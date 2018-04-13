TRENDING BOSTON MARATHON | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
Getty Images

Shalane Flanagan sees this Boston Marathon as a finale

By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
More: Olympics

BOSTON — Shalane Flanagan may run another marathon after Monday, but she does not plan to race the Boston Marathon as an elite again.

“I don’t know if this will be my last marathon, but I think this will probably, most likely, be my last Boston as an elite runner,” the Boston area native said Friday, three days before she starts the world’s oldest annual marathon for the fourth time. “I just feel like it’s the time. It’s an instinctual, intuitive moment for me. I just feel like putting that pressure on myself that it’s my last is kind of a good mentality, too.”

Flanagan, 37 and a four-time Olympian, said before the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5 that she might retire if she pulled off the upset and won the five-borough event. Flanagan did win, the biggest victory of her career, and soon after decided to keep on going.

In part because she wanted to rewrite her last Boston Marathon memory, what she has called “a stinker” of a ninth-place finish in 2015.

What happens if Monday’s race (8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold) — which appears likely to be run in similar rainy, windy conditions as 2015 — doesn’t go as hoped, either?

Flanagan doubled down.

“I think I’m going to make my peace with Boston on Monday,” she said. “If I come back, it’s going to be to support other runners and other people and foundations like Meb [Keflezighi] is doing.”

Flanagan didn’t close the door on trying to make a fifth Olympic team in 2020.

“I don’t know about that,” she said. “I have no idea.”

BOSTON PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Schedule

Flanagan is coming off training in Colorado Springs and Portland, Ore. She took no vacation or significant break after the New York win, but she is healthy.

“I knocked off a huge goal of mine [winning a major marathon],” she said. “I feel really at peace with my career. Coming here and racing is more like a personal event for me.

“I want this race so badly, I almost have to pretend like I don’t want to win it in order to do well. It’s a reverse psychology for sure because this is home. These are the people that I want to make the most proud.”

Flanagan likes the fact that she isn’t the only one with a chance to end the 33-year drought since the last American female runner won on Boylston Street. The younger Desi LindenMolly Huddle and Jordan Hasay have all finished in the top three of major marathons and are among the favorites.

“What happened in New York with myself I think has allowed the Americans to say, I’ve beaten Shalane, I’m just like Shalane,” she said. “If Shalane can do it, why can’t I do it?”

One of the first things Flanagan noted in Friday’s media session was the 100th Boston Marathon in 1996, when she stood on the corner of Hereford and Boylston at age 14 and watched her dad run this race.

“It’s a full-circle moment, coming back to where it all started,” she said. “I’m hoping to have my best Boston on Monday.”

Galen Rupp returns to Boston Marathon, recalling words from 2017

By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
More: Olympics

BOSTON — Soon after Galen Rupp finished second in the 2017 Boston Marathon, he found his wife, Keara, and coach, Alberto Salazar.

“I’ve got to come back here,” Rupp told them. “I want to try to win this.”

The double Olympic medalist returned to Boston, this time coming off what he said was “by far” his best preparation before any of his five marathons (he’s finished top three in each of the previous four).

He is a co-favorite with last year’s winner, Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya, on Monday morning (8:30 ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold).

BOSTON PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Schedule

“It kind of left a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth,” finishing 21 seconds behind Kirui last year, Rupp said Friday. “Getting second, being a little dinged up.”

Last year, Rupp considered withdrawing two weeks before Boston with plantar fasciitis. This year, Rupp’s prep race was a personal-best half marathon — 59:47, four seconds off Ryan Hall‘s American record.

Rupp spoke with confidence Friday.

He learned from last year to respect the Newton Hills between miles 18 and 21, which he said “killed” him. Rupp and Kirui broke from the pack in the hills, but Kirui gapped Rupp right after them.

Rupp said all of his key workouts this year have been as fast or faster than they were before he won the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8.

And he’s grown to revere this race, from experiencing it for the first time to being coached by the man who won the 1982 Boston Marathon “Duel in the Sun.”

“It’s the most prestigious marathon in the world,” Rupp said. “There’s nothing bigger for me than running here.”

A win Monday would change Rupp’s career. He would be introduced as Boston Marathon champion before two-time Olympic medalist, in some places. It’s not clear which he values more.

“That’s too hard to say,” said Rupp, a father of three. “That’s like saying if you can only have one child.”

