TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Allison Schmitt expected to compete for first time since Rio Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiApr 4, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

How to watch men’s freestyle wrestling world cup Nathan Chen plans to attend Yale, continue figure skating career Why Shalane Flanagan is running Boston Marathon rather than retiring

Allison Schmitt, an eight-time Olympic medalist, is expected to race at next week’s USA Swimming Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., which would be her first competition since the Rio Olympics.

USA Swimming announced the headliners Wednesday, including Schmitt and fellow individual Olympic champions Nathan AdrianRyan Murphy and Matt Grevers, plus Chase Kalisz, who swept the individual medleys at the 2017 World Championships.

It was possible that Katie Ledecky could make the Pro Series meet her professional debut, but she was not listed in USA Swimming’s press release.

The Mesa meet runs from April 12-15, with live coverage of finals on Olympic Channel (April 13) and NBCSN (April 14).

Schmitt, now 27, earned medals in all five of her events at the 2012 Olympics, including gold in the 200m freestyle and the 4x100m medley and 4x200m free relays.

She struggled with depression between London and Rio. She also failed to qualify for the biggest meets of 2013 (World Championships), 2014 (Pan Pacific Championships) and 2015 (World Championships).

Schmitt rebounded to make the Rio Olympic team in the 4x100m and 4x200m free relays, earning silver and gold medals at her third Games.

While Schmitt remained in the drug-testing pool last year to stay eligible for meets, she did not compete. In September, longtime friend and training partner Michael Phelps teased at a potential Schmitt comeback with Instagram posts referencing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Dara Torres, Jenny Thompson and Amanda Beard are the only U.S. female swimmers to compete in four Olympics.

After Mesa, the Pro Series moves to Indianapolis (May 16-19), Santa Clara, Calif. (June 7-10) and Columbus, Ohio (July 6-8) on the road to the U.S. Championships in July and Pan Pacific Championships in August.

The Pan Pacific Championships are the major international meet of the year, featuring top swimmers from nations outside Europe.

Times from nationals and Pan Pacs determine the U.S. team for the 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: ‘I’m getting closer to Ledecky,’ new teen swim star says

Is it true?!! @coach_bowman @arschmitty

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

How to watch men’s freestyle wrestling world cup

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 4, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Allison Schmitt expected to compete for first time since Rio Olympics Nathan Chen plans to attend Yale, continue figure skating career Why Shalane Flanagan is running Boston Marathon rather than retiring

Olympic champions Kyle Snyder and Jordan Burroughs lead the U.S. in the men’s freestyle wrestling world cup in Iowa City this weekend with live coverage on NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Saturday (ET)
Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (USA-India)
NBCSN, 3:30-5:30 p.m. (USA-Japan)

Sunday
Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (USA-Georgia)
NBCSN, 5-7 p.m. (Gold-Medal Match)
*All coverage also streaming.

The annual meet includes eight nations — chosen from the top teams at the previous year’s world championships — split into two pools for two days of competition, culminating in medal matches Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. was the top team at 2017 Worlds, with Snyder and Burroughs leading the way with gold medals. Others on the U.S. roster this weekend include Rio bronze medalist J’den Cox, 2016 World champion Logan Stieber and two-time world medalist James Green.

WORLD CUP: Schedule | Rosters

The meet lacks three of the world’s top men’s freestyle nations — Russia, Iran and Turkey. Iran and Turkey withdrew.

Last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of trying to bar Russian wrestlers as the U.S. embassy in Moscow said it was unable to fulfill a late visa request by the Russian Wrestling Federation to travel to Iowa City.

Russia, Iran and Turkey combined to win four of the six Olympic men’s freestyle gold medals in Rio. Iran won the men’s freestyle world cup the last six years. Russia was runner-up three of the last five years.

The U.S. last won in 2003.

