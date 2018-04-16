WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The 122nd Boston Marathon airs live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Monday’s race start times (ET)

8:40 a.m. — Mobility Impaired

9:02 a.m. – Wheelchair Men

9:04 a.m. – Wheelchair Women

9:25 a.m. — Handcycles and Duo

9:32 a.m. – Elite Women

9:40 a.m. — BAA Military Relay

10 a.m. – Elite Men + Wave One

10:25 a.m. — Wave Two

10:50 a.m. — Wave Three

11:15 a.m. — Wave Four

U.S. runners could sweep the men’s and women’s races for the first time in the professional era of the world’s oldest annual marathon (since prize money was first awarded in 1986).

Rainy, windy conditions with temperatures in the low 40s will no doubt affect the field. The weather is so adverse that the Boston Red Sox’s annual Patriots’ Day game at 11 a.m. was postponed the evening before.

The race comes one day after the fifth anniversary of the twin bombings at the 2013 Boston Marathon finish line.

Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp headlines the men’s field, which is billed as a showdown between Rupp and defending Boston champ Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya. Kirui beat Rupp by 21 seconds last year.

The U.S. women are deeper, led by 2017 New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan, new U.S. half marathon record holder Molly Huddle and Desi Linden, who has finished in the top four on three occasions in Boston.

All will look to dethrone Kenyan Edna Kiplagat, a mother of five who last year became the second-oldest female runner to win Boston at age 37.

Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history who finished third in Boston last year, withdrew Sunday, citing a stress reaction in her heel revealed in a pre-race MRI.

