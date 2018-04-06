TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry in Olympic player pool

By Nick ZaccardiApr 6, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
LeBron JamesKevin Durant and Stephen Curry headline the 35-player U.S. men’s basketball team expected to attend a July minicamp in Las Vegas.

The 12-man rosters for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2020 Olympics are expected to be comprised wholly from players on the national team, though the player pool is fluid. Players can be added and subtracted from the national team at any time.

All of the biggest U.S. stars in the NBA are in the player pool, including all 13 players who made All-NBA teams last season and the entire All-NBA First Team (Russell WestbrookJames HardenKawhi Leonard, James and Anthony Davis).

All but one player from the 2016 Olympic team is back to train under new coach Gregg Popovich, who succeeds Mike Krzyzewski.

The exception is Carmelo Anthony, who retired from international play after winning a U.S. men’s record third gold medal in Rio, where he became the U.S.’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Olympic play.

James earned gold medals in 2008 and 2012, while Durant took gold in 2012 and 2016. Curry has never played with both James and Durant in an international tournament. He was on the 2010 and 2014 World Cup teams (without James) but was not among 20 finalists for the 2012 Olympic team.

Curry withdrew from 2016 Olympic consideration two months before the Games, citing several reasons, including knee and ankle injuries. James withdrew from the Rio team two weeks later.

Four players from the 2014 FIBA World Cup team are also not on the national team — Kenneth FariedRudy GayMason Plumlee and Derrick Rose — all of whom are primarily bench players in the NBA now.

The full national team:

Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks)
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)
Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)
DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)
Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)
Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)
Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons)
James Harden (Houston Rockets)
Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers)
Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)
Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)
LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers)
Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)
Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)
CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)
Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)
Chris Paul (Houston Rockets)
Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers)
Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)
Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)
John Wall (Washington Wizards)
Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Russian gold medalist from Sochi Olympics retires after 2017 ban

By Nick ZaccardiApr 6, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Alexander Legkov, the lone Russian cross-country skier to take gold at the Sochi Olympics who was later banned for most of 2017, had that gold stripped for three months and was excluded from the PyeongChang Winter Games, has reportedly retired from international competition.

“I say stop here to my professional career on international tournaments,” Legkov said Friday, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Legkov, 34, led a Russian sweep of the 50km in podium in Sochi. He also took silver as part of the 4x10km relay.

The three-time Olympian saw his career turn in May 2016, when CBS and The New York Times first reported about a Sochi doping list kept by Grigory Rodchenkov, former director of a Moscow drug-testing lab.

Legkov was one of many Russian medalists from Sochi who were on a state-run doping program leading into the Sochi Games, according to those reports.

Legkov said in 2016 that he had never failed a doping test, claiming he was tested so often that he couldn’t have doped without being caught, according to The Associated Press.

“You’d have to be a complete kamikaze to do that in Russia if you’re an athlete representing our nation,” Legkov said then, according to the AP.

In December 2016, Legkov and Sochi 50km silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin were among six Russian skiers named in the McLaren report on Russian doping in Sochi and suspended from international competition by the International Ski Federation (FIS).

Then on Nov. 1, Legkov became the first Russian retroactively banned from the Sochi Olympics and excluded from all future Games by the IOC. His medals were stripped, though he was allowed to compete until FIS suspended him again Nov. 30.

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted the Olympic ban and reinstated the medals on Feb. 1 due to insufficient evidence. Legkov and other Russians appealed to be allowed into the PyeongChang Olympics, but the IOC’s decision not to invite them was upheld.

Legkov competed in small events in Russia in February and March.

Vylegzhanin, whose three silver medals in Sochi were also stripped in November and reinstated Feb. 1, reportedly said earlier this week that he will retire after the 2018-19 season.

How Olympic golf fields would look today

By Nick ZaccardiApr 6, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
With it being Masters week and the Olympic golf qualifying process remaining largely the same, according to Golf Channel, who would make the 60-golfer fields for Tokyo 2020 using today’s rankings?

Well, one of the six medalists from Rio, American bronze medalist Matt Kuchar, would not qualify outright if using the same maximum two-per-country rule (or up to four if inside the top 15 in world rankings).

Tiger Woods has posted impressive early comeback results from major back surgery but, at No. 103, is 95 places shy of making a U.S. team outright.

Woods would make a hypothetical Olympic field today if he was from any country except the U.S., Spain, Great Britain, Sweden, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Ireland, South Korea and India.

That all said, none of the results that went into today’s rankings (nor this weekend’s Masters results) will play any part in Olympic golf qualification, which go by the rolling, two-year world rankings in June 2020.

