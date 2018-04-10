Oscar Pistorius appeal dismissed, closing 5-year legal saga

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Legal experts say Olympian Oscar Pistorius has finally run out of options to appeal his 13-year prison sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp.
South Africa’s highest court dismissed Pistorius’ request to review the sentence on Monday, bringing a close to a five-year legal saga surrounding the man who was once one of the world’s most celebrated athletes.
“There is nothing they can do,” said Pierre de Vos, a constitutional law expert at the University of Cape Town.
Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal more than doubled Pistorius’ six-year sentence for the murder of Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model, who he shot four times through a locked bathroom door in his home on Valentine’s Day in 2013.
The minimum sentence for murder in South Africa is 15 years, and the court called the initial six-year sentence “shockingly lenient.”
The double-amputee runner, who is 31, claims he mistook his girlfriend for an intruder.
Pistorius was originally convicted of manslaughter, but that was overturned and replaced with a murder conviction by the Supreme Court. He has also tried and failed to appeal his murder conviction in the Constitutional Court.
“Oscar Pistorius has exhausted his legal avenues in terms of the criminal process,” said Luvuyo Mfaku, a spokesman for the National Prosecuting Authority.
Pistorius must serve at least half of his 13-year sentence before he can be considered for parole.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay will visit all 47 prefectures of Japan with emphasis on the area affected by the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.
The torch relay, with the motto “Hope Lights Our Way,” will visit the three prefectures most affected by the tsunami and earthquake (Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi) for three days each.
More than 18,000 people died or went missing after a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers have been eager to use the Games as a symbol of recovery from the 2011 disaster that hit Japan’s northeastern region including Fukushima, 150 miles north of Tokyo, where entire communities fled after meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.
In March 2017, Tokyo 2020 confirmed that some baseball and softball games will be held in Fukushima.
The torch relay will also spend 15 days in the Tokyo metropolitan area with three days each in the four prefectures hosting multiple Olympic events (Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Shizuoka).
It will spend two days each at the other 39 prefectures.
More torch relay details, including regarding the start of the relay in Olympia, Greece, will be announced later.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Michael Kunyuga crawled to a personal best at the Hanover Marathon.
The Kenyan was a matter of feet from a second-place finish in Sunday’s race when he began straining, his arms flailing, his chest tilting forward.
Kunyuga fell. He landed on his arms and, incredibly after more than 2 hours of running, immediately lifted to his knees and put one arm in front of the other on the pavement.
Kunyuga crawled through the shadow of the finish banner and held onto second place by three seconds. He lay on the ground for a few seconds before medics helped him up, stretcher in tow.
His time: 2:10:16.
The high temperature in the Germany city on Sunday was 75 degrees, nearly 20 degrees higher than the historical average.
(h/t @ChrisChavez)
