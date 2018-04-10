TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD

Galen Rupp, fit, fast, faces familiar foe at Boston Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiApr 10, 2018, 4:14 PM EDT
Galen Rupp finished second in his Boston Marathon debut last year despite not knowing if he would start the race two weeks prior.

This year, Rupp had ideal, personal-best-time lead-up into the world’s oldest annual marathon. If it wasn’t for the defending champion, he might be the heavy favorite.

Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, contests his fifth career marathon Monday (8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold). Early weather forecasts call for rain, temperatures in the upper 40s and 20 mph winds. Not ideal for the runners or for making predictions.

Rupp can bolster his argument as the best U.S. distance runners of all time. He already has Olympic 10,000m and marathon medals. In his last marathon, Rupp became the first American-born male runner to win the Chicago Marathon in 35 years.

On Monday, he can become the first American-born male runner to win the Boston Marathon in 35 years.

(It’s a convenient but misleading stat. Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston champ, was born in Eritrea but moved from the war-torn nation to the U.S. at age 12 and matured into a competitive runner in high school and college in Southern California. He ran in all four of his Olympics for the red, white and blue and is arguably the most celebrated American runner of all time.)

Rupp’s lead-up half-marathon results in 2017 were a scratch (plantar fasciitis) and an 11th place (two weeks before Boston, still with foot discomfort). A cortisone shot worked wonders for him on Patriots’ Day.

This year? Rupp clocked a personal best over 13.1 miles on March 11. His 59:47 in Rome was four seconds shy of Ryan Hall‘s American record.

The Boston field also plays into Rupp’s favor. It lacks the world’s best marathoners — like Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele, who are running London on April 22.

That said, the Boston field was of similar strength last year, when relative unknown Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya and Rupp broke from the pack in the 20th mile. Kirui surged with three miles left to prevail by 21 seconds.

Kirui defends his title Monday and is joined by the two Boston winners before him — Kenyan Lemi Berhanu and Ethiopian veteran Lelisa Desisa.

Like Rupp, Kirui won his last marathon, taking the world championships in London on Aug. 6 by 82 seconds. Kirui, a father of three like Rupp, has just as much marathon experience as Rupp, a faster personal best by nearly three minutes and is almost six years younger than the American.

But he hasn’t raced this year. Marathons are the toughest track and field event to predict, as shown by Rupp’s results leading into Boston last year.

Olympic hammer throw champion banned for doping

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 10, 2018, 1:39 PM EDT
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian hammer thrower Krisztian Pars, the 2012 Olympic champion, has been banned until July 2019 because of a doping violation.

According to the Hungarian Athletics Federation, a non-performance-enhancing substance was detected in a urine sample taken Jan. 13 in his home city of Szombathely.

The 36-year-old Pars said Tuesday that he is “indescribably ashamed” about the incident, blaming it on “a bad decision made during a very difficult time in my career and life.”

Pars, a four-time Olympian, was seventh in Rio and 14th at the 2017 World Championships.

Officials accepted his argument that the banned substance got into his body during the offseason and that it does not have a positive effect on sporting performance.

The federation’s secretary general Marton Gyulai called it “a sad day for Hungarian athletics.”

How to watch the Boston Marathon

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 10, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
The 122nd Boston Marathon airs live on NBCSN and streams commercial free for NBC Sports Gold “Track and Field Pass” subscribers on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A preview show airs Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers. Olympic Channel coverage also streams on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers.

Monday’s race start times (ET)
9:02 a.m. – Wheelchair Men
9:04 a.m. – Wheelchair Women
9:32 a.m. – Elite Women
10 a.m. – Wave #1 + Elite Men

U.S. runners could sweep the women’s and men’s titles for the first time in 35 years.

Boston area native Shalane Flanagan headlines a deep U.S. women’s contingent, five months after notching her first major marathon title in New York City. The 36-year-old, four-time Olympian has a best finish of fourth in three Boston starts.

She’s joined by Jordan Hasay (third in Boston last year in her marathon debut), Desi Linden (second, fourth and fourth in past Boston Marathons) and Molly Huddle (third in her only previous marathon in New York City in 2016).

The last U.S. female runner to win Boston was Lisa Rainsberger in 1985.

The U.S. men are not as deep as the women but are strong at the top with Galen Rupp, the 2016 Olympic marathon bronze medalist and 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medalist. Rupp, 31, has finished in the top three of all four of his marathons, each one faster than his last, including a runner-up in his Boston debut last year.

Abdi Abdirahman and Dathan Ritzenhein, who have seven Olympics between them, are also trying to become the first U.S. man to win Boston since Meb Keflezighi in 2014. Keflezighi, who retired from elite marathoning last year, is running in a non-competitive capacity on Monday.

The international fields are led by 2017 champions Edna Kiplagat and Geoffrey Kirui, both Kenyans.

MORE: U.S. elite field for Boston Marathon