Italy declares two-city bid for 2026 Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiMar 29, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Italy declared a joint Milan-Torino bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) made the announcement two days before an International Olympic Committee deadline to enter a dialogue phase, after which no new cities will be accepted for 2026 bids.

The IOC said last month that four other cities entered the initial dialogue phase for potential 2026 Olympic bids: Calgary, Stockholm, Sion, Switzerland and Sapporo, Japan. Bids from Austria and Norway have also been discussed but not formally announced.

Bids could hinge on public votes, which led to the demise of recent Summer and Winter Games bids. Rome’s mayor ended the Italian capital’s bid for the 2024 Olympics in October 2016.

CONI said it will present a feasibility study on its bid once the new Italian government forms for “a comprehensive evaluation of the entire project.” Italy’s general election on March 4 resulted in no clear majority.

IOC president Thomas Bach has said he hopes the Winter Olympics can return to a more traditional location after PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, which USOC chairman Larry Probst called “code for Europe or North America.”

The U.S. prefers to bid for the 2030 Olympics — with one of Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno-Tahoe — but would consider bidding earlier if the 2026 and 2030 Olympics will be awarded together like the 2024 and 2028 Games were to Paris and Los Angeles last year. A double vote appears unlikely at this point.

The 2026 Olympic host city is set to be chosen via IOC members vote in September 2019 in Milan.

Though multiple locations can host Olympic events (like PyeongChang and Gangneung last month), one place is labeled the official Olympic host. CONI said it would let the IOC make that decision on Milan-Torino, cities separated by 90 miles.

Torino hosted the 2006 Winter Games, which also included Alpine skiing in Sestriere, snowboarding in Bardonecchia and sliding sports in Cesana.

Italy also hosted the 1956 Winter Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the 1960 Summer Games in Rome.

Olympic champ becomes fastest man on ice in unusual record attempt

By Nick ZaccardiMar 28, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Dutch speed skater Kjeld Nuis followed his Olympic 1000m and 1500m titles by becoming the fastest man ever on ice, according to sponsor Red Bull, in an unusual record attempt.

Nuis reached 93 kilometers per hour, or nearly 58 miles per hour, skating behind a Seat Ateca towing a wind shield for 2000m in Lulea, a city on the Northern coast of Sweden near the Arctic Circle, according to Red Bull.

Red Bull said it was not aware of any previous speed record.

Video is here.

Nuis said afterward that he started shaking at about the 90 kph mark and felt he couldn’t control his skates at that speed.

The world record for the shortest Olympic event — the 500m — on an oval is 33.98 seconds, or an average of about 33 mph.

