U.S. captain, head coach named for men’s hockey world championship

By Nick ZaccardiApr 9, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
After an Olympics without NHL players, the U.S. men’s hockey team brought back star power by naming the first member of its world championship team — Patrick Kane, the most accomplished player to suit up for worlds in at least a decade.

Kane, a two-time Olympian and 2010 silver medalist, was named captain for next month’s tournament in Denmark. More roster members are expected to be named later this week.

USA Hockey also named Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill as the world championship head coach, succeeding Olympic coach Tony Granato of the University of Wisconsin.

Kane and Blashill were available as their NHL teams did not make the Stanley Cup playoffs that start this week.

Kane played in one previous world championship — in 2008, following his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks when he earned the Calder Trophy. He co-led the U.S. at that world championship with 10 points.

Several players have gone more than 10 years between world championship appearances for the U.S., including Hockey Hall of Famers Mike Modano (12 years) and Phil Housley (11 years). Kane is the most accomplished American on a world championship team since Modano’s last appearance in 2005.

Blashill, coming off his third season guiding the Red Wings, was also head coach at 2017 Worlds, where the U.S. lost to Finland in the quarterfinals.

Blashill’s assistants are 2014 Olympic head coach Dan BylsmaDon Granato (Tony’s brother and Blackhawks assistant), and Seth Appert.

The U.S. last won worlds in 1960.

Tonya Harding Olympic costume up for auction

By Nick ZaccardiApr 9, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
A costume worn by Tonya Harding at the 1992 Winter Olympics is being auctioned.

Harding’s black, sequin-trimmed dress from the Albertville Winter Games has a minimum bid of $10,000. The auction closes April 28.

Wearing that dress, Harding fell on her triple Axel in Albertville and placed sixth in the short program. She was fourth in the free skate and finished fourth overall behind Kristi YamaguchiMidori Ito and Nancy Kerrigan.

Harding’s letter of authenticity attested she also wore the costume at the 1992 U.S. Championships in Orlando, but she was mistaken. Harding wore two white dresses at nationals that year.

Harding did wear it at the 1992 World Championships in Oakland, Calif., in the long program, where she placed sixth and was sixth overall.

Harding again made the Olympics in 1994 and again struggled, placing eighth following the scrutiny of the attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

Four months later, Harding was banned for life by U.S. Figure Skating, which concluded that she had prior knowledge of the attack carried out by a hitman hired by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly.

Other Harding competition costumes were up for auction in 2011.

U.S. men’s curling team’s dream run falls short at worlds

By Nick ZaccardiApr 9, 2018, 10:43 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s curling team won five straight games, just like at the Olympics. But this time, at the world championship, they needed six straight to make the medal round.

A rink led by Greg Persinger finished sixth at worlds in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Americans overcame a 1-6 start to sneak into the playoffs, where they lost to eventual silver medalist Canada with a semifinal spot at stake on Saturday.

Sweden, skipped by Niklas Edin, took gold after being upset by the U.S. Olympic team skipped by John Shuster in the PyeongChang final. It marked Edin’s third world title to go with two Olympic medals.

Shuster’s team missed nationals last month as it promoted the sport nationwide following its Olympic stunner. In their absence, Persinger’s rink claimed the U.S. title to earn the world spot.

Persinger, a 40-year-old father of three, owns a Cold Stone Creamery franchise with his wife in Fairbanks, Alaska.

“We played every team that’s in the playoffs to the end. I mean you got your money’s worth with us. I think every game but against Edin, we went to the last rock,” team member Rich Ruohonen said, according to USA Curling. “We’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, and everyone knows we can play with the best in the world.”

Persinger’s team played just over 20 games together before worlds, according to USA Curling. Their five-game winning streak included a victory over Canada’s Brad Gushue, the defending world champion, but Gushue’s rink topped the Americans 6-4 in the playoffs.

Persinger and team members Colin Hufman and Philip Tilker played for skip Brady Clark at November’s Olympic Trials and finished in last place out of five teams, going 1-7 in round-robin play.

Ruohonen, 47, was an alternate for Heath McCormick‘s team that was runner-up to Shuster at trials.

Shuster’s team was fourth, third and fifth at the previous three worlds, the best string of U.S. men’s or women’s results at that level in a decade.

