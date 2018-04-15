Jordan Hasay withdraws on eve of Boston Marathon

Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history, withdrew on the eve of the Boston Marathon, citing a stress reaction in her heel discovered in a Sunday MRI.
“Despite my team working around the clock to give me every chance to make the starting line, on this occasion it will not be possible,” Hasay said in a statement ahead of Monday’s race (8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold).
Hasay withdrew before the world half marathon championships on March 24 with a tight plantar. Boston Marathon organizers said she had been training pain-free for the last few weeks and that Sunday’s MRI was precautionary.
“Her doctor and team have made the decision that Jordan needs to take time to recover fully so there is no long-term injury,” a statement said.
Hasay, 26, finished third in Boston last year in her first marathon. It was the fastest-ever debut by a U.S. woman by three minutes. She then went two minutes faster at the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8 — 2:20:57 — to finish third again and move to No. 2 in the U.S. all-time female marathon rankings behind Deena Kastor.
Hasay, who made the 2008 Olympic Trials 1500m final at age 16, was to be one of four with a realistic chance of becoming the first U.S. female runner to win Boston since 1985.
The others are the more experienced Shalane Flanagan, Molly Huddle and Desi Linden.
