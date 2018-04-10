Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay taking shape

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay will visit all 47 prefectures of Japan with emphasis on the area affected by the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

The torch relay, with the motto “Hope Lights Our Way,” will visit the three prefectures most affected by the tsunami and earthquake (Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi) for three days each.

More than 18,000 people died or went missing after a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers have been eager to use the Games as a symbol of recovery from the 2011 disaster that hit Japan’s northeastern region including Fukushima, 150 miles north of Tokyo, where entire communities fled after meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant.

In March 2017, Tokyo 2020 confirmed that some baseball and softball games will be held in Fukushima.

The torch relay will also spend 15 days in the Tokyo metropolitan area with three days each in the four prefectures hosting multiple Olympic events (Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Shizuoka).

It will spend two days each at the other 39 prefectures.

More torch relay details, including regarding the start of the relay in Olympia, Greece, will be announced later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo 2020 mascots futuristic digital characters