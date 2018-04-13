TRENDING BOSTON MARATHON | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Meb Keflezighi
Getty Images

Meb Keflezighi brought back to marathon running by special email

By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2018, 3:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Galen Rupp returns to Boston Marathon, recalling words from 2017 Allison Schmitt’s comeback has shades of Michael Phelps Shalane Flanagan sees this Boston Marathon as a finale

BOSTON — As a hurting Meb Keflezighi hit the halfway point of the 2017 Boston Marathon, and the leaders pulled away, the 41-year-old started thinking he made a mistake by not retiring after the Rio Olympics.

“A year ago, if you asked me if I would do the Boston Marathon [again], I wouldn’t have said that,” he said Friday.

Yet the 2014 Boston champ joined the elite runners at the pre-race press conference three days before he runs his 27th marathon. Keflezighi will not try to keep pace with them on Monday (8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold).

Instead, the 122nd Boston Marathon will be Keflezighi’s first 26.2 miler in a non-competitive capacity.

Keflezighi is starting a second marathon phase as a charity runner. He’s representing the Martin Richard Foundation, in honor of the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

He plans to enter the New York City Marathon for Team for Kids in November and, if the cause is right, more marathons in future years. Maybe even one in the name of his own Meb Foundation.

“I still love running,” Keflezighi said. “I don’t miss the pain.”

BOSTON PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Schedule

Keflezighi always planned to continue running, even pacing races up to half marathons, but nothing longer than that. He was satisfied with 13th- and 11th-place finishes in Boston and New York City last year to complete a career that also included a 2004 Olympic silver medal (among four Olympic teams overall) and the 2009 NYC Marathon title.

Then his brother received an email from Bill Richard, whose 8-year-old son died in the 2013 twin bombings on Boylston Street. Keflezighi met Bill and his wife, Denise, before the 2014 Boston Marathon. He gave them a hug, prayed for them and said, if there’s anything you ever need, please reach out to me.

Bill remembered. The email to Keflezighi’s agent and brother, Merhawi, before the New York City Marathon last fall asked if Keflezighi would be interested in running for the Martin Richard Foundation.

“I know Meb is a man of his word,” Bill wrote, according to Keflezighi. “I don’t want to control him, but he said this, so can he do it?”

If it was a 5K or 10K, Keflezighi would have accepted immediately. But he needed some time to consider another marathon. Ultimately, he signed up. Keflezighi said his longest training run was only 17 miles. His goal is to break three hours.

“I’m counting on my 120,000 miles that I’ve done over the years and my talent to get me through this one,” he said.

Keflezighi hopes to have the opportunity to enjoy the world’s oldest annual marathon in a way he didn’t as an elite racer. Maybe stop at the Scream Tunnel to hug Wellesley College students.

“I was planning on taking my phone and taking pictures,” Keflezighi said, “but with the [forecasted] rain I probably won’t do it.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Runner collapses, crawls to finish Hanover Marathon

Galen Rupp returns to Boston Marathon, recalling words from 2017

By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Meb Keflezighi Meb Keflezighi brought back to marathon running by special email Allison Schmitt’s comeback has shades of Michael Phelps Shalane Flanagan sees this Boston Marathon as a finale

BOSTON — Soon after Galen Rupp finished second in the 2017 Boston Marathon, he found his wife, Keara, and coach, Alberto Salazar.

“I’ve got to come back here,” Rupp told them. “I want to try to win this.”

The double Olympic medalist returned to Boston, this time coming off what he said was “by far” his best preparation before any of his five marathons (he’s finished top three in each of the previous four).

He is a co-favorite with last year’s winner, Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya, on Monday morning (8:30 ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold).

BOSTON PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Schedule

“It kind of left a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth,” finishing 21 seconds behind Kirui last year, Rupp said Friday. “Getting second, being a little dinged up.”

Last year, Rupp considered withdrawing two weeks before Boston with plantar fasciitis. This year, Rupp’s prep race was a personal-best half marathon — 59:47, four seconds off Ryan Hall‘s American record.

Rupp spoke with confidence Friday.

He learned from last year to respect the Newton Hills between miles 18 and 21, which he said “killed” him. Rupp and Kirui broke from the pack in the hills, but Kirui gapped Rupp right after them.

Rupp said all of his key workouts this year have been as fast or faster than they were before he won the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8.

And he’s grown to revere this race, from experiencing it for the first time to being coached by the man who won the 1982 Boston Marathon “Duel in the Sun.”

“It’s the most prestigious marathon in the world,” Rupp said. “There’s nothing bigger for me than running here.”

A win Monday would change Rupp’s career. He would be introduced as Boston Marathon champion before two-time Olympic medalist, in some places. It’s not clear which he values more.