Americans are preparing for the world team trials in June and the world championships in October in Budapest.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Kyle Snyder ends Ohio State career with third NCAA title

Nathan Chen plans to attend Yale, continue figure skating career

AP
By Nick ZaccardiApr 3, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

How to watch men’s freestyle wrestling world cup Allison Schmitt expected to compete for first time since Rio Olympics Why Shalane Flanagan is running Boston Marathon rather than retiring

Nathan Chen‘s goal is to attend Yale beginning in August and compete in the fall Grand Prix series. He has until May 1 to figure out if that’s possible.

The recently crowned world champion confirmed Wednesday he was accepted to the Ivy League university among the six or seven schools to which he applied. Chen, 18, said he has until May 1 to decide if he will enroll in classes next semester, or he could lose his spot.

Chen is a native of Salt Lake City and lives and trains in Southern California. He has never been to the Yale campus in New Haven, Conn., but wants to make a long-distance student-coach relationship work with Rafael Arutyunyan beginning this summer.

He preferred Yale to other schools — including two safety nets in Northern California — in part because both he and the university want to work together to allow him to take classes and continue competing.

“First of all, it’s Yale,” Chen said from Florida, where is training for the Stars on Ice tour. “It’s a school that I’ve wanted to go to for a very long time, so that really in itself stands out to me. You know, the elite level of the school. Also, Yale seems like they would like to collaborate the best with me and try to figure out the best approach for me to work with both school and follow my skating dreams.”

Classes start Aug. 29. Fortunately for Chen, Yale has breaks from classes during the weeks of Skate America in October and the Grand Prix in France in November. The Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in December starts on the last two days of classes before a weeklong break ahead of final exams.

Chen said he does not know what he will do if he cannot pull off the school-skating double. He could choose one or the other or try another school.

“As of now, the only two [definite] things is I’ve been admitted to Yale, and I want to continue working with Raf,” Chen said, “so we have to figure that out.”

Chen isn’t the first U.S. Olympic figure skating medalist to be accepted to Yale. That would be 2002 Olympic champion Sarah Hughes.

But while Hughes attended Yale after retiring from skating, Chen plans to take classes while continuing to compete in this Olympic cycle.

More than 100 Olympians have taken classes at Yale.

Chen, an Olympic team bronze medalist, rebounded from a fifth-place finish in PyeongChang — where he entered as arguably the favorite — by winning the world title by nearly 50 points two weeks ago to end his season.

Chen said going into those worlds that he planned to continue competing next season under Arutyunyan regardless of his college choice.

He applied to “six or seven” colleges — mostly California schools, but two on the East Coast — and had not heard back from as of late last month.

“Applications were mostly just for the purpose of trying to get into the colleges,” Chen said three weeks ago. “Once I hear back from them, I’ll figure out logistics and see how I’ll balance them both [school and skating].”

While Chen figures everything out, he will be skating in Stars on Ice shows. NBCSN will air a Stars on Ice special on April 14 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET.

At Stars on Ice, Chen will participate in group and individual numbers, plus a special dance routine with Sochi Olympian and training partner Ashley Wagner alongside Olympian ice dance couples Meryl Davis and Charlie White and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

“It really boggles my mind as we were working on it, trying to figure out steps,” Chen said. “It’s really fun to do because I’ve never done anything like it. Hopefully it will look all right on the ice.

“We’re going to be next to [Sochi gold medalists] Meryl and Charlie, so I’m pretty sure you’ll notice the difference.”

Another headlining PyeongChang Olympian, snowboard halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, tweeted last Monday that she was accepted into Princeton, but the tweet was later deleted.

Other notable Olympians to attend Yale:

Eddie Eagan (1920, 1924, 1932) — Only person to win a gold medal at the Summer Games in a summer sport and a Winter Games in a winter sport.
Bill Steinkraus (1952, 1956, 1960, 1968, 1972) — Four equestrian medals.
Don Schollander (1964, 1968) — First swimmer to win four golds at one Olympics.
Frank Shorter (1972, 1976) — Munich 1972 marathon champion.
Mike Richter (1988, 1998, 2002) — Only U.S. goalie to play in three Olympics.
Sarah Hughes (2002) — Figure skating gold medalist.
Sada Jacobson (2004, 2008) — Three medals in sabre fencing.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Five takeaways from figure skating worlds

 