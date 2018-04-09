Tonya Harding Olympic costume up for auction

Click to email (Opens in new window)

A costume worn by Tonya Harding at the 1992 Winter Olympics is being auctioned.

Harding’s black, sequin-trimmed dress from the Albertville Winter Games has a minimum bid of $10,000. The auction closes April 28.

Wearing that dress, Harding fell on her triple Axel in Albertville and placed sixth in the short program. She was fourth in the free skate and finished fourth overall behind Kristi Yamaguchi, Midori Ito and Nancy Kerrigan.

Harding’s letter of authenticity attested she also wore the costume at the 1992 U.S. Championships in Orlando, but she was mistaken. Harding wore two white dresses at nationals that year.

Harding did wear it at the 1992 World Championships in Oakland, Calif., in the long program, where she placed sixth and was sixth overall.

Harding again made the Olympics in 1994 and again struggled, placing eighth following the scrutiny of the attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

Four months later, Harding was banned for life by U.S. Figure Skating, which concluded that she had prior knowledge of the attack carried out by a hitman hired by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly.

Other Harding competition costumes were up for auction in 2011.

