U.S. curler throws first pitch to wrong catcher (video)

The U.S. men’s curling team had an inspiring run to gold in PyeongChang. Collectively, their ceremonial first pitches at the Minnesota Twins’ home opener on Thursday were not as impressive.
The five team members lined up in a row from right of the pitcher’s mound to its left. In order: alternate Joe Polo, skip John Shuster, vice skip Tyler George, second Matt Hamilton and lead John Landsteiner.
Polo was fine. He threw a strike. Now, for everyone else:
Shuster airmailed his, but it looked worse because his catcher had to duck out of the way of George’s errant throw that went to the wrong Twins player. Hamilton didn’t risk bodily harm, rolling his ball along the grass like a curling stone. Landsteiner threw a floater.
All team members are from Minnesota except Hamilton, who is from Wisconsin. Shuster attended Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.
Seven Winter Olympians and Paralympians threw ceremonial first pitches at the Boston Red Sox home opener Thursday, but it’s what happened with a Summer Olympian moments later that created buzz.
Red Sox legend David Ortiz and six-time Olympic gymnastics medalist Aly Raisman took the field to yell “Play Ball!” at Fenway Park.
Before taking the mic, Ortiz ripped open his white jersey to reveal a black T-shirt with the words “GIRL POWER” in white.
Ortiz and Raisman have been friends since Raisman threw a ceremonial first pitch at an August 2012 Red Sox game following her first Olympics in London.
Raisman, a native of Needham, Mass., has attended a gala and golf tournament benefitting Ortiz’s children’s charity and a 2015 Christmas Eve gathering at Ortiz’s home.
Raisman threw another first pitch at an August 2016 Red Sox game, where Ortiz famously wore her medals.
The PyeongChang Olympians and Paralympians who threw first pitches Thursday were reportedly hockey players Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan and Amanda Pelkey, Nordic skiers Jake Adicoff and Dan Cnossen and luger Chris Mazdzer.
Pita Taufatofua, the shirtless, oiled-up Tongan flag bearer who went viral at the Olympics in Rio and PyeongChang, said he will announce a switch to a new sport “within the next two months,” according to ABC Radio in Australia.
“What I’m going to present is a sport that’s much more aligned with being a Tongan, being a Pacific Islander,” Taufatofua said, according to the report. “It’s aligned with the water, with the sea. So wait and see.”
Taufatofua said in PyeongChang, after finishing in 114th place in a cross-country skiing race, that he was planning to pursue a new sport “in the water” when asked about a potential Tokyo 2020 appearance.
Taufatofua made his Olympic debut in taekwondo in Rio, losing his opening match by mercy rule.
Taufatofua also said on Australian radio on Thursday that he is coming out with a book (an ebook, according to his Instagram).
