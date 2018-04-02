TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Commonwealth Games set to start with 11-year-old among the athletes

By Nick ZaccardiApr 2, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Chloe Kim throws first pitch at Dodgers game after churro bounty Russia out of wrestling world cup due to visa issues Austria declares 2026 Winter Olympic bid interest to IOC

An 11-year-old table tennis player is one of some 5,000 athletes set to compete at the Commonwealth Games, which open this week in Gold Coast, Australia.

Anna Hursey of Wales could be the youngest competitor in the history of the games, a stat that has gone unconfirmed with records from the earliest editions in the 1930s reportedly incomplete.

The Commonwealth Games are the biggest summer multi-sport competition outside of the Olympics, held every four years. The Opening Ceremony is Wednesday. The Closing Ceremony is April 15.

The U.S. is not part of the Commonwealth of Nations. Instead, the notable delegations competing in Gold Coast are host Australia, Canada, Jamaica, South Africa and those that make up Great Britain at the Olympics, led by England.

Most of the sports are also in the Olympics, but some are not, such as lawn bowls.

Usain Bolt competed at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Gold Coast edition is headlined by Olympic champions Elaine Thompson and Caster Semenya in track and field, Chad le Clos and Adam Peaty in swimming and Max Whitlock in gymnastics.

Then there is Hursey, the 11-year-old table tennis prodigy from Cardiff with a website and YouTube channel.

Hursey, whose parents reportedly met in the table tennis hotbed of China, started playing when she was 4 or 5 and advanced after receiving coaching in China on a trip with her mother. Her father, Larry, used to play the sport.

The table was nearly the height of her shoulders when she started, evidenced by the YouTube channel, which has separate highlights of Hursey playing at ages 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.

By 2015, the BBC started covering Hursey. A coach told the network that at age 9, she had probably beaten everyone in the under-18 division in Wales.

“Those people [are] not her target,” her mom, Xiuli Zhang, told the BBC in 2016. “Asian countries, those players should be her target. If she can beat them, she probably can be one of the best.”

Hursey made her senior international debut for Wales last year, winning four of six matches in a lower division at the European Championships. She is No. 568 in the senior world rankings and third in Wales. She’s No. 20 in the world under-15 age rankings.

The youngest recorded Olympian was Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who competed at the first modern Games in Athens in 1896 at age 10.

Hursey will be 14 come Tokyo 2020, but it appears unlikely she will be there as a competitor. Not only are there two women in Wales ranked ahead of her, but also four women from England. Plus, Great Britain last fielded a female Olympic table tennis player in 1996, aside from when it hosted at London 2012.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Olympic medalist rides bike 18 months after crash, paralysis

Chloe Kim throws first pitch at Dodgers game after churro bounty

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkApr 2, 2018, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Commonwealth Games set to start with 11-year-old among the athletes Russia out of wrestling world cup due to visa issues Austria declares 2026 Winter Olympic bid interest to IOC

The Los Angeles Dodgers figured Chloe Kim would be nervous, so they brought her two drawers of churros.

Kim, the 17-year-old halfpipe gold medalist, was one of a few PyeongChang Olympians to throw ceremonial first pitches as the Major League Baseball season opened in the last week.

“I’m nervous because I was never good at anything that involved a ball,” Kim said before taking the Dodger Stadium mound. “I would always get hit in the face. Like every time I play volleyball, get hit in the face. Pool, get my fingers jammed. So, I’m really nervous, but I think I’ll do OK because I’ve been throwing a lot for my dog [presumably mini Australian Shepherd Reese] when we play fetch.”

“I’ll probably turn into a meme after today … try to throw it, and then it slips out of my hand and hits me in the head.”

That didn’t happen. Kim bravely threw from the rubber rather than in front of the mound like many ceremonial throwers choose to do. The native of Torrance, Calif., made it to home plate on one bounce on Sunday.

Also on hand was legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who guided the only U.S. Olympic champion baseball team in 2000.

Other PyeongChang Olympians to throw first pitches included ski slopestyle bronze medalist Nick Goepper at the Cincinnati Reds’ opener on Friday and hockey player Haley Skarupa at a Baltimore Orioles game on Saturday.

Here’s a previous look at some of the most memorable Olympian first pitches.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Best snowboarding moments from PyeongChang Olympics

Russia out of wrestling world cup due to visa issues

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkMar 31, 2018, 8:36 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Commonwealth Games set to start with 11-year-old among the athletes Chloe Kim throws first pitch at Dodgers game after churro bounty Austria declares 2026 Winter Olympic bid interest to IOC

Russia will not compete at next weekend’s men’s freestyle wrestling world cup in Iowa City after the U.S. embassy in Moscow was unable to expedite visa interviews, USA Wrestling said Friday.

Earlier this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of trying to bar Russian wrestlers and claimed the U.S. was unfit to host international sports events.

The Russian Wrestling Federation made a late visa request that could not be filled, according to the embassy via USA Wrestling.

“Due to the staffing reduction forced on the U.S. Mission in Russia by the Russian Federation, there is very limited appointment availability for visa interviews at this time,” the consular section of the embassy said in response to Iowa Senator Charles E. Grassley, according to USA Wrestling. “In the current situation, the embassy is not able to provide expedited appointments for sporting events.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an earlier statement that the alleged visa refusal was “direct and open discrimination,” adding that “it’s clearly impossible to hold international competitions on American territory any more — they don’t play fair.”

Turkey previously backed out of the meet, as did its replacement, Iran. Russia, Iran and Turkey combined to win four of the six Olympic men’s freestyle titles in Rio. Iran won the men’s freestyle world cup the last six years. Russia was runner-up three of the last five years.

India and Mongolia are the new replacements for the annual eight-team event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Kyle Snyder ends Ohio State career with third NCAA title