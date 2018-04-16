TRENDING BOSTON MARATHON | SWIMMING | TRACK AND FIELD
AP

WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiApr 16, 2018, 7:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 122nd Boston Marathon airs live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Monday’s race start times (ET)
8:40 a.m. — Mobility Impaired
9:02 a.m. – Wheelchair Men
9:04 a.m. – Wheelchair Women
9:25 a.m. — Handcycles and Duo
9:32 a.m. – Elite Women
9:40 a.m. — BAA Military Relay
10 a.m. – Elite Men + Wave One
10:25 a.m. — Wave Two
10:50 a.m. — Wave Three
11:15 a.m. — Wave Four

U.S. runners could sweep the men’s and women’s races for the first time in the professional era of the world’s oldest annual marathon (since prize money was first awarded in 1986).

Rainy, windy conditions with temperatures in the low 40s will no doubt affect the field. The weather is so adverse that the Boston Red Sox’s annual Patriots’ Day game at 11 a.m. was postponed the evening before.

The race comes one day after the fifth anniversary of the twin bombings at the 2013 Boston Marathon finish line.

WATCH LIVE: BOSTON MARATHON — 8:30 A.M. ET (NBCSN)
WATCH LIVE: BOSTON MARATHON — 8:30 A.M. ET (GOLD COMMERCIAL FREE)*
FINISH-LINE CAM
*For subscribers

Two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp headlines the men’s field, which is billed as a showdown between Rupp and defending Boston champ Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya. Kirui beat Rupp by 21 seconds last year.

The U.S. women are deeper, led by 2017 New York City Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan, new U.S. half marathon record holder Molly Huddle and Desi Linden, who has finished in the top four on three occasions in Boston.

All will look to dethrone Kenyan Edna Kiplagat, a mother of five who last year became the second-oldest female runner to win Boston at age 37.

Jordan Hasay, the second-fastest U.S. female marathoner in history who finished third in Boston last year, withdrew Sunday, citing a stress reaction in her heel revealed in a pre-race MRI.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

BOSTON PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Schedule

Watch Boston Marathon finish-line camera live stream

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 16, 2018, 8:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon Patrick Chan retires from figure skating Jordan Hasay withdraws on eve of Boston Marathon

A Boston Marathon finish-line camera will live stream from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ET on Monday.

Watch the stream here on NBCSports.com/live or on the NBC Sports app.

The Boston Marathon field is capped at 30,000 runners, who start in Hopkinton and traverse 26.2 miles en route to the Boylston Street finish line.

Boston is the world’s oldest annual marathon, inspired by the first Olympic marathon in Athens in 1896.

The 122nd Boston Marathon race airs live on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Monday’s race start times (ET)
8:40 a.m. — Mobility Impaired
9:02 a.m. – Wheelchair Men
9:04 a.m. – Wheelchair Women
9:25 a.m. — Handcycles and Duo
9:32 a.m. – Elite Women
9:40 a.m. — BAA Military Relay
10 a.m. – Elite Men + Wave One
10:25 a.m. — Wave Two
10:50 a.m. — Wave Three
11:15 a.m. — Wave Four

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

BOSTON PREVIEWS: Men | Women | Schedule

Patrick Chan retires from figure skating

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiApr 16, 2018, 7:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Watch Boston Marathon finish-line camera live stream WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon Jordan Hasay withdraws on eve of Boston Marathon

Patrick Chan, a three-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion, has, as expected (and previously reported in Canadian media), announced his retirement from figure skating after earning his first gold medal in the team event in PyeongChang.

“I have fulfilled my dreams and aspirations in competitive skating, and it is now time to move on to new challenges and opportunities,” Chan said in a Skate Canada press release Monday.

Chan, 27, dominated the Sochi Olympic cycle with world titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013, then took silver at the Sochi Olympics behind Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu. Chan also earned silver in the team event’s debut in Sochi.

He took one season off, then competed the last three seasons, racking up his eighth, ninth and 10th Canadian titles with an eye on helping Canada to the team event title in PyeongChang. He was ninth individually in PyeongChang, no longer able to match the world’s best in quadruple jumps.

“It wouldn’t have been fair to end after 2014, because I didn’t really have a good understanding of who I was and what my aspirations were and what I wanted from the sport,” Chan said ahead of Monday’s announcement, according to the Canadian Press. “It just didn’t feel fulfilling, skating didn’t fulfil me completely.

“Now I basically have three highlights to my life: doing [figure skating] shows, getting familiar with the commercial real estate world, which has been a lot of fun, and finally the third dream would be to have the skating rink going and building a skating program.”

Chan was a teen phenom, winning two Grand Prix titles at 17 and 2009 World Championships silver behind Evan Lysacek at 19. He was then fifth at his first Olympics in Vancouver in 2010.

“My last two Olympics, I got off the ice disappointed,” Chan said before PyeongChang, according to NBC Olympic Research, “because my expectations were based on things I can’t control. Like, ‘I’ve got to win the gold medal in Canada, or I’m the reigning [world] champion going into Sochi, so I must win.’”

Chan was Canada’s latest hope to win the nation’s first Olympic men’s figure skating title after fellow world champions Brian OrserKurt Browning and Elvis Stojko.

Chan said in August 2016 that he planned to retire after the 2017-18 season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nathan Chen plans to attend Yale, keep skating