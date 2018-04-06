How Olympic golf fields would look today

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With it being Masters week and the Olympic golf qualifying process remaining largely the same, according to Golf Channel, who would make the 60-golfer fields for Tokyo 2020 using today’s rankings?

Well, one of the six medalists from Rio, American bronze medalist Matt Kuchar, would not qualify outright if using the same maximum two-per-country rule (or up to four if inside the top 15 in world rankings).

Tiger Woods has posted impressive early comeback results from major back surgery but, at No. 103, is 95 places shy of making a U.S. team outright.

Woods would make a hypothetical Olympic field today if he was from any country except the U.S., Spain, Great Britain, Sweden, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Ireland, South Korea and India.

That all said, none of the results that went into today’s rankings (nor this weekend’s Masters results) will play any part in Olympic golf qualification, which go by the rolling, two-year world rankings in June 2020.

A look at the fields today if using the same system as for Rio 2016:

Men

1. Dustin Johnson (USA-1)

2. Justin Thomas (USA-2)

3. Jon Rahm (ESP-1)

4. Jordan Spieth (USA-3)

5. Justin Rose (GBR-1)

6. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN-1)

7. Rory McIlroy (IRL-1) — Said in 2017 he will likely skip the Olympics

8. Rickie Fowler (USA-4)

9. Sergio Garcia (ESP-2)

10. Jason Day (AUS-1)

11. Tommy Fleetwood (GBR-2)

12. Paul Casey (GBR-3)

13. Henrik Stenson (SWE-1)

14. Alex Noren (SWE-2)

15. Marc Leishman (AUS-2)

16. Francesco Molinari (ITA-1)

17. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA-1)

18. Louis Oosthuizen (RSA-1)

19. Branden Grace (RSA-2)

20. Li Haotong (CHN-1)

21. Adan Hadwin (CAN-1)

22. Thomas Pietres (BEL-1)

23. Satoshi Kodaira (JPN-2)

24. Siwoo Kim (KOR-1)

25. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN-1)

26. Bernd Wiesberger (AUT-1)

27. Alexander Levy (FRA-1)

28. Emiliano Grillo (ARG-1)

29. Shubhankar Sharma (IND-1)

30. Joost Luiten (NED-1)

31. Paul Dunne (IRL-2)

32. Byeong Hun An (KOR-2)

33. Anirban Lahiri (IND-2)

34. Martin Kaymer (GER-1)

35. Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN-1)

36. Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR-1)

37. Victor Dubuisson (FRA-2)

38. Ryan Fox (NZL-1)

39. Graham Delaet (CAN-2)

40. Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL-2)

41. Jazz Janewattananond (THA-2)

42. Soren Kjeldsen (DEN-2)

43. Renato Paratore (ITA-2)

44. Danny Lee (NZL-2)

45. Gavin Green (MAS-1)

46. C.T. Pan (TPE-1)

47. Abraham Ancer (MEX-1)

48. Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN-1)

49. Mikko Korhonen (FIN-2)

50. Alex Cejka (GER-2)

51. Scott Vincent (ZIM-1)

52. Andres Romero (ARG-2)

53. Miguel Tabuena (PHI-1)

54. Xinjun Zhang (CHN-2)

55. Rafael Campos (PUR-1)

56. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (MEX-2)

57. Juvic Pagunsan (PHI-2)

58. Adison da Silva (BRA-1)

59. Juan Sebastian Munoz (COL-1)

60. Ricardo Gouveia (POR-1)

Notables missing: Phil Mickelson (USA-6), Bubba Watson (USA-7), Matt Kuchar (USA-8), Tiger Woods (USA-51), Adam Scott (AUS-4), Ian Poulter (GBR-5), Padraig Harrington (IRL-4), Vijay Singh (FIJ-1, ranked No. 518, cutoff is No. 386).

Women

1. Shanshan Feng (CHN-1)

2. Lexi Thompson (USA-1)

3. Inbee Park (KOR-1)

4. Sung Hyun Park (KOR-2)

5. So Yeon Ryu (KOR-3)

6. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA-1)

7. I.K. Kim (KOR-4)

8. Anna Nordqvist (SWE-1)

9. Cristie Kerr (USA-2)

10. Jessica Korda (USA-3)

11. Michelle Wie (USA-4)

12. Brooke Henderson (CAN-1)

13. Lydia Ko (NZL-1)

14. Minjee Lee (AUS-1)

15. Moriya Jutanugarn (THA-2)

16. Charley Hull (GBR-1)

17. Carlota Ciganda (ESP-1)

18. Ai Suzuki (JPN-1)

19. Pernilla Lindberg (SWE-2)

20. Georgia Hall (GBR-2)

21. Teresa Lu (TPE-1)

22. Suzann Pettersen (NOR-1)

23. Nasa Hataoka (JPN-2)

24. Caroline Masson (GER-1)

25. Katherine Kirk (AUS-2)

26. Karine Icher (FRA-1)

27. Azahara Munoz (ESP-2)

28. Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE-2)

29. Aditi Ashok (IND-1)

30. Nicole Larsen (DEN-1)

31. Haruka Morita-WanyaoLu (CHN-2)

32. Sandra Gal (GER-2)

33. Ashleigh Simon (RSA-1)

34. Alena Sharp (CAN-2)

35. Anne Van Dam (NED-1)

36. Gaby Lopez (MEX-1)

37. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN-2)

38. Lee-Anne Pace (RSA-2)

39. Celine Boutier (FRA-2)

40. Laura Gonzalez Escallon (BEL-1)

41. Olafia Kristinsdottir (ISL-1)

42. Klara Spilkova (CZE-1)

43. Mariajo Uribe (COL-1)

44. Laetitia Beck (ISR-1)

45. Ursula Wikstrom (FIN-1)

46. Marianne Skarpnord (NOR-2)

47. Valdis Thora Jonsdottir (ISL-2)

48. Giulia Molinaro (ITA-1)

49. Ana Menendez (MEX-2)

50. Noora Tamminen (FIN-2)

51. Christine Wolf (AUT-1)

52. Sarah Schober (AUT-2)

53. Tiffany Chan (HKG-1)

54. Stephanie Meadow (IRL-1)

55. Maha Haddioui (MAR-1)

56. Daniela Darquea (ECU-1)

57. Diana Luna (ITA-2)

58. Dottie Ardina (PHI-1)

59. Kelly Tan (MAS-1)

60. Yuka Saso (PHI-2)

Notables missing: Stacy Lewis (USA-6), Paula Creamer (USA-32), Karrie Webb (AUS-6), Yani Tseng (TPE-7).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Michael Phelps lost money to Barack Obama in golf, actor says