TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Australian women break 4x100m freestyle relay world record

By Nick ZaccardiApr 5, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kentucky Derby favorite named after Usain Bolt How to watch men’s freestyle wrestling world cup Allison Schmitt expected to compete for first time since Rio Olympics

Australia lowered the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay world record for the third time in four years, taking gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Thursday.

Shayna JackBronte CampbellEmma McKeon and Cate Campbell clocked 3:30.05, bettering their 3:30.65 record from the Rio Olympics.

Cate Campbell, the former individual 100m free world-record holder, anchored in 51.00 seconds, believed to be the fastest split in history. The previous fastest was believed to be Campbell’s 51.59 from a previous world record relay at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Campbell had the individual 100m free world record of 52.06 before Swede Sarah Sjöström clocked 51.71 at the 2017 World Championships.

Though Campbell’s split is ineligible for world-record purposes because it was off a relay exchange, it’s still the first 100m free by a woman faster than Mark Spitz‘s fastest-ever individual 100m free (then-world record 51.22 at Munich Olympics; though Spitz was 50.90 on his relay split in Munich).

The Aussie women have a history of great freestyle sprinters but struggled at recent major competitions since winning the 2016 Olympic 4x100m free relay over the U.S. (and ultimately keeping Katie Ledecky from five golds in Rio).

Cate Campbell was fifth and sixth in the 50m and 100m frees in Rio after clocking the fastest 50m free in a textile suit at the Australian Olympic Trials and breaking the 100m free world record one month before the Games. Campbell later said that she swam in Rio with a hernia.

She then skipped the 2017 World Championships because she needed a break to continue on to a possible fourth Olympics in 2020, according to the Australian.

“I’m just making sure I get my body right and my mind right because I do want to continue through to 2018, and at the moment, 2020,’’ she said 13 months ago, according to the newspaper. “I’ve battled injuries pretty much my whole career, and my injuries aren’t just an issue in the swimming pool. I wake up a couple of times every night because I’m sore from my neck and it carries over into day to day life.”

At the 2017 Worlds, sister Bronte and McKeon were seventh and eighth in the 100m free. The last time Australia failed to put a woman in the top six at an Olympics or worlds was 2001.

Also at 2017 Worlds, the Australian women lost the 4x100m free relay by .29 to a U.S. quartet that broke its national record. The U.S., with Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel, clocked 3:31.72 that day. On Thursday in Gold Coast, Australia went 1.67 seconds faster, benefitting from Campbell’s return.

There are no Olympics or worlds this summer, but the U.S. and Australia should both compete at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in August.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: ‘I’m getting closer to Ledecky,’ new teen swim star says

Kentucky Derby favorite named after Usain Bolt

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 5, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Australian women break 4x100m freestyle relay world record How to watch men’s freestyle wrestling world cup Allison Schmitt expected to compete for first time since Rio Olympics

His name is Bolt d’Oro.

One of the early favorites for the Kentucky Derby (NBC, May 5) is indeed named after Usain Bolt.

Ike Green coined the name — a mix of homages to the Jamaican sprinter and its sire, Medaglia d’Oro — after watching Bolt on TV during the Rio Olympics. Green was one of Bolt d’Oro’s early trainers at owner Mick Ruis‘ ranch in Montana.

“If you’ve ever just seen him run across the pasture, he just does it so easy and effortlessly,” Green said. “You ever notice how when Usain Bolt gets in front, he just starts grinning? Any time you watch him race, as soon as he’s in front, he gets a smile. The horse did everything so easy, I think it was kind of the same deal.”

In 2002, Medaglia d’Oro finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby and second at the Belmont Stakes. Bolt d’Oro was foaled St. Patrick’s Day 2015.

Bolt d’Oro was actually the third choice for a name when Green’s wife, Aidan, went to submit it just before a Feb. 1, 2017 deadline.

“I think, originally, Mick had wanted to name him Alvin after himself [Alvin “Mick” Ruis], and when Aidan tried to submit that, she found out that Mick had named one that just a few years ago. [Ruis] had already forgotten,” Green said. “The second name she submitted for him was The Notorious One, but that was trademarked by [MMA fighter] Conor McGregor.

“I think, after the first couple got rejected, [Ruis] just said, just get him named. He didn’t care, if I recall right.”

Bolt has led a Kentucky Derby media poll four straight weeks heading into his first race in nearly a month, headlining the Santa Anita Derby on Saturday. The Santa Anita morning-line favorite was Bob Baffert‘s Justify, however.

Santa Anita airs during NBCSN’s broadcast that also includes the Blue Grass Stakes and Wood Memorial from 5:30-7:30 p.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

PHOTOS: Bolt gets statue near Bob Marley, more Jamaican icons

How to watch men’s freestyle wrestling world cup

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 4, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kentucky Derby favorite named after Usain Bolt Australian women break 4x100m freestyle relay world record Allison Schmitt expected to compete for first time since Rio Olympics

Olympic champions Kyle Snyder and Jordan Burroughs lead the U.S. in the men’s freestyle wrestling world cup in Iowa City this weekend with live coverage on NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Saturday (ET)
Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (USA-India)
NBCSN, 3:30-5:30 p.m. (USA-Japan)

Sunday
Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (USA-Georgia)
NBCSN, 5-7 p.m. (Gold-Medal Match)
*All coverage also streaming.

The annual meet includes eight nations — chosen from the top teams at the previous year’s world championships — split into two pools for two days of competition, culminating in medal matches Sunday afternoon.

The U.S. was the top team at 2017 Worlds, with Snyder and Burroughs leading the way with gold medals. Others on the U.S. roster this weekend include Rio bronze medalist J’den Cox, 2016 World champion Logan Stieber and two-time world medalist James Green.

WORLD CUP: Schedule | Rosters

The meet lacks three of the world’s top men’s freestyle nations — Russia, Iran and Turkey. Iran and Turkey withdrew.

Last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of trying to bar Russian wrestlers as the U.S. embassy in Moscow said it was unable to fulfill a late visa request by the Russian Wrestling Federation to travel to Iowa City.

Russia, Iran and Turkey combined to win four of the six Olympic men’s freestyle gold medals in Rio. Iran won the men’s freestyle world cup the last six years. Russia was runner-up three of the last five years.

The U.S. last won in 2003.

Americans are preparing for the world team trials in June and the world championships in October in Budapest.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Kyle Snyder ends Ohio State career with third NCAA title