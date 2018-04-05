U.S. curler throws first pitch to wrong catcher (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s curling team had an inspiring run to gold in PyeongChang. Collectively, their ceremonial first pitches at the Minnesota Twins’ home opener on Thursday were not as impressive.

The five team members lined up in a row from right of the pitcher’s mound to its left. In order: alternate Joe Polo, skip John Shuster, vice skip Tyler George, second Matt Hamilton and lead John Landsteiner.

Polo was fine. He threw a strike. Now, for everyone else:

Shuster airmailed his, but it looked worse because his catcher had to duck out of the way of George’s errant throw that went to the wrong Twins player. Hamilton didn’t risk bodily harm, rolling his ball along the grass like a curling stone. Landsteiner threw a floater.

All team members are from Minnesota except Hamilton, who is from Wisconsin. Shuster attended Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

Here's @TeamShuster throwing out the first pitch at the @Twins home opener today. Not sure where @tgeorge1323 was aiming. Loved the "curl pitch" from @MattJamilton. Video courtesy of @fsnorth. pic.twitter.com/MFUKNHQe7m — Sam Ali (@SamAliSports) April 5, 2018