“That’s too hard to say,” said Rupp, a father of three. “That’s like saying if you can only have one child.”

Fifteen men in this field have faster personal-best times than Rupp, but that is misleading. Rupp chose twice last year to forego the chance to chase a fast time on a swift course. He picked Boston over London. Then he picked Chicago over Berlin.

“At some point, I would try to see how fast I can run from a race, going out hard at the gun,” the 31-year-old said. “I still think there’s still a lot of potential for me to run a lot faster than I have, given that all the races I’ve been in have been fairly tactical. Definitely something to do, but I’ve always put more of a priority on winning, placing, high, winning medals and championships.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Runner collapses, crawls to finish Hanover Marathon

Allison Schmitt’s comeback has shades of Michael Phelps

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Meb Keflezighi Meb Keflezighi brought back to marathon running by special email Galen Rupp returns to Boston Marathon, recalling words from 2017 Shalane Flanagan sees this Boston Marathon as a finale

Allison Schmitt, an eight-time Olympic medalist, raced Thursday for the first time since the Rio Games. At the same meet four years ago, Michael Phelps raced for the first time since the London Games.

That’s not the only parallel between the close friends’ comebacks.

“Watching the next Olympics, if I was sitting on the couch and never gave it a shot, I didn’t want that what-if,” Schmitt said after finishing second to Leah Smith in the 200m freestyle at a Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., on Thursday. 

Phelps made the same statement, in some form, time after time in 2014, 2015 and 2016 when asked why he unretired. (Phelps also finished second in his comeback race in Mesa in 2014.)

Schmitt technically never retired. Unlike Phelps, she didn’t sign paperwork to take her name out of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool after her last Olympics. If she had, Schmitt would have had to wait nine months to return to competition this year.

“I was 26 and off my parents’ health insurance,” she said. “I still needed that USOC health insurance.”

But Schmitt was done swimming. She knew that the winter before Rio as she started counting down the days.

“I remember saying this is my last Dec. 28 practice ever,” she said.

That mindset made Schmitt’s 2016 all the more impressive. After earning five medals at the 2012 Olympics, Schmitt had failed to qualify for the 2013 and 2015 World Championships team.

She then spoke out about her own battle with depression after a 17-year-old cousin committed suicide in May 2015. But by the 2016 Olympic Trials, Schmitt said she was happy and grateful. It showed as she qualified for the relays.

But Bowman said she was “paralyzed by fear” at the time, according to Swimming World on Thursday. Schmitt went to Rio as a team captain, along with Phelps, and earned her seventh and eighth Olympic medals in the freestyle relays.

“She got her medal and went, which was a huge accomplishment considering what she went through in the years before that,” Bowman said, according to Swimming World. “I don’t think she ended up loving swimming.”

Schmitt and Olympic teammate Elizabeth Beisel traveled to Asia and Australia after Rio. Schmitt returned to Arizona to work on her master’s degree to become a licensed social worker, continuing to raise mental health awareness.

While Phelps turned to Peloton to stay in shape, Schmitt tried Orangetheory Fitness to no avail. So she started swimming two or three times a week to lose weight.

“It turned into nine practices a week,” said Schmitt, who trains with the Arizona State team that Bowman coaches.

Phelps teased a Schmitt comeback on Instagram in September. A few weeks later, Schmitt broached it in Bowman’s office.

“I said, if you don’t want me to get back in the water, we never had this talk. I’ll walk out of here. I’ll never get back in the pool,” Schmitt said. “He was like, let’s see what happens.” 

Her 200m freestyle time Thursday — 1:59.57 — is two to three seconds off her results from this same meet in the last Olympic cycle. Expected, given she’s still ramping up training.

“I was surprised,” pleasantly, Schmitt said on USA Swimming’s “Deck Pass Live.” “I know there’s work to be done, but at least we have a starting point now.”

Schmitt came into the meet without a time goal. She’s not committing to a fourth Olympic run, just to the 100m freestyle on Friday (Olympic Channel, 8 p.m. ET). Saturday finals will air on NBCSN at 8.

“The second that I’m not having fun is the time that I retire,” she said, conjuring Phelps’ comments from this same meet four years ago.

One might forget her talent. Schmitt’s winning 200m free time from the 2012 Olympics remains both the American and Olympic records. One mark Katie Ledecky hasn’t eclipsed. Schmitt was the last woman to beat Ledecky in a domestic 200m free more than four years ago.

“No matter what happens in the future, I will be excited that I did give it another chance,” Schmitt said, wearing a T-shirt that read “Every Day Grateful.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: ‘I’m getting closer to Ledecky,’ new teen swim star says