David Ortiz rips off jersey, reveals ‘Girl Power’ shirt with Aly Raisman

Seven Winter Olympians and Paralympians threw ceremonial first pitches at the Boston Red Sox home opener Thursday, but it’s what happened with a Summer Olympian moments later that created buzz.
Red Sox legend David Ortiz and six-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Aly Raisman took the field to yell “Play Ball!” at Fenway Park.
Before taking the mic, Ortiz ripped open his white jersey to reveal a black T-shirt with the words “GIRL POWER” in white.
Ortiz and Raisman have been friends since Raisman threw a ceremonial first pitch at an August 2012 Red Sox game following her first Olympics in London.
Raisman, a native of Needham, Mass., has attended a gala and golf tournament benefitting Ortiz’s children’s charity and a 2015 Christmas Eve gathering at Ortiz’s home.
Raisman threw another first pitch at an August 2016 Red Sox game, where Ortiz famously wore her medals.
The PyeongChang Olympians and Paralympians who threw first pitches Thursday were reportedly hockey players Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan and Amanda Pelkey, Nordic skiers Jake Adicoff and Dan Cnossen and luger Chris Mazdzer.
