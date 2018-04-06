LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry in Olympic player pool

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry headline the 35-player U.S. men’s basketball team expected to attend a July minicamp in Las Vegas.

The 12-man rosters for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2020 Olympics are expected to be comprised wholly from players on the national team, though the player pool is fluid. Players can be added and subtracted from the national team at any time.

All of the biggest U.S. stars in the NBA are in the player pool, including all 13 players who made All-NBA teams last season and the entire All-NBA First Team (Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, James and Anthony Davis).

All but one player from the 2016 Olympic team is back to train under new coach Gregg Popovich, who succeeds Mike Krzyzewski.

The exception is Carmelo Anthony, who retired from international play after winning a U.S. men’s record third gold medal in Rio, where he became the U.S.’ all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Olympic play.

James earned gold medals in 2008 and 2012, while Durant took gold in 2012 and 2016. Curry has never played with both James and Durant in an international tournament. He was on the 2010 and 2014 World Cup teams (without James) but was not among 20 finalists for the 2012 Olympic team.

Curry withdrew from 2016 Olympic consideration two months before the Games, citing several reasons, including knee and ankle injuries. James withdrew from the Rio team two weeks later.

Four players from the 2014 FIBA World Cup team are also not on the national team — Kenneth Faried, Rudy Gay, Mason Plumlee and Derrick Rose — all of whom are primarily bench players in the NBA now.

The full national team:

Harrison Barnes (Dallas Mavericks)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Mike Conley Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans Pelicans)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)

DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors)

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers)

Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics)

Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

Chris Paul (Houston Rockets)

Isaiah Thomas (Los Angeles Lakers)

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets)

John Wall (Washington Wizards)

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

