TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

David Ortiz rips off jersey, reveals ‘Girl Power’ shirt with Aly Raisman

By OlympicTalkApr 5, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Seven Winter Olympians and Paralympians threw ceremonial first pitches at the Boston Red Sox home opener Thursday, but it’s what happened with a Summer Olympian moments later that created buzz.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz and six-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Aly Raisman took the field to yell “Play Ball!” at Fenway Park.

Before taking the mic, Ortiz ripped open his white jersey to reveal a black T-shirt with the words “GIRL POWER” in white.

Ortiz and Raisman have been friends since Raisman threw a ceremonial first pitch at an August 2012 Red Sox game following her first Olympics in London.

Raisman, a native of Needham, Mass., has attended a gala and golf tournament benefitting Ortiz’s children’s charity and a 2015 Christmas Eve gathering at Ortiz’s home.

Raisman threw another first pitch at an August 2016 Red Sox game, where Ortiz famously wore her medals.

The PyeongChang Olympians and Paralympians who threw first pitches Thursday were reportedly hockey players Kacey Bellamy, Brianna DeckerMeghan Duggan and Amanda Pelkey, Nordic skiers Jake Adicoff and Dan Cnossen and luger Chris Mazdzer.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: U.S. curler throws first pitch to wrong catcher

Tongan flag bearer to reveal new sport

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 5, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

Pita Taufatofua, the shirtless, oiled-up Tongan flag bearer who went viral at the Olympics in Rio and PyeongChang, said he will announce a switch to a new sport “within the next two months,” according to ABC Radio in Australia.

“What I’m going to present is a sport that’s much more aligned with being a Tongan, being a Pacific Islander,” Taufatofua said, according to the report. “It’s aligned with the water, with the sea. So wait and see.”

Taufatofua said in PyeongChang, after finishing in 114th place in a cross-country skiing race, that he was planning to pursue a new sport “in the water” when asked about a potential Tokyo 2020 appearance.

Taufatofua made his Olympic debut in taekwondo in Rio, losing his opening match by mercy rule.

Taufatofua also said on Australian radio on Thursday that he is coming out with a book (an ebook, according to his Instagram).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shirtless Tongan gives people what they want in PyeongChang

Kentucky Derby favorite named after Usain Bolt

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 5, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

David Ortiz rips off jersey, reveals ‘Girl Power’ shirt with Aly Raisman Tongan flag bearer to reveal new sport U.S. curler throws first pitch to wrong catcher (video)

His name is Bolt d’Oro.

One of the early favorites for the Kentucky Derby (NBC, May 5) is indeed named after Usain Bolt.

Ike Green coined the name — a mix of homages to the Jamaican sprinter and its sire, Medaglia d’Oro — after watching Bolt on TV during the Rio Olympics. Green was one of Bolt d’Oro’s early trainers at owner Mick Ruis‘ ranch in Montana.

“If you’ve ever just seen him run across the pasture, he just does it so easy and effortlessly,” Green said. “You ever notice how when Usain Bolt gets in front, he just starts grinning? Any time you watch him race, as soon as he’s in front, he gets a smile. The horse did everything so easy, I think it was kind of the same deal.”

In 2002, Medaglia d’Oro finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby and second at the Belmont Stakes. Bolt d’Oro was foaled St. Patrick’s Day 2015.

Bolt d’Oro was actually the third choice for a name when Green’s wife, Aidan, went to submit it just before a Feb. 1, 2017 deadline.

“I think, originally, Mick had wanted to name him Alvin after himself [Alvin “Mick” Ruis], and when Aidan tried to submit that, she found out that Mick had named one that just a few years ago. [Ruis] had already forgotten,” Green said. “The second name she submitted for him was The Notorious One, but that was trademarked by [MMA fighter] Conor McGregor.

“I think, after the first couple got rejected, [Ruis] just said, just get him named. He didn’t care, if I recall right.”

Bolt has led a Kentucky Derby media poll four straight weeks heading into his first race in nearly a month, headlining the Santa Anita Derby on Saturday. The Santa Anita morning-line favorite was Bob Baffert‘s Justify, however.

“I’ve got [Bolt d’Oro] No. 1 in my rankings,” NBC analyst Randy Moss said. “He’s either going to be No. 1 or No. 2 in just about anybody’s rankings. … He’s a physical specimen, kind of like his namesake. Right now he’s on the very short list for the Kentucky Derby.”

Santa Anita airs during NBCSN’s broadcast that also includes the Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial from 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

PHOTOS: Bolt gets statue near Bob Marley, more Jamaican icons