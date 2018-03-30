TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Turkey joins 2026 Winter Olympic bidders

By Nick ZaccardiMar 30, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Turkey is the latest nation to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Turkish media.

Erzurum is the reported bid city, a provincial capital in Eastern Turkey with about 400,000 people. The Turkish Olympic Committee has not responded to a request for confirmation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last April the country was considering a bid including Erzurum.

Turkey has never bid for a Winter Olympics nor hosted a Summer or Winter Games. Istanbul bid for the Summer Olympics in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2020, coming as close as runner-up to Tokyo for 2020.

If successful, Turkey could become the third nation to host a Winter Olympics with no prior Winter Olympic medals. The others were Yugoslavia in 1984 and France at the first Winter Games in 1924.

Turkey’s best-ever Winter Olympic finish was 15th (out of 15 teams) in the 1998 men’s cross-country skiing relay, according to the OlyMADMen.

Italy declared a joint Milan-Torino bid earlier this week ahead of this weekend’s deadline.

The IOC said last month that four other cities entered the initial dialogue phase for potential 2026 Olympic bids: Calgary, Stockholm, Sion, Switzerland and Sapporo, Japan.

An Austrian bid has also been reported but not formally announced by the IOC.

Bids could hinge on public votes, which led to the demise of recent Summer and Winter Games bids.

IOC president Thomas Bach has said he hopes the Winter Olympics can return to a more traditional location after PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, which USOC chairman Larry Probst called “code for Europe or North America.”

The U.S. prefers to bid for the 2030 Olympics — with one of Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno-Tahoe — but would consider bidding earlier if the 2026 and 2030 Olympics will be awarded together like the 2024 and 2028 Games were to Paris and Los Angeles last year. A double vote appears unlikely at this point.

The 2026 Olympic host city is set to be chosen via IOC members vote in September 2019 in Milan.

Austria declares 2026 Winter Olympic bid interest to IOC

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 30, 2018, 1:10 PM EDT
Austria is moving forward with 2026 Winter Olympic bid interest, sending a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee before the end-of-month deadline.

The bid would center on Graz, the nation’s second-largest city after Vienna. Graz shares a province with Schladming, host of the 1982 and 2013 World Alpine Skiing Championships.

In January, Graz and Schladming said they were working on a financial plan for a possible Olympic bid to be presented in March, followed by a feasibility study and an infrastructural concept in June, according to The Associated Press.

A planned Innsbruck bid for the 2026 Winter Games was dropped in October after defeat in a public vote.

Austria, fourth all time in Winter Olympic medals, hosted the Winter Games in Innsbruck in 1964 and 1976. It lost in Olympic bidding for 2002 (Graz), 2006 (Klagenfurt), 2010 (Salzburg) and 2014 (Salzburg).

Olympic medalist rides bike 18 months after crash, paralysis (video)

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 30, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
Sam Willoughby rode a BMX bike in a video published Thursday, another sign of progress from a September 2016 training crash that temporarily left him with no feeling below his chest.

Willoughby, a 2012 Olympic BMX silver medalist for Australia, realized a goal on New Year’s Eve. With the aid of a walker, he walked his fiancée, 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Alise Post, down the aisle at their wedding. They also danced together to Ed Sheeran‘s “Perfect.”

“It’s fantastic. Life is good,” Willoughby, who turns 27 on Aug. 15, said on a podcast published in February. “It’s a little bit different, obviously, than what I had planned at 27.”

Willoughby gave Post a note on their wedding day saying that she saved his life.

“It gave me so much to fight for when tragedy struck,” Willoughby said of their plan to get married (Willoughby proposed in December 2015). “It gave me a purpose. I wanted to be alive with her.”

On Sept. 10, 2016, Willoughby was warming up on a rhythm section of little jumps on a BMX track he had ridden daily for six years at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif. He lost control, backflipped and landed on the top of his head, breaking his neck.

“When I was in the hospital, they used terms like quadriplegic,” Willoughby said. “They didn’t really give me a lot of hope.”

When Post arrived at the hospital, Willoughby told her that he would understand if she didn’t go through with the marriage.

“I didn’t want to be a burden on her life,” he said. “She said I’m not going anywhere.”

The next month, Willoughby said he had regained full movement in his arms, weak movement in his hands and spasms and sensations in his toes and legs when they were touched.

Willoughby was released to go home on Dec. 31, 2016, and since progressed through therapy six days per week. By July, he could pedal a stationary bike for 30 minutes and crawl with weights around his ankles, according to the (Adelaide) Advertiser. By the end of 2017, he could do squats and drive a car, according to the Australian Associated Press.

It took him months of practice to walk with aid at his wedding.

“I keep chipping away at it every day, not knowing what the future holds,” Willoughby said on the podcast. “I know what the future holds if I stop.”