Fifteen men in this field have faster personal-best times than Rupp, but that is misleading. Rupp chose twice last year to forego the chance to chase a fast time on a swift course. He picked Boston over London. Then he picked Chicago over Berlin.

“At some point, I would try to see how fast I can run from a race, going out hard at the gun,” the 31-year-old said. “I still think there’s still a lot of potential for me to run a lot faster than I have, given that all the races I’ve been in have been fairly tactical. Definitely something to do, but I’ve always put more of a priority on winning, placing, high, winning medals and championships.”

Allison Schmitt’s comeback has shades of Michael Phelps

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
More: Olympics

Allison Schmitt, an eight-time Olympic medalist, raced Thursday for the first time since the Rio Games. At the same meet four years ago, Michael Phelps raced for the first time since the London Games.

That’s not the only parallel between the close friends’ comebacks.

“Watching the next Olympics, if I was sitting on the couch and never gave it a shot, I didn’t want that what-if,” Schmitt said after finishing second to Leah Smith in the 200m freestyle at a Pro Series meet in Mesa, Ariz., on Thursday. 

Phelps made the same statement, in some form, time after time in 2014, 2015 and 2016 when asked why he unretired. (Phelps also finished second in his comeback race in Mesa in 2014.)

Schmitt technically never retired. Unlike Phelps, she didn’t sign paperwork to take her name out of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool after her last Olympics. If she had, Schmitt would have had to wait nine months to return to competition this year.

“I was 26 and off my parents’ health insurance,” she said. “I still needed that USOC health insurance.”

But Schmitt was done swimming. She knew that the winter before Rio as she started counting down the days.

“I remember saying this is my last Dec. 28 practice ever,” she said.

That mindset made Schmitt’s 2016 all the more impressive. After earning five medals at the 2012 Olympics, Schmitt had failed to qualify for the 2013 and 2015 World Championships team.

She then spoke out about her own battle with depression after a 17-year-old cousin committed suicide in May 2015. But by the 2016 Olympic Trials, Schmitt said she was happy and grateful. It showed as she qualified for the relays.

But Bowman said she was “paralyzed by fear” at the time, according to Swimming World on Thursday. Schmitt went to Rio as a team captain, along with Phelps, and earned her seventh and eighth Olympic medals in the freestyle relays.

“She got her medal and went, which was a huge accomplishment considering what she went through in the years before that,” Bowman said, according to Swimming World. “I don’t think she ended up loving swimming.”

Schmitt and Olympic teammate Elizabeth Beisel traveled to Asia and Australia after Rio. Schmitt returned to Arizona to work on her master’s degree to become a licensed social worker, continuing to raise mental health awareness.

While Phelps turned to Peloton to stay in shape, Schmitt tried Orangetheory Fitness to no avail. So she started swimming two or three times a week to lose weight.

“It turned into nine practices a week,” said Schmitt, who trains with the Arizona State team that Bowman coaches.

Phelps teased a Schmitt comeback on Instagram in September. A few weeks later, Schmitt broached it in Bowman’s office.

“I said, if you don’t want me to get back in the water, we never had this talk. I’ll walk out of here. I’ll never get back in the pool,” Schmitt said. “He was like, let’s see what happens.” 

Her 200m freestyle time Thursday — 1:59.57 — is two to three seconds off her results from this same meet in the last Olympic cycle. Expected, given she’s still ramping up training.

“I was surprised,” pleasantly, Schmitt said on USA Swimming’s “Deck Pass Live.” “I know there’s work to be done, but at least we have a starting point now.”

Schmitt came into the meet without a time goal. She’s not committing to a fourth Olympic run, just to the 100m freestyle on Friday (Olympic Channel, 8 p.m. ET). Saturday finals will air on NBCSN at 8.

“The second that I’m not having fun is the time that I retire,” she said, conjuring Phelps’ comments from this same meet four years ago.

One might forget her talent. Schmitt’s winning 200m free time from the 2012 Olympics remains both the American and Olympic records. One mark Katie Ledecky hasn’t eclipsed. Schmitt was the last woman to beat Ledecky in a domestic 200m free more than four years ago.

“No matter what happens in the future, I will be excited that I did give it another chance,” Schmitt said, wearing a T-shirt that read “Every Day Grateful.”

MORE: ‘I’m getting closer to Ledecky,’ new teen swim star says