Usain Bolt: The Freeze ‘too quick for me’

Usain Bolt wants no part of The Freeze.
When somebody asked if the viral Atlanta Braves promotion speedster was actually Bolt in costume, the fastest man of all time chimed in to deny it in an interesting way.
“Too quick for me,” followed by two crying laughing emojis was tweeted from Bolt’s account in response to a thread that included video of The Freeze’s win in the Braves’ Opening Day “Beat the Freeze” race at SunTrust Park from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
After he went viral last season, The Freeze was identified as Nigel Talton, a sprinter whose personal best in the 100m was 10.47 seconds. That ranks No. 4,791 all time, according to Tilastopaja.org.
Bolt’s world record is 9.58 seconds. In more than 80 career 100m races, Bolt’s slowest was 10.40 seconds. Apparently, Bolt feels he has lost significant speed in retirement, though he has been doing plenty of soccer training.
Talton would like to go to an Olympics. His personal bests are not quite quick enough to make a U.S. track and field team, but he took part in a USA Bobsled and Skeleton off-ice camp last summer.