A look at the fields today if using the same system as for Rio 2016:

Men
1. Dustin Johnson (USA-1)
2. Justin Thomas (USA-2)
3. Jon Rahm (ESP-1)
4. Jordan Spieth (USA-3)
5. Justin Rose (GBR-1)
6. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN-1)
7. Rory McIlroy (IRL-1) — Said in 2017 he will likely skip the Olympics
8. Rickie Fowler (USA-4)
9. Sergio Garcia (ESP-2)
10. Jason Day (AUS-1)
11. Tommy Fleetwood (GBR-2)
12. Paul Casey (GBR-3)
13. Henrik Stenson (SWE-1)
14. Alex Noren (SWE-2)
15. Marc Leishman (AUS-2)
16. Francesco Molinari (ITA-1)
17. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA-1)
18. Louis Oosthuizen (RSA-1)
19. Branden Grace (RSA-2)
20. Li Haotong (CHN-1)
21. Adan Hadwin (CAN-1)
22. Thomas Pietres (BEL-1)
23. Satoshi Kodaira (JPN-2)
24. Siwoo Kim (KOR-1)
25. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN-1)
26. Bernd Wiesberger (AUT-1)
27. Alexander Levy (FRA-1)
28. Emiliano Grillo (ARG-1)
29. Shubhankar Sharma (IND-1)
30. Joost Luiten (NED-1)
31. Paul Dunne (IRL-2)
32. Byeong Hun An (KOR-2)
33. Anirban Lahiri (IND-2)
34. Martin Kaymer (GER-1)
35. Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN-1)
36. Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR-1)
37. Victor Dubuisson (FRA-2)
38. Ryan Fox (NZL-1)
39. Graham Delaet (CAN-2)
40. Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL-2)
41. Jazz Janewattananond (THA-2)
42. Soren Kjeldsen (DEN-2)
43. Renato Paratore (ITA-2)
44. Danny Lee (NZL-2)
45. Gavin Green (MAS-1)
46. C.T. Pan (TPE-1)
47. Abraham Ancer (MEX-1)
48. Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN-1)
49. Mikko Korhonen (FIN-2)
50. Alex Cejka (GER-2)
51. Scott Vincent (ZIM-1)
52. Andres Romero (ARG-2)
53. Miguel Tabuena (PHI-1)
54. Xinjun Zhang (CHN-2)
55. Rafael Campos (PUR-1)
56. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (MEX-2)
57. Juvic Pagunsan (PHI-2)
58. Adison da Silva (BRA-1)
59. Juan Sebastian Munoz (COL-1)
60. Ricardo Gouveia (POR-1)
Notables missing: Phil Mickelson (USA-6), Bubba Watson (USA-7), Matt Kuchar (USA-8), Tiger Woods (USA-51), Adam Scott (AUS-4), Ian Poulter (GBR-5), Padraig Harrington (IRL-4), Vijay Singh (FIJ-1, ranked No. 518, cutoff is No. 386).

Women
1. Shanshan Feng (CHN-1)
2. Lexi Thompson (USA-1)
3. Inbee Park (KOR-1)
4. Sung Hyun Park (KOR-2)
5. So Yeon Ryu (KOR-3)
6. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA-1)
7. I.K. Kim (KOR-4)
8. Anna Nordqvist (SWE-1)
9. Cristie Kerr (USA-2)
10. Jessica Korda (USA-3)
11. Michelle Wie (USA-4)
12. Brooke Henderson (CAN-1)
13. Lydia Ko (NZL-1)
14. Minjee Lee (AUS-1)
15. Moriya Jutanugarn (THA-2)
16. Charley Hull (GBR-1)
17. Carlota Ciganda (ESP-1)
18. Ai Suzuki (JPN-1)
19. Pernilla Lindberg (SWE-2)
20. Georgia Hall (GBR-2)
21. Teresa Lu (TPE-1)
22. Suzann Pettersen (NOR-1)
23. Nasa Hataoka (JPN-2)
24. Caroline Masson (GER-1)
25. Katherine Kirk (AUS-2)
26. Karine Icher (FRA-1)
27. Azahara Munoz (ESP-2)
28. Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE-2)
29. Aditi Ashok (IND-1)
30. Nicole Larsen (DEN-1)
31. Haruka Morita-WanyaoLu (CHN-2)
32. Sandra Gal (GER-2)
33. Ashleigh Simon (RSA-1)
34. Alena Sharp (CAN-2)
35. Anne Van Dam (NED-1)
36. Gaby Lopez (MEX-1)
37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN-2)
38. Lee-Anne Pace (RSA-2)
39. Celine Boutier (FRA-2)
40. Laura Gonzalez Escallon (BEL-1)
41. Olafia Kristinsdottir (ISL-1)
42. Klara Spilkova (CZE-1)
43. Mariajo Uribe (COL-1)
44. Laetitia Beck (ISR-1)
45. Ursula Wikstrom (FIN-1)
46. Marianne Skarpnord (NOR-2)
47. Valdis Thora Jonsdottir (ISL-2)
48. Giulia Molinaro (ITA-1)
49. Ana Menendez (MEX-2)
50. Noora Tamminen (FIN-2)
51. Christine Wolf (AUT-1)
52. Sarah Schober (AUT-2)
53. Tiffany Chan (HKG-1)
54. Stephanie Meadow (IRL-1)
55. Maha Haddioui (MAR-1)
56. Daniela Darquea (ECU-1)
57. Diana Luna (ITA-2)
58. Dottie Ardina (PHI-1)
59. Kelly Tan (MAS-1)
60. Yuka Saso (PHI-2)
Notables missing: Stacy Lewis (USA-6), Paula Creamer (USA-32), Karrie Webb (AUS-6), Yani Tseng (TPE-7).

