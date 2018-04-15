TRENDING BOSTON MARATHON | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

Jordan Hasay withdraws on eve of Boston Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiApr 15, 2018, 8:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Leader collapses near finish of Commonwealth Games marathon Meb Keflezighi Meb Keflezighi brought back to marathon running by special email Galen Rupp returns to Boston Marathon, recalling words from 2017

Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history, withdrew on the eve of the Boston Marathon, citing a stress reaction in her heel discovered in a Sunday MRI.

“Despite my team working around the clock to give me every chance to make the starting line, on this occasion it will not be possible,” Hasay said in a statement ahead of Monday’s race (8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold).

Hasay withdrew before the world half marathon championships on March 24 with a tight plantar. Boston Marathon organizers said she had been training pain-free for the last few weeks and that Sunday’s MRI was precautionary.

“Her doctor and team have made the decision that Jordan needs to take time to recover fully so there is no long-term injury,” a statement said.

Hasay, 26, finished third in Boston last year in her first marathon. It was the fastest-ever debut by a U.S. woman by three minutes. She then went two minutes faster at the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8 — 2:20:57 — to finish third again and move to No. 2 in the U.S. all-time female marathon rankings behind Deena Kastor.

Hasay, who made the 2008 Olympic Trials 1500m final at age 16, was to be one of four with a realistic chance of becoming the first U.S. female runner to win Boston since 1985.

The others are the more experienced Shalane FlanaganMolly Huddle and Desi Linden.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

BOSTON PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Schedule

Leader collapses near finish of Commonwealth Games marathon

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 8:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jordan Hasay withdraws on eve of Boston Marathon Meb Keflezighi Meb Keflezighi brought back to marathon running by special email Galen Rupp returns to Boston Marathon, recalling words from 2017

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — One of the most dramatic scenes at the Commonwealth Games came early on the final day.

Callum Hawkins of Scotland was leading the marathon Sunday morning when he became physically distressed and collapsed with about two kilometers remaining (video here). Michael Shelley ran past and defended his title.

Hawkins, who had about a two-minute lead over Shelley, first became disoriented in the humid conditions at about the 38-kilometer mark of the 42.2-kilometer race, briefly holding himself up next to a race barrier to try to regain his balance.

He was able to continue, despite having difficulty running in a straight line, but fell to the road two kilometers later and — after several minutes — received medical attention as Shelley raced past him on the course.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on. I had a couple of mates (in the crowd) who said Callum was in a bit of trouble. They told me to keep going and gave me encouragement,” Shelley said. “I just tried to hang on.”

Hawkins was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for testing and Scotland team officials said “there are no major concerns for his welfare at this stage.”

The team passed along a message from Hawkins while the Closing Ceremony was underway, saying “Thanks for all your messages of support today and to the Gold Coast University Hospital staff. I am now feeling much better.”

Television commentators were critical and there was backlash on social media because of the delay getting medical assistance to Hawkins, particularly after a security official tried to move away spectators who were attempting to help the stricken Hawkins.

Shelley finished in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 46 seconds.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Runner collapses, crawls to finish Hanover Marathon

Meb Keflezighi brought back to marathon running by special email

Meb Keflezighi
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 13, 2018, 3:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jordan Hasay withdraws on eve of Boston Marathon Leader collapses near finish of Commonwealth Games marathon Galen Rupp returns to Boston Marathon, recalling words from 2017

BOSTON — As a hurting Meb Keflezighi hit the halfway point of the 2017 Boston Marathon, and the leaders pulled away, the 41-year-old started thinking he made a mistake by not retiring after the Rio Olympics.

“A year ago, if you asked me if I would do the Boston Marathon [again], I wouldn’t have said that,” he said Friday.

Yet the 2014 Boston champ joined the elite runners at the pre-race press conference three days before he runs his 27th marathon. Keflezighi will not try to keep pace with them on Monday (8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold).

Instead, the 122nd Boston Marathon will be Keflezighi’s first 26.2 miler in a non-competitive capacity.

Keflezighi is starting a second marathon phase as a charity runner. He’s representing the Martin Richard Foundation, in honor of the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

He plans to enter the New York City Marathon for Team for Kids in November and, if the cause is right, more marathons in future years. Maybe even one in the name of his own Meb Foundation.

“I still love running,” Keflezighi said. “I don’t miss the pain.”

BOSTON PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Schedule

Keflezighi always planned to continue running, even pacing races up to half marathons, but nothing longer than that. He was satisfied with 13th- and 11th-place finishes in Boston and New York City last year to complete a career that also included a 2004 Olympic silver medal (among four Olympic teams overall) and the 2009 NYC Marathon title.

Then his brother received an email from Bill Richard, whose 8-year-old son died in the 2013 twin bombings on Boylston Street. Keflezighi met Bill and his wife, Denise, before the 2014 Boston Marathon. He gave them a hug, prayed for them and said, if there’s anything you ever need, please reach out to me.

Bill remembered. The email to Keflezighi’s agent and brother, Merhawi, before the New York City Marathon last fall asked if Keflezighi would be interested in running for the Martin Richard Foundation.

“I know Meb is a man of his word,” Bill wrote, according to Keflezighi. “I don’t want to control him, but he said this, so can he do it?”

If it was a 5K or 10K, Keflezighi would have accepted immediately. But he needed some time to consider another marathon. Ultimately, he signed up. Keflezighi said his longest training run was only 17 miles. His goal is to break three hours.

“I’m counting on my 120,000 miles that I’ve done over the years and my talent to get me through this one,” he said.

Keflezighi hopes to have the opportunity to enjoy the world’s oldest annual marathon in a way he didn’t as an elite racer. Maybe stop at the Scream Tunnel to hug Wellesley College students.

“I was planning on taking my phone and taking pictures,” Keflezighi said, “but with the [forecasted] rain I probably won’t do it.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Runner collapses, crawls to finish Hanover Marathon