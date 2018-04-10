Runner collapses, crawls to finish Hanover Marathon (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Michael Kunyuga crawled to a personal best at the Hanover Marathon.

The Kenyan was a matter of feet from a second-place finish in Sunday’s race when he began straining, his arms flailing, his chest tilting forward.

Kunyuga fell. He landed on his arms and, incredibly after more than 2 hours of running, immediately lifted to his knees and put one arm in front of the other on the pavement.

Kunyuga crawled through the shadow of the finish banner and held onto second place by three seconds. He lay on the ground for a few seconds before medics helped him up, stretcher in tow.

His time: 2:10:16.

The high temperature in the Germany city on Sunday was 75 degrees, nearly 20 degrees higher than the historical average.

