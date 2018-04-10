How to watch the Boston Marathon

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The 122nd Boston Marathon airs live on NBCSN and streams commercial free for NBC Sports Gold “Track and Field Pass” subscribers on Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A preview show airs Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers. Olympic Channel coverage also streams on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app for subscribers.

Monday’s race start times (ET)

9:02 a.m. – Wheelchair Men

9:04 a.m. – Wheelchair Women

9:32 a.m. – Elite Women

10 a.m. – Wave #1 + Elite Men

U.S. runners could sweep the women’s and men’s titles for the first time in 35 years.

Boston area native Shalane Flanagan headlines a deep U.S. women’s contingent, five months after notching her first major marathon title in New York City. The 36-year-old, four-time Olympian has a best finish of fourth in three Boston starts.

She’s joined by Jordan Hasay (third in Boston last year in her marathon debut), Desi Linden (second, fourth and fourth in past Boston Marathons) and Molly Huddle (third in her only previous marathon in New York City in 2016).

The last U.S. female runner to win Boston was Lisa Rainsberger in 1985.

The U.S. men are not as deep as the women but are strong at the top with Galen Rupp, the 2016 Olympic marathon bronze medalist and 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medalist. Rupp, 31, has finished in the top three of all four of his marathons, each one faster than his last, including a runner-up in his Boston debut last year.

Abdi Abdirahman and Dathan Ritzenhein, who have seven Olympics between them, are also trying to become the first U.S. man to win Boston since Meb Keflezighi in 2014. Keflezighi, who retired from elite marathoning last year, is running in a non-competitive capacity on Monday.

The international fields are led by 2017 champions Edna Kiplagat and Geoffrey Kirui, both Kenyans.